Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma City police arrest eight people for illegally gambling

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City police arrested eight people for illegally gambling. OKC police said the bust happened Friday evening after tips came from the public about the illegal scheme. Concerned citizens in the area alerted the police and their detectives took it from there by busting the operation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Police: Multiple arrests made in illegal gambling operation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say multiple people were taken into custody connected to an illegal gambling operation. Around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 28, detectives with Oklahoma City’s Vice Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at a building in the 1200 block of N.W. 23rd St. When officers...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD: Eight arrested after search warrant finds gambling operation and drugs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Numerous people were arrested after Oklahoma City police executed a search warrant on the city's northwest side on Friday. Police said a search of 1219 NW 23rd Street uncovered numerous gambling machines and tables, multiple rounds of vacuumed sealed marijuana "consistent with the intention to distribute," money from the gambling operation, and other items.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police respond to stabbing, shots fired call overnight in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police were busy during the overnight hours responding to multiple calls, including a stabbing and a suspect search. The first scene was at a 7-Eleven near Northwest 10th Street and Western Avenue, where police said a victim walked in with multiple stab wounds. Authorities took the victim to a hospital, but their condition has not been released.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person hit by vehicle outside Oklahoma City hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning near an Oklahoma City hospital, police said. Around 7:30 a.m., a Ford pickup truck hit a person near Stanton Young Boulevard and Children's Avenue outside Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health. The victim's condition is unknown. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma County deputies bring overdose victim back to life

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A man was brought back to life after some help from Oklahoma County deputies at around 11 p.m. on Sunday. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home near Harrah on Sunday for a possible fentanyl overdose. When they arrived, deputies found...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

