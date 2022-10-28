ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Former Longhorns Set For Induction Into Texas Sports Hall of Fame

By Connor Zimmerlee
LonghornsCountry
Carlette Guidry-Falkquay and Priest Holmes will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2023.

While it may not be as well-known as other sports hall of fames, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame is one of the most prestigious honors that Texas athletes can achieve in their careers.

On Thursday it was announced that two former Texas Longhorns athletes will be inducted as members in the 2023 class, Carlette Guidry-Falkquay, track and field, and Priest Holmes for his football career. The duo will join other Longhorn legends such as Vince Young and Greg Swindell.

Guidry-Falkquay is one of the most dominant track and field athletes to ever compete at the collegiate level. She was named an All-American 23 times, competing for the Longhorns from 1987-1991. She won 12 total NCAA titles, including relays, which is the most by any woman in NCAA Division I history.

Not only was she a prolific sprinter but Guidry-Falkquay won the NCAA Indoor long jump title as a freshman. As a senior, she earned the Honda Award as the National Track and Field Athlete of the Year, was the recipient of the Babe Zaharias Award as the nation's top female athlete and was named the 1980's SWC Female Athlete of the Year.

She would also go on to be a two-time gold medalist as an Olympian, in the 4x100 relays in 1992 and 1996.

Holmes was a four-year letterman at Texas, finishing his Longhorns' career ranked No. 25 on the school's all-time rushing list. After his time at Texas, Holmes signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent in 1997 and went on to become a three-time Pro Bowl running back with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Over the course of his 11 seasons in the NFL Holmes rushed for 8,172 yards and 72 yards, ending his career with 10 different Chiefs' career records and eight single-season records.

As a member of the Ravens Holmes won Super Bowl XXXV, and would go on to be a three-time First Team All-Pro for the Chiefs from 2001-2003. He was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor in 2007.

The pair are part of a group of eight members who will be honored on April 15 in the BASE at Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

LonghornsCountry

