Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Iowa changes hiring requirements for accounting professionals
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa is addressing a shortage of accountants and auditors. State Auditor Rob Sand announced Tuesday the Auditor of State Office will now begin hiring accounting professionals with Associate Degrees. Bachelor’s Degrees were originally required for the Auditor of State Office. “This is a win-win,”...
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on school aid formula
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News asked Nebraska’s major gubernatorial candidates about how they think we should pay for our public schools. Their views differ greatly. “Some districts receive additional funding, while others are left to fend for themselves,” Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor, says in a commercial.
WOWT
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
WOWT
Gov. Ricketts signs order easing regulations for truckers hauling fuel
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Truckers will be temporarily allowed to work longer hours if they’re hauling fuel. Gov. Ricketts on Tuesday issued an executive order designed to provide relief for regional fuel shortages. Effective immediately, Executive Order 22-06 will temporarily let truck drivers work extended hours to haul gasoline,...
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Incredible warmth before some rain to end the week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a very mild November morning as most of us will start in the 50s heading out the door. You’ll get to enjoy the same warmth of yesterday but the south wind will be much stronger today. Highs in the upper 70s are expected with a south wind gusting to near 40 mph to help us get there.
Comments / 0