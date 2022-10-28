Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Arrrrgh! It’s Pirates’ Christmas Weekend At The Carolina Renaissance Festival, November 5th & 6th
CONCORD, NC (News Release) — ARRRRGH! It’s foolish pleasures and pirate’s treasures! Special Pirate Entertainment is scheduled all weekend long (November 5th – 6th) at the Carolina Renaissance Festival! Plunder the Village with early Holiday shopping and save at the Fairhaven Village Marketplace!. Special Pirate entertainment...
charlottesmartypants.com
The Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall will be lit tonight and Halloween night
Smarties, this is such a neat Halloween tradition that started in the Elizabeth neighborhood but is open to all to enjoy: The Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall!. It’s a giant display of carved pumpkins with a different word of inspiration each year (like “Peace” “Earth” “Together”) and it will be lit in a ceremony tonight (Sunday) at 6:45 p.m. The shelves of pumpkins 20 feet high and 60 feet long will be relit on Halloween night. Anybody can bring a carved pumpkin to add to the wall. The location rotates every year, and this year it’s at 2229 Greenway Ave at the corner of Laurel and Greenway Aves.
wccbcharlotte.com
Neighbors Gather For The Annual Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Elizabeth Neighborhood is officially glowing ahead of Halloween. Organizers lit up their annual Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall on Greenway Avenue on Saturday evening. For the last 18 years, neighbors have built this 60-foot wall of jack-o-lanterns that changes location every year. It’s a chance for...
scoopcharlotte.com
The Charlotte Symphony Brings ABBA to Town
What’s the best Girls Night Out in Charlotte this November?. An ABBA Tribute concert of course. I know I can’t. The Charlotte Symphony is bringing the world’s top ABBA tribute band to the QC to perform with the CSO for two nights in November, and we cannot wait to grab our favorite Dancing Queens and join the fun.
lincolntimesnews.com
Shiver me timbers: ‘Halloween Town’ is all new this year
LINCOLNTON – There’s people who love Halloween and then there’s the people who really love the holiday. Dante Patterson and his wife, Sarah who live on the corner of North High and West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton, fall well within the latter group. For the past decade...
‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
WBTV
3 haunted places to check out in Charlotte this Halloween
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - There’s an Instagram account with nearly 5,000 followers that shares Charlotte’s paranormal history and spookiest stories. Jason Tapp and his wife Melanie created the account @spookyclt in 2018 with one goal in mind: To tell the history of Charlotte through ghost stories. What they’re...
Country queen Shania Twain announces tour, includes Charlotte stop in 2023
CHARLOTTE — Country music singer Shania Twain is hitting the road in 2023 and she’s headed to the Queen City next summer. On Friday, Twain announced on social media that she will be releasing a new album and plans for a tour. The “Queen of Me Tour” kicks...
Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events
Happy Halloween! October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools. That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night. Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Soccer Complex became fields of screams and treats
Statesville’s Soccer Complex became fields of screams — well, maybe more of just fields of candy and other treats as the city hosted Trick or Treat on the Greenway on Friday night. The event attracted hundreds of costumed trick-or-treaters, as well as their parents, as they kicked off...
wccbcharlotte.com
10 Charlotte Wedding Venues For All Types of ” To-Be-Weds”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wedding season is here! Charlotte offers several venues for couples looking to get hitched. The diversity of the venues allows the city to tailor each wedding, making it extra special for couples getting hitched. If you’re in the wedding planning process or simply just daydreaming of the perfect Charlotte wedding check out these venues the Queen City has to offer.
WBTV
One injured in shooting in northeast Charlotte’s University City area
Come Monday, WBTV meteorologist Elissia Wilson says to watch out for inclement weather. Halloween rain? Chances for a wet Monday before gradual clearing throughout week. The forecast is still on track for showers and thunderstorms to impact the Carolinas on Monday. Local group trying to help those touched by gun...
WBTV
PHOTOS: Halloween comes to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital’s NICU unit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The NICU babies at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital in Charlotte were ready for Halloween. The precious preemies were adorned in costumes created by Preemies of the Carolinas. They were dressed up as everything from Captain America to ladybugs to mermaids. Hemby Children’s Hospital...
qcnews.com
Rock Hill hospital hosts special Halloween for parents, newborns in NICU
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newborns and parents at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill were treated to a special Halloween party this weekend. “The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Aneisha Heath Manager of the NICU at Piedmont Medical Center.
wccbcharlotte.com
$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
wccbcharlotte.com
After No Winner Saturday Night, Powerball Jackpot Now Stands At $1 Billion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One lucky lottery player could be in for a very big Halloween night. With no winner Saturday night, the Powerball jackpot now stands at a staggering $1 billion. It’s only the second time in Powerball’s 30 year history that the grand prize has hit a billion...
wccbcharlotte.com
Touch-A-Truck Event Comes To Pineville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids got a unique opportunity to be hands-on with lots of different kinds of vehicles in Pineville Saturday. The town partnered with Pineville Police, Pineville Fire, Pineville Neighbors and Carolina Place Mall for a ‘Touch-A-Truck’ event at the mall. There were large amounts...
wccbcharlotte.com
Text2Win Tickets To The 2022 Southern Christmas Show
Text MERRY to 31403 by 10 AM Monday, November 7th, for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Southern Christmas Show at The Park Expo & Conference Center, Charlotte, November 10th – 20th. Two winners will each receive tickets. For tickets and more information, visit southernchristmasshow.com. The Southern...
Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery to close after 38 years in Dilworth
CHARLOTTE — Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery will shutter its longtime operation in the upcoming weeks — though it’s working to secure a new home. A moving sale kicks off tomorrow and runs through Nov. 5. The nursery has been a fixture at 209 McDonald Ave., on the edge of Dilworth and South End, for 38 years.
