Shore News Network

Brazen criminal shot cashier door at New York City convenience store, robbed cashier

NEW YORK, NY – A brazen criminal forced his way into the protected cashier’s booth at a New York City convenience store on October 16th. In a video released by the NYPD today, the video shows the suspect approaching the cashier’s window. Police said after the video, the man pulled a gun and shot at the door to the cashier’s booth, forcing it open. Once inside he went into an area where the employee went to hide, forcing him back to the cashier booth where he robbed the store and clerk. The incident happened at around 5:55 pm at 531 The post Brazen criminal shot cashier door at New York City convenience store, robbed cashier appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer

TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Two caught with over 450 grams of meth with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City

One man and one woman were caught with over 450 grams of methamphetamine with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City yesterday, authorities said. Lynnette Lipinski, 39, of Jersey City, and Husam Fooda, 36, of East Elmhurst, New York, are both charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement,
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for an unidentified black male who attempted to lure a 7-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn apartment building. According to detectives, at around 5:30 pm on Friday, the man approached the young girl and offered her money to ‘perform a sexual act’. The man then exposed himself to the child. The suspect fled the scene and is now being sought by police. The child was physically unharmed during the incident. The post Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Check-Cashing Robbery Netted $700K: Prosecutor

An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business that netted $700,000, authorities said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint

NEWARK, NJ – A Latin-owned money transfer business was armed at knifepoint Thursday morning in Newark. Police said a man entered the business, pulled a knife on the clerk and was able to flee with $3,000. “Police officers responded to a call about a robbery that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. at Macara Express Business, a money transfer service business located in the 50 block of Wilson Avenue,” Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said. “The suspect, a Hispanic male, was captured on surveillance video walking into the business wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, blue sneakers, and a black The post Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Paterson neighborhood wakes up to fatal shooting

PATERSON, NJ – The city of Paterson was again awakened by early morning gunfire. This time, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the street. According to police, officers found the man unconscious in the street outside an Elm Street home near Mill Street Saturday morning. He was rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead a short time later. Police reported this as the 20th homicide of 2022. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Paterson neighborhood wakes up to fatal shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
PATERSON, NJ
BronxVoice

Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in Bronx

BRONX - Apparently Bronx muggers run on Dunkin’. A robber bullied his way into the till of a Highbridge Dunkin’ Donuts making off with the dough. The NYPD released surveillance video of a man in a black mask and hoodie who robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Armed, Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Bridgeport Murder Caught, Police Say

A man who was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for a stabbing homicide in Fairfield County has been apprehended by police. Lawrence Blue, age 45, of Bridgeport, was caught hours after the word went out on Saturday, Oct. 29, that he was wanted for the early morning stabbing death of 23-year-old Justice Hunter of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
