In this tutorial, we will show you how to add the Task Manager option in the taskbar context menu in Windows 11. One of the convenient ways to open Task Manager in Windows OS is using the taskbar context menu but Microsoft removed this option in Windows 11. Now, this long-awaited feature can be enabled and used. Earlier, users were expected to get this feature with the first feature drop of Windows 11 that brings the Taskbar Overflow menu, Tabbed File Explorer, etc., but users didn’t get it. Finally, we can enable it with two easy options covered in this post below.

2 DAYS AGO