Read full article on original website
Related
Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle out of Houston
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle following a traffic stop late Monday night. On Monday, Oct. 31, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a newer model King Ranch Ford F-350 Dually on Highway 59 southbound. Upon investigation, the deputy noticed several indicators that the vehicle may have been part of...
34-year-old Victoria man arrested, charged following vehicle pursuit
VICTORIA, Texas – Local law enforcement arrested and charged Cherish Noman, of Victoria, with three counts early Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit. On Monday, Oct. 31, at approximately 3:43 a.m., the Port Lavaca Police Department alerted the Victoria Police Department about a reported stolen vehicle possible being in Victoria. PLPD described the stolen vehicle as a blue Mercedes GLK....
Victoria Police make arrest in illegal gambling case
30-year-old Desirae Alvarado was arrested on money laundering and organized crime charges after being arrested on two warrants Friday morning. VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police made an arrest Friday, October 28, 2022, in an illegal gambling case. 30-year-old Desirae Alvarado was arrested on money laundering and organized crime charges after being arrested on two warrants Friday morning. The warrants come...
These Hilarious Dogs Were Ready to Paw-ty with Boos and Brews
TIME TO PAW-TY When Sunday came around and it was our four-legged friend's turn to paw-ty. Owners buckled up their animal pals and headed to Moonshine Drinkery. The downtown bar is known for hosting a handful of fun and spunky events that include the company of man's best friend. DOG...
Is It Illegal to Let Your Child Get a Tattoo in Texas?
Parents like to think they have the ultimate say when it comes to decisions about their children. However, there is something that has to be regulated for the safety of the child. LACK OF COMMON SENSE = BAD DECISIONS. It's common knowledge that a young child should not get a...
You Can Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Starting Next Month
Did you know you can cut your own Christmas tree up the road from Victoria? It's at a place just outside of Luling called Abrameit’s Tree Farm. You can choose and cut your very own Virginia Pine Christmas Tree, it's a pretty cool way to get this year's Christmas Tree. If you prefer you can choose a precut Fraser, Noble, Nordman, or Douglas Firs. Abarmeit's is located just outside of Luling on 183. If you are driving from Victoria it is on the right-hand side right before you hit Buc-ee's.
The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998
October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
$250,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Victoria Last Week
The Powerball jackpot has just risen to $550 million because no one has correctly matched all the numbers correctly. However, that doesn't mean you still can't win big bucks. Last week a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Victoria at the Snax Max at the corner of Red River and Navarro. The winner who will remain anonymous matched 4 out of the 5 numbers and the Powerball for the drawing on October 12th. The total amount of the win was $50,000 however this person added the power play to multiply winnings by 5 (5X) increasing to jackpot win to $250,00.00. The numbers drawn on October 12th were 14, 30, 41, 42, and 59. The red Powerball was 6 and the Power Play was 5X.
Comedian Kevin Nealon is Coming to Victoria
The Victoria Independent School District Education Foundation is bringing another awesome show to Victoria. Comedian, Kevin Nealon is coming to Victoria on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. Nealon spent many years on Saturday Night Live and also appeared on Happy Gilmore and Anger Management and many more. He will perform at...
Opening Date Revealed for Marcos Pizza in Victoria
Another restaurant is about to open in Victoria! The general manager at Marcos has just confirmed that Marcos will open to the public on Monday, October 17! The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. The transformation has really picked up in the past two weeks. We are still waiting for the big reveal of the new Mr. Gatties location that is coming to Victoria. Keep tuned to our Townsquare Media radio stations for those details as they become available to us.
Halloween Fans: Boo Buckets Back In The Crossroads!
Halloween Fans! Happy Meal Fans! A true classic is coming back for the Halloween season - THE HALLOWEEN HAPPY MEAL BOO BUCKET! I know, as kids we suffered through a lot of crappy, er, I mean "sub-par" Halloween toys in the McDonald's Happy Meal. Remember the Ronald McDonald Paper "Mask?" Horrible. Anyways, the pails were great (in my humble opinion) and could hold a reasonable amount of candy. To be clear, not a pillow case amount, but reasonable. The Boo Buckets were first released in 1986. Here's the first commercial from back in the day...
Cuero’s Christmas in the Park Lights Up Next Month
CHECK OUT THESE EVENTS DURING CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK:. SELFIE PHOTO BOOTH: Capture your visit to Cuero’s Christmas in the Park with family and friends with a selfie at the free photo op at the end of the tour!. HOT CHOCOLATE NIGHTS: Thursday nights during December 7 PM -...
Powerball Surpasses Half a Billion – Let’s Revisit 2022 Top Prize Wins in Victoria
As far as I know, there has been three top-prize scratch jackpot wins in Victoria this year. Back in July, a $1,000,000.00 scratch jackpot was sold in Victoria! The ticket was sold at Walden's Mini Mart on Moody Street. The winning ticket was the $20 Million Dollar Loteria ticket. This was the 9th $1 million jackpot ticket in this series.
KIXS FM 108
Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kixs.com/
Comments / 0