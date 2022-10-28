ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Iowa changes hiring requirements for accounting professionals

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa is addressing a shortage of accountants and auditors. State Auditor Rob Sand announced Tuesday the Auditor of State Office will now begin hiring accounting professionals with Associate Degrees. Bachelor’s Degrees were originally required for the Auditor of State Office. “This is a win-win,”...
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on school aid formula

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News asked Nebraska’s major gubernatorial candidates about how they think we should pay for our public schools. Their views differ greatly. “Some districts receive additional funding, while others are left to fend for themselves,” Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor, says in a commercial.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Gov. Ricketts signs order easing regulations for truckers hauling fuel

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Truckers will be temporarily allowed to work longer hours if they’re hauling fuel. Gov. Ricketts on Tuesday issued an executive order designed to provide relief for regional fuel shortages. Effective immediately, Executive Order 22-06 will temporarily let truck drivers work extended hours to haul gasoline,...
RICKETTS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy