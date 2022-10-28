Read full article on original website
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: USC, Ole Miss jump back into top 10 in college football rankings
USC and Ole Miss returned to the top 10 of the Coaches Poll on Sunday after road wins over conference foes in Week 9. The Trojans came in at No. 9 after their 45-37 win at Arizona in which quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns. Ole Miss landed at No. 10 after rushing for 390 yards in a 31-28 win at Texas A&M.
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: TCU jumps into New Year's Six, Illinois' profile continues rising
As usual, there were several surprising results Saturday, but none was more shocking than Kansas State beating Oklahoma State, 48-0. The fact that the Wildcats won isn't terribly surprising as they are a good team and were playing at home … but 48-0?! Oklahoma State has been projected into...
CBS Sports
College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 10: Proven model backs Clemson, Auburn
The No. 16 Penn State Nittany Lions have had an opportunity to take down the top two teams in the Big Ten this season, but they have been unsuccessful on both occasions. They covered the 15.5-point spread in their 44-31 loss to No. 2 Ohio State last week, however, after failing to cover in a blowout loss to then-No. 5 Michigan earlier in the month. Penn State will take a step down in competition when it travels to Indiana on Saturday afternoon during the Week 10 college football schedule. The Nittany Lions are 13.5-point road favorites in the latest Week 10 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.
CBS Sports
AP Top 25 poll: Tennessee ties Ohio State for No. 2 in college football rankings with No. 1 Georgia up next
Tennessee crept up to a tie for No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll this week ahead of an epic SEC on CBS Game of the Week showdown between the Volunteers and No. 1 Georgia on Saturday. Ohio State is also tied for second in the poll as both the Buckeyes and Volunteers finished with 1,500 points in the voting.
CNBC
In 5 key battlegrounds, most GOP state legislative nominees are election deniers, report finds
Nearly 6 in 10 Republican state legislature nominees in five key battleground states deny the results of the 2020 election, according to an analysis by a group tracking the races. Of those 450 Republican nominees — including incumbents running for re-election and nonincumbents — in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and...
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings prediction: Georgia on top, TCU in top four ahead of Clemson, Michigan
The first College Football Playoff Rankings will be released this evening, but we do not want to wait that long to take a look at how the rankings should stand with just five weeks left in the 2022 regular season. We are here to predict what the top 25 will look like when the CFP Selection Committee announces its field Tuesday night.
CBS Sports
College football coaching carousel: Ranking best Power Five jobs available after Auburn fires Bryan Harsin
A sixth Power Five job opened on Halloween as Auburn moved on from coach Bryan Harsin after just 21 games and a 9-12 record. Auburn was one game away from the College Football Playoff in 2017 but has averaged fewer than eight wins a year ever since. Harsin soon fell out of favor with power brokers on campus, and now reported Auburn athletic director hire John Cohen will have a shot to put his spin on the program.
