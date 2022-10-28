ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

makeuseof.com

How to Force Linux Users to Change Password at Next Login

Linux users must change their passwords from time to time to keep their accounts secure. And as a system administrator, it's your responsibility to nudge them if they forget to change the password and continue using it for a long time. On Linux, user passwords are set to expire after...
technewstoday.com

Fix: The Computer Did Not Resync Because No Time Data Was Available

While running the w32tm /resync command to sync the time of a Windows computer or server to a time source, you may get the error message The computer did not resync because no time data was available. This error indicates that your computer could not synchronize to the time server...
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Laptop Lag or Slowdown When Charging It on Windows

Is your system getting slower than the tortoise as you use it while it is being charged? Do you always have to keep your device plugged into a power source when using it to avoid rapid battery drain but are you tired of the slow performance you get? Your device might lag or slow down due to incorrect power management settings, excessive heat generation, or hardware failure.
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Rainmeter Problems With a Clean Uninstallation

Rainmeter, the popular desktop customization tool, is mostly stable and free from problems. But, occasionally, things can go wrong. Getting it working again can be difficult if you don't know which element is misbehaving. Performing a completely clean uninstall and reinstalling is often the best way to fix ongoing problems....
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Windows Terminal Tips, Tricks, and Shortcuts You Need to Know

Windows Terminal is chock-full of features right out of the box. It's arguably the best, most performant terminal application for users of command-line tools, and shells like Command Prompt, PowerShell, and WSL. That's not to say that you can't go a step further and unlock its full potential, though. Are...
makeuseof.com

Set Up a Cloudflare Tunnel to Expose Local Servers to the Internet

If you are running a local server at your home on an old laptop or PC—such as a Plex Media server, a file server, a web server, or any other server—you can expose it to the internet by using the port forwarding option in your router. However, it’s neither secure nor recommended to access a server that way in a production environment.
techunwrapped.com

Windows 10: the latest security patch completely broke OneDrive

The latest Windows update has damaged OneDrive services. After installing the security patch, several users reported that the storage application quits unexpectedly when performing certain actions. Microsoft said a fix should arrive in the next few days. If your PC is running on Windows 10, chances are you won’t be...
technewstoday.com

How to Disable Network Access to Windows Registry

Remoting into a PC has a number of benefits, with the main ones being remote resource access and management. Generally speaking, this is a very convenient feature, but there will be times when you’ll want to limit access to certain resources, such as with the Windows Registry. The registry...
makeuseof.com

5 Ways to Check If Your Windows 11 PC Supports Miracast

Your Windows 11 and 10 PC comes with an integrated Wireless Display feature. This allows you to mirror and cast your computer to an external display such as a monitor or smart TV. However, for the wireless display feature to work, your computer and the receiving device must support Miracast....
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why AlmaLinux Is a Better CentOS Alternative

CentOS will reach its end of life in June 2024. As of 2022, it powers a lot of servers around the world, in fact, back in 2010 it was the most popular Linux server distro. Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), CentOS is a solid Linux OS that powers enterprise desktops and servers.
makeuseof.com

How to Add or Remove Games From Intel Graphics Command Center on Windows

If you have an Intel graphics card installed on your Windows computer, you can optimize games to run smoothly on it with a few clicks. All you need to do is add them to the Intel Graphics Command Center, and the program will take care of the rest. That way, you don’t have to fiddle with the Intel Graphics Settings to get the best gaming performance.
makeuseof.com

How to Bypass iPhone Unavailable/Security Lockout Message: 4 Methods

Unlocking an Apple iPhone without the password is extremely difficult. Not only do you have to figure out the correct password, but entering the wrong password multiple times can lead to the dreaded iPhone Unavailable lock screen message. What Will You Learn?. There are several ways to approach an issue...
makeuseof.com

Keep Your Passwords Safe, Secure, and Accessible With Pass From pCloud

With more than 90% of online users concerned about their passwords, password security has never been as vital as it is today. Tools like pCloud Pass allow you to keep your passwords safe and secure while giving you easy access when you need them. This makes it easier to protect yourself online, but what can a tool like pCloud Pass do for you and how do you use it? Let’s find out.
makeuseof.com

How to Reset the Local Security Policy to Default in Windows 11

Local security policy is a powerful feature on Windows that lets you control the security of a computer on a local network. It allows you to restrict the use of certain features or allow only particular users to access them. However, you might need to reset your local security policy if you're having trouble with a specific feature or if you want to change the way your computer behaves.
makeuseof.com

How to Modify Your Free Domain Name on Netlify

If you're creating a website, one of the most important decisions you need to make is where to host it. Netlify is one of the many platforms you can use to host your website for free. When you choose to host a website using Netlify, Netlify will generate a random...
The Windows Club

How to add Task Manager option in Taskbar context menu in Windows 11

In this tutorial, we will show you how to add the Task Manager option in the taskbar context menu in Windows 11. One of the convenient ways to open Task Manager in Windows OS is using the taskbar context menu but Microsoft removed this option in Windows 11. Now, this long-awaited feature can be enabled and used. Earlier, users were expected to get this feature with the first feature drop of Windows 11 that brings the Taskbar Overflow menu, Tabbed File Explorer, etc., but users didn’t get it. Finally, we can enable it with two easy options covered in this post below.
makeuseof.com

How to Remove Search Marquis From Your Mac

It's a common belief that Macs are less vulnerable to security threats, such as viruses and spyware. While it may be true, we cannot say Mac users are 100% safe from threats. The PUP we're about to discuss here is a great example: Search Marquis. Search Marquis is designed so...
Digital Trends

How to enable dark mode with LibreOffice to make it easier on your eyes

LibreOffice remains one of the most popular Microsoft Office alternatives, an incredibly versatile text editor that’s free to download, and allows you to set it up exactly how you want. You can easily import files from other text editors, customize the appearance of every tool, and use a variety of macros. And, if you want to, you can even learn how to enable dark mode for a writing and editing experience that's far easier on the eyes.
makeuseof.com

How to Remove a Stuck Disk From Your PS5

Getting a game disk — or, god forbid, any other sort of foreign object—stuck in your beloved PS5 is very stressful. There is, however, a simple trick that you can use to manually eject a disk that has become lodged in your console without having to completely dismantle it and potentially void your warranty.

