Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Force Linux Users to Change Password at Next Login
Linux users must change their passwords from time to time to keep their accounts secure. And as a system administrator, it's your responsibility to nudge them if they forget to change the password and continue using it for a long time. On Linux, user passwords are set to expire after...
technewstoday.com
Fix: The Computer Did Not Resync Because No Time Data Was Available
While running the w32tm /resync command to sync the time of a Windows computer or server to a time source, you may get the error message The computer did not resync because no time data was available. This error indicates that your computer could not synchronize to the time server...
technewstoday.com
Fixed: The Remote Computer Requires Network Level Authentication Which Your Computer Does Not Support
The remote computer requires network level authentication, which your computer does not support message can pop up when youre trying to connect to a different computer using the Remote Desktop app. Well, this is primarily caused by the issues with the Network Level Authentication (NLA) feature on the local computer,...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Laptop Lag or Slowdown When Charging It on Windows
Is your system getting slower than the tortoise as you use it while it is being charged? Do you always have to keep your device plugged into a power source when using it to avoid rapid battery drain but are you tired of the slow performance you get? Your device might lag or slow down due to incorrect power management settings, excessive heat generation, or hardware failure.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Rainmeter Problems With a Clean Uninstallation
Rainmeter, the popular desktop customization tool, is mostly stable and free from problems. But, occasionally, things can go wrong. Getting it working again can be difficult if you don't know which element is misbehaving. Performing a completely clean uninstall and reinstalling is often the best way to fix ongoing problems....
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Windows Terminal Tips, Tricks, and Shortcuts You Need to Know
Windows Terminal is chock-full of features right out of the box. It's arguably the best, most performant terminal application for users of command-line tools, and shells like Command Prompt, PowerShell, and WSL. That's not to say that you can't go a step further and unlock its full potential, though. Are...
makeuseof.com
Set Up a Cloudflare Tunnel to Expose Local Servers to the Internet
If you are running a local server at your home on an old laptop or PC—such as a Plex Media server, a file server, a web server, or any other server—you can expose it to the internet by using the port forwarding option in your router. However, it’s neither secure nor recommended to access a server that way in a production environment.
techunwrapped.com
Windows 10: the latest security patch completely broke OneDrive
The latest Windows update has damaged OneDrive services. After installing the security patch, several users reported that the storage application quits unexpectedly when performing certain actions. Microsoft said a fix should arrive in the next few days. If your PC is running on Windows 10, chances are you won’t be...
technewstoday.com
How to Disable Network Access to Windows Registry
Remoting into a PC has a number of benefits, with the main ones being remote resource access and management. Generally speaking, this is a very convenient feature, but there will be times when you’ll want to limit access to certain resources, such as with the Windows Registry. The registry...
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Check If Your Windows 11 PC Supports Miracast
Your Windows 11 and 10 PC comes with an integrated Wireless Display feature. This allows you to mirror and cast your computer to an external display such as a monitor or smart TV. However, for the wireless display feature to work, your computer and the receiving device must support Miracast....
makeuseof.com
4 Reasons Why AlmaLinux Is a Better CentOS Alternative
CentOS will reach its end of life in June 2024. As of 2022, it powers a lot of servers around the world, in fact, back in 2010 it was the most popular Linux server distro. Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), CentOS is a solid Linux OS that powers enterprise desktops and servers.
makeuseof.com
How to Add or Remove Games From Intel Graphics Command Center on Windows
If you have an Intel graphics card installed on your Windows computer, you can optimize games to run smoothly on it with a few clicks. All you need to do is add them to the Intel Graphics Command Center, and the program will take care of the rest. That way, you don’t have to fiddle with the Intel Graphics Settings to get the best gaming performance.
makeuseof.com
How to Bypass iPhone Unavailable/Security Lockout Message: 4 Methods
Unlocking an Apple iPhone without the password is extremely difficult. Not only do you have to figure out the correct password, but entering the wrong password multiple times can lead to the dreaded iPhone Unavailable lock screen message. What Will You Learn?. There are several ways to approach an issue...
makeuseof.com
Keep Your Passwords Safe, Secure, and Accessible With Pass From pCloud
With more than 90% of online users concerned about their passwords, password security has never been as vital as it is today. Tools like pCloud Pass allow you to keep your passwords safe and secure while giving you easy access when you need them. This makes it easier to protect yourself online, but what can a tool like pCloud Pass do for you and how do you use it? Let’s find out.
makeuseof.com
How to Reset the Local Security Policy to Default in Windows 11
Local security policy is a powerful feature on Windows that lets you control the security of a computer on a local network. It allows you to restrict the use of certain features or allow only particular users to access them. However, you might need to reset your local security policy if you're having trouble with a specific feature or if you want to change the way your computer behaves.
makeuseof.com
How to Modify Your Free Domain Name on Netlify
If you're creating a website, one of the most important decisions you need to make is where to host it. Netlify is one of the many platforms you can use to host your website for free. When you choose to host a website using Netlify, Netlify will generate a random...
The Windows Club
How to add Task Manager option in Taskbar context menu in Windows 11
In this tutorial, we will show you how to add the Task Manager option in the taskbar context menu in Windows 11. One of the convenient ways to open Task Manager in Windows OS is using the taskbar context menu but Microsoft removed this option in Windows 11. Now, this long-awaited feature can be enabled and used. Earlier, users were expected to get this feature with the first feature drop of Windows 11 that brings the Taskbar Overflow menu, Tabbed File Explorer, etc., but users didn’t get it. Finally, we can enable it with two easy options covered in this post below.
makeuseof.com
How to Remove Search Marquis From Your Mac
It's a common belief that Macs are less vulnerable to security threats, such as viruses and spyware. While it may be true, we cannot say Mac users are 100% safe from threats. The PUP we're about to discuss here is a great example: Search Marquis. Search Marquis is designed so...
Digital Trends
How to enable dark mode with LibreOffice to make it easier on your eyes
LibreOffice remains one of the most popular Microsoft Office alternatives, an incredibly versatile text editor that’s free to download, and allows you to set it up exactly how you want. You can easily import files from other text editors, customize the appearance of every tool, and use a variety of macros. And, if you want to, you can even learn how to enable dark mode for a writing and editing experience that's far easier on the eyes.
makeuseof.com
How to Remove a Stuck Disk From Your PS5
Getting a game disk — or, god forbid, any other sort of foreign object—stuck in your beloved PS5 is very stressful. There is, however, a simple trick that you can use to manually eject a disk that has become lodged in your console without having to completely dismantle it and potentially void your warranty.
Comments / 0