Brazen criminal shot cashier door at New York City convenience store, robbed cashier
NEW YORK, NY – A brazen criminal forced his way into the protected cashier’s booth at a New York City convenience store on October 16th. In a video released by the NYPD today, the video shows the suspect approaching the cashier’s window. Police said after the video, the man pulled a gun and shot at the door to the cashier’s booth, forcing it open. Once inside he went into an area where the employee went to hide, forcing him back to the cashier booth where he robbed the store and clerk. The incident happened at around 5:55 pm at 531 The post Brazen criminal shot cashier door at New York City convenience store, robbed cashier appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
SEE ANYTHING? Armed Robbers Smash Cases, Get More Than $1M In Bling From Paterson Jewelry Store
UPDATE: Authorities in various jurisdictions are comparing notes after three masked gunmen robbed a Paterson jewelry store of more than $1 million in merchandise. Meanwhile, the owner of Paradise Jewelry expressed gratitude to the community for messages of love, support and concern following the brazen broad-daylight heist earlier this week.
Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer
TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
NYPD seeks 3 suspects wanted in wave of armed robberies
Police say a group of men have been robbing people at gunpoint across the New York City – one of which occurring in the Bronx.
hudsoncountyview.com
Two caught with over 450 grams of meth with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City
One man and one woman were caught with over 450 grams of methamphetamine with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City yesterday, authorities said. Lynnette Lipinski, 39, of Jersey City, and Husam Fooda, 36, of East Elmhurst, New York, are both charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement,
Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for an unidentified black male who attempted to lure a 7-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn apartment building. According to detectives, at around 5:30 pm on Friday, the man approached the young girl and offered her money to ‘perform a sexual act’. The man then exposed himself to the child. The suspect fled the scene and is now being sought by police. The child was physically unharmed during the incident. The post Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
Meth With Street Value Of $6,000 Seized From Pair In Hudson County: Prosecutor
Nearly a pound of methamphetamine worth nearly $6,000 has been seized from a Jersey City woman and New York man, authorities announced. Lynnette Lipinski, 39, and Husam Fooda, 36, of East Elmhurst, NY, were arrested at a home on Sherman Avenue in Jersey City Thursday, Oct. 27, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Jersey Shore Check-Cashing Robbery Netted $700K: Prosecutor
An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business that netted $700,000, authorities said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Woman pushed into tracks during fight at Brooklyn subway station
A 47-year-old woman was injured after falling onto the tracks of a Brooklyn subway station during an alleged drunken fight early Sunday, police said.
Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint
NEWARK, NJ – A Latin-owned money transfer business was armed at knifepoint Thursday morning in Newark. Police said a man entered the business, pulled a knife on the clerk and was able to flee with $3,000. “Police officers responded to a call about a robbery that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. at Macara Express Business, a money transfer service business located in the 50 block of Wilson Avenue,” Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said. “The suspect, a Hispanic male, was captured on surveillance video walking into the business wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, blue sneakers, and a black The post Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Paterson neighborhood wakes up to fatal shooting
PATERSON, NJ – The city of Paterson was again awakened by early morning gunfire. This time, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the street. According to police, officers found the man unconscious in the street outside an Elm Street home near Mill Street Saturday morning. He was rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead a short time later. Police reported this as the 20th homicide of 2022. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Paterson neighborhood wakes up to fatal shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Authorities: Coke Dealer Who Drove Down Elmwood Park Sidewalk To Avoid Arrest Freed By Judge
A drug-dealing café worker from Elmwood Park drove down a sidewalk to escape detectives, authorities said, then was almost immediately released by a judge after his subsequent arrest. Dominick Nicolosi Jr., 30, sold cocaine to an undercover detective multiple times over the past several weeks, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark...
'Suspicious Person' With Backpack Found Hiding Outside Home In Westport, Police Say
A 51-year-old "suspicious" man was arrested when he was found hiding outside a Fairfield County home after he allegedly entered the basement. The incident took place in Westport on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to Lt. Dave Wolf, of the Westport Police, officers responded to an address in Westport on a...
New York State Police Investigate Huge Crash That Involved 20 Vehicles in Lower Hudson Valley
The morning commute was an absolute nightmare in parts of the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday after over 20 vehicles were involved in what police are saying were a "series of crashes". Investigators say the whole mess started when a tractor-trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway.
Man arrested in deadly drunk driving crash on Long Island
Investigators say Donnell Hill, 50, lost control of his Dodge Charger while speeding down Jerusalem Avenue in Hempstead on Saturday night.
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in Bronx
BRONX - Apparently Bronx muggers run on Dunkin’. A robber bullied his way into the till of a Highbridge Dunkin’ Donuts making off with the dough. The NYPD released surveillance video of a man in a black mask and hoodie who robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts.
VIDEO: Group beats, robs teen inside Queens subway station, use stolen debit card after
Police are searching for a group of five females accused of violently robbing a teen girl inside a Queens subway station on Thursday, authorities said.
Jersey Shore Ex-Con Loses In Federal Trial For Multi-Pounds Of Heroin, Fentanyl, Coke, Gun
An ex-con caught with several pounds of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl -- not to mention a loaded gun -- in his Ocean County apartment is facing significant time behind bars following convictions in federal court. Dyshawn Moss, 43, of Manchester, was found guilty of drug and weapons offenses, including being...
Armed, Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Bridgeport Murder Caught, Police Say
A man who was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for a stabbing homicide in Fairfield County has been apprehended by police. Lawrence Blue, age 45, of Bridgeport, was caught hours after the word went out on Saturday, Oct. 29, that he was wanted for the early morning stabbing death of 23-year-old Justice Hunter of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
