Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Related
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Two men return stolen vehicle to owner after stripping it down
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for two male suspects who returned a stolen vehicle after stripping it down. Police say these two suspects were captured on camera dropping off a stolen vehicle that had been stripped in the 4400 block of NW 50th St. on Oct. 22 around 6 a.m.
KOCO
Police search for suspect after two people shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people were taken to a hospital after an overnight shooting under a bridge in Oklahoma City. Police said a man was shot in the hip and a woman was shot in the leg at a bridge near Interstate 44 and Pennsylvania Avenue. The victims got...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police arrest eight people for illegally gambling
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City police arrested eight people for illegally gambling. OKC police said the bust happened Friday evening after tips came from the public about the illegal scheme. Concerned citizens in the area alerted the police and their detectives took it from there by busting the operation.
KOCO
Surveillance video captures suspect breaking into vehicle in OKC neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — Security video has captured some of the car break-ins in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. KOCO 5 was told the neighborhood is only about two years old. "With the amount of footage we got yesterday, I think hopefully we can catch the person that broke into our stuff," said the homeowner who caught the suspect on surveillance video.
Second suspect arrested in deadly motel shooting
Officials say a second person is in custody in connection with a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.
Update: Police reunite man with family
Officials are asking for the public's help identifying a young man who was walking in traffic early Tuesday morning.
KOCO
Police search for driver after deadly hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Authorities said a vehicle hit a woman near Southeast 44th Street and Eastern Avenue. She was taken to an area hospital, where police said she later died. Police told...
OKCPD searches for additional indecent exposure victims after recent arrest
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a 23-year-old man has been implicated in two indecent exposure cases in as many months - and now, investigators are asking other victims to come forward.
okcfox.com
Man arrested in connection to homicide at Plaza Inn in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man wanted in connection to an Oklahoma City homicide was arrested over the weekend. Police arrested Anthony Dewayne Taylor for murder in the first degree on Sunday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn on Oct. 10 and found 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred shot to death.
KOCO
No suspects in custody after string of businesses vandalized in Midtown
OKLAHOMA CITY — There are no suspects in custody after a string of businesses vandalized in Midtown over the weekend. The door to the businesses is now boarded up but it’s not the only business that was targeted. "It’s just unsettling," said Erin Engelke, executive director of Calm...
KFOR
Police: Multiple arrests made in illegal gambling operation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say multiple people were taken into custody connected to an illegal gambling operation. Around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 28, detectives with Oklahoma City’s Vice Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at a building in the 1200 block of N.W. 23rd St. When officers...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Eight arrested after search warrant finds gambling operation and drugs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Numerous people were arrested after Oklahoma City police executed a search warrant on the city's northwest side on Friday. Police said a search of 1219 NW 23rd Street uncovered numerous gambling machines and tables, multiple rounds of vacuumed sealed marijuana "consistent with the intention to distribute," money from the gambling operation, and other items.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police release body cam video of man who shot at officers during standoff
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police released body cam video of a metro man who shot at officers several times during a standoff. The altercation originally started as a drive-by shooting and lasted roughly four hours before he surrendered. The suspect was armed with a handgun and a rifle.
KOCO
Police respond to stabbing, shots fired call overnight in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police were busy during the overnight hours responding to multiple calls, including a stabbing and a suspect search. The first scene was at a 7-Eleven near Northwest 10th Street and Western Avenue, where police said a victim walked in with multiple stab wounds. Authorities took the victim to a hospital, but their condition has not been released.
KOCO
Person hit by vehicle outside Oklahoma City hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning near an Oklahoma City hospital, police said. Around 7:30 a.m., a Ford pickup truck hit a person near Stanton Young Boulevard and Children's Avenue outside Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health. The victim's condition is unknown. KOCO 5...
Oklahoma City police searching for missing teens
Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for two missing teenagers.
Oklahoma County deputy saves man from fentanyl overdose
Officials say a man is alive thanks to the hard work from Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputies.
Moore Police Asking For Help Identifying Woman That Allegedly Stole More Than $1,200 In Merchandise At Walmart
MOORE, Okla. - Moore Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman that allegedly stole more than $1,200 in merchandise at a Walmart in Moore. Police ask anyone with information to call the Moore Police Department.
KTUL
Oklahoma County deputies bring overdose victim back to life
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A man was brought back to life after some help from Oklahoma County deputies at around 11 p.m. on Sunday. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home near Harrah on Sunday for a possible fentanyl overdose. When they arrived, deputies found...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police release body cam video from deadly shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City police released body cam video from a deadly shooting. A stabbing suspect was shot and killed by officers after he refused to put down his knife several times. Officers responded to a stabbing near Southwest 25th Street and Blackwelder Avenue on Oct. 16.
Comments / 4