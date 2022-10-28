Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Brooklyn aReport: Brooklyn Nets Hiring Ime Udoka to Replace Steve NashNets Hiring Ime Udoka to Replace Steve Nash
The Brooklyn Nets will hire the former Boston Celtics head coach
Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook
Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
‘Operation Rescue Kevin Durant': 3-Way Trade Between Mavs, Lakers & Nets?
Kevin Durant is still one of the brightest stars in the game at age 34, but it might be time for a change of scenery if he's going to make the most of his remaining years in the NBA. Could the Dallas Mavericks pair Durant with Luka Doncic through some creative trade scheming? We have an idea that also involves the Los Angeles Lakers.
‘What the f–k are you doing?’: Jayson Tatum hilariously reacts to Celtics player doing postgame interview as Batman
It’s that time of year, Halloween is in the air and the Boston Celtics are getting into the spirit. Following the Celtics’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Grant Williams decided to arrive at his press conference dressed as Batman. The decision sparked a hilarious reaction from teammate Jayson Tatum who was in disbelief at Williams’ decision.
Russell Westbrook drops $37 million on house across the street from LeBron James
Lakers star Russell Westbrook is making moves on and off the court to start the season, dropping $37 million on a mansion in Brentwood. It ranks as Brentwood’s priciest home sale so far this year. The point guard may have taken a real estate recommendation from LeBron James, who...
World Series Game 3: Phillies-Astros time, TV channel, starting pitchers after Monday rainout
The 2022 World Series is headed to Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros split Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park over the weekend, so the World Series is now a best-of-five series as it shifts to Citizens Bank Park for Games 3-5. Game 3 was rained out Monday night and the series will pick back up Tuesday.
Brooklyn Nets' Yuta Watanabe accidentally dunks on his own net, scoring for Pacers
Nets forward Yuta Watanabe went skying for a rebound in Saturday's 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He instead accidentally dunked on his own hoop.
Obi Shoppin'? Knicks Could Seek Obi Toppin Trade, Exec Says
Obi Toppin is producing but still struggling to find a consistent role in the New York Knicks' rotation. One exec feels his metropolitan days could be numbered.
Bol Bol bandwagon: How the Orlando Magic uncovered a potential rising star with its supersized starting lineup
For the casual NBA fan, there is only one Orlando Magic player popping up in water-cooler conversations: Paolo Banchero, this year's first overall pick who, at 19, already looks like a borderline All-Star. For NBA nerds, however, this Orlando roster, which has managed to win just one of its first seven games, is fast becoming a big talking point.
Isiah Thomas Trolls Victor Wembanyama While Pronouncing His Second Name: "Now We Talking About This Guy, Victor Where-Yo-Mama-At?”
The former player-turned-analyst received quite the brickbats on social media for getting Victor Wembanyama's name wrong.
Billy Donovan indicates a change in the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup
Patrick Williams is the obvious odd man out after Billy Donovan announced a possible starting five shakeup for the Bulls
Key Celtics Player On Injury Report Against The Wizards
Malcolm Brogdon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics.
Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Fires Back At Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett
Haslem goes viral with post defending the Heat after Pierce and Garnett criticism
WATCH: Kyrie Irving Gives Explosive Interview Following Antisemitic Controversy
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving had a lot to say following backlash over what many viewed as his promotion of antisemitic content
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Fares well in return
Gordon supplied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Monday's 95-93 loss to the Clippers. After resting during Sunday's loss to the Suns, Gordon returned to the starting five for the second half of the back-to-back set. The veteran wing produced well across the board once again and has put himself in consideration for a roster spot in most 12-team leagues at this point, though he'll likely continue to sit out one half of back-to-back sets moving forward. Through his six outings this season, Gordon is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores team-high 22 points
McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers. Even though Zion Williamson grabbed all the headlines due to his near triple-double during his return to action, McCollum was the one who led the team in scoring while draining a season-high four treys. The All-Star guard bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Suns, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his first six contests.
Bruins' David Krejci: Lands on injured reserve
Krejci (upper body) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site Monday. Krejci has already been ruled out versus the Penguins on Tuesday and is also a long shot to face the Rangers on Thursday. Still, the veteran center is traveling with the team and should jump right back into the lineup once cleared to play. Prior to his absence, the Czech had put together a strong start to the year with eight points in eight games, including four power-play points.
VIRAL: Celtics Player Walks Into The Arena With A Full Batman Costume
Before the Boston Celtics played the Washington Wizards, Grant Williams walked into the arena with a batman costume.
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks Preview, TV Channel, Injury Report
The Pistons travel to Milwaukee for a face-off against the unbeaten 2021 champion Bucks a day after beating the 2022 champion Warriors.
