NEW YORK, NY – A brazen criminal forced his way into the protected cashier's booth at a New York City convenience store on October 16th. In a video released by the NYPD today, the video shows the suspect approaching the cashier's window. Police said after the video, the man pulled a gun and shot at the door to the cashier's booth, forcing it open. Once inside he went into an area where the employee went to hide, forcing him back to the cashier booth where he robbed the store and clerk. The incident happened at around 5:55 pm at 531

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO