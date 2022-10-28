ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
charlottesmartypants.com

The Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall will be lit tonight and Halloween night

Smarties, this is such a neat Halloween tradition that started in the Elizabeth neighborhood but is open to all to enjoy: The Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall!. It’s a giant display of carved pumpkins with a different word of inspiration each year (like “Peace” “Earth” “Together”) and it will be lit in a ceremony tonight (Sunday) at 6:45 p.m. The shelves of pumpkins 20 feet high and 60 feet long will be relit on Halloween night. Anybody can bring a carved pumpkin to add to the wall. The location rotates every year, and this year it’s at 2229 Greenway Ave at the corner of Laurel and Greenway Aves.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Neighbors Gather For The Annual Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Elizabeth Neighborhood is officially glowing ahead of Halloween. Organizers lit up their annual Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall on Greenway Avenue on Saturday evening. For the last 18 years, neighbors have built this 60-foot wall of jack-o-lanterns that changes location every year. It’s a chance for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

The Charlotte Symphony Brings ABBA to Town

What’s the best Girls Night Out in Charlotte this November?. An ABBA Tribute concert of course. I know I can’t. The Charlotte Symphony is bringing the world’s top ABBA tribute band to the QC to perform with the CSO for two nights in November, and we cannot wait to grab our favorite Dancing Queens and join the fun.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Shiver me timbers: ‘Halloween Town’ is all new this year

LINCOLNTON – There’s people who love Halloween and then there’s the people who really love the holiday. Dante Patterson and his wife, Sarah who live on the corner of North High and West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton, fall well within the latter group. For the past decade...
LINCOLNTON, NC
WFAE

‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

3 haunted places to check out in Charlotte this Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - There’s an Instagram account with nearly 5,000 followers that shares Charlotte’s paranormal history and spookiest stories. Jason Tapp and his wife Melanie created the account @spookyclt in 2018 with one goal in mind: To tell the history of Charlotte through ghost stories. What they’re...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
MIX 107.9

Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events

Happy Halloween! October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools. That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night. Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville Soccer Complex became fields of screams and treats

Statesville’s Soccer Complex became fields of screams — well, maybe more of just fields of candy and other treats as the city hosted Trick or Treat on the Greenway on Friday night. The event attracted hundreds of costumed trick-or-treaters, as well as their parents, as they kicked off...
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

10 Charlotte Wedding Venues For All Types of ” To-Be-Weds”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wedding season is here! Charlotte offers several venues for couples looking to get hitched. The diversity of the venues allows the city to tailor each wedding, making it extra special for couples getting hitched. If you’re in the wedding planning process or simply just daydreaming of the perfect Charlotte wedding check out these venues the Queen City has to offer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One injured in shooting in northeast Charlotte’s University City area

Come Monday, WBTV meteorologist Elissia Wilson says to watch out for inclement weather. Halloween rain? Chances for a wet Monday before gradual clearing throughout week. The forecast is still on track for showers and thunderstorms to impact the Carolinas on Monday. Local group trying to help those touched by gun...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Rock Hill hospital hosts special Halloween for parents, newborns in NICU

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newborns and parents at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill were treated to a special Halloween party this weekend. “The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Aneisha Heath Manager of the NICU at Piedmont Medical Center.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Touch-A-Truck Event Comes To Pineville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids got a unique opportunity to be hands-on with lots of different kinds of vehicles in Pineville Saturday. The town partnered with Pineville Police, Pineville Fire, Pineville Neighbors and Carolina Place Mall for a ‘Touch-A-Truck’ event at the mall. There were large amounts...
PINEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Text2Win Tickets To The 2022 Southern Christmas Show

Text MERRY to 31403 by 10 AM Monday, November 7th, for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Southern Christmas Show at The Park Expo & Conference Center, Charlotte, November 10th – 20th. Two winners will each receive tickets. For tickets and more information, visit southernchristmasshow.com. The Southern...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy