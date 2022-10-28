Read full article on original website
Related
Good News? Unbelievable Study Says Iowans Don’t Drink That Much
There are so many studies floating around out there. Some claim to tell you a certain populous' favorite movie. Some claim to tell you our favorite candy and so on and so forth. One study that I came across did get my attention because it seems to contradict a recent,...
New Rapid Test Pilot Program Could Save Iowa’s Dying Trees
Something mysterious is killing century-old Iowa white oak trees at a rapid pace, and according to KCRG, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is working to get to the bottom of it. There appear to be no widespread visible signs of insects or fungi that would be considered the...
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
Check Out The 10 Largest Lakes in the State of Iowa (Plus a Few Fun Facts)
It's a little past summer, but it's not too late to bundle up and catch a view of one of Iowa's more than 65 lakes (Take that Nebraska, with your mere 14 lakes). If you're needing a bucket list of staycation getaways for next year, we've got you covered. For those still dreaming of getting out on the water, whether it be to fish, boat, swim, or bird watching, bundle up and try your hand at some of the best fishing holes our state has to offer.
Here’s Something That Would Only Happen in Small Town Iowa [WATCH]
*This entire story is meant to be for fun, these are not meant for public roads*. This might be a great way to start saving money on gas. This seems like something that would and could only happen in Iowa. Many people around the U.S associate a few things with Iowa and Iowans; corn, the Iowa Hawkeyes, Busch Light, farmers markets, Hyvee, Casey's Pizza, Kwik Star gas stations, and Ashton Kutcher. Is this something we can add to our list of "Iowa things?"
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site
A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
Iowa on The Rocks: Survey Shows Our Startling Weakness for Booze
Here it comes the season of togetherness, joyfulness, merriment, and those holiday parties. According to a new survey, the turkey and stuffing on the table won't be the only things Iowans are stuffing themselves with. The pandemic has been rough. According to Axios, Iowa liquor sales went up 8% from...
How Iowans Can Make an Extra $10,000 Off Their Dogs
First off, I'll start by saying that I think making a Facebook or Instagram page for your dog is pretty dumb. I know several people who run three or more Instagram accounts -- one for themselves, a fake Instagram (or finsta), and one for their dogs. I don't understand the...
The Most Delicious Way You Can Help Iowa Veterans
Breakfast food is something you can eat at any point during the day. How many times have you said, "let's have breakfast for dinner?" My fiance and I love breakfast food so much that we're actually serving various breakfast foods for dinner at our wedding. You can combine your favorite breakfast food while supporting local Iowa veterans with the Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight Pancake Breakfast.
Hurry, Iowa Could Owe You Some Serious Money
It's almost Halloween, but I can assure you this is a treat and is not a trick. The state of Iowa just might have property or even cash with YOUR name on it. Let me explain before you go make a down payment on a hot new pickup truck (though, red IS your color, by the way...)
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
Markets, Live Music, & Hockey – November Iowa Events [LIST]
November is just a few days away, which means another month of fun events in Eastern Iowa and beyond! Here are some of the things to look forward to:. Thursday, November 3rd at 8 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines. With special guest Ray Fulcher. Purchase tickets HERE. Thursday,...
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
Iowa Is Drying, Tips To Avoid Fires On The Farm
During this growing season, northeast Iowa was fortunate to be a wet region in Iowa. However, after last week’s Drought Monitor map was released, it showed that about 84 percent of Iowa is experiencing some degree of drought. And we have been seeing the effects of it. There have...
Iowa Is One Of the Safest States In America in 2022
When you wake up and go to school or work, are you confident you'll make it back home? It seems like every week we're learning about a new mass shooting or natural disaster. Hate crimes are at an all-time high, there are people who fear for their lives if they get COVID, it's no surprise a lot of Americans feel unsafe on a daily basis.
ISU Sacks Are Adding Up To A Hefty Pork Donation
Iowa pork producers are at it again coming up with more ways to fight hunger in the state. The Iowa Pork Producers, Farm Credit Service of America, and Iowa State University Athletics have teamed up again to both raise money and donate pork. Throughout the 2022 football season, each time the Cyclones sacks the quarterback, $1,000 and 200 pounds of pork will be donated.
Elton John Awed By Iowa Marching Band’s Historic Performance
Hold onto your tubas! These band kids were in for an awesome surprise!. Elton John has been traveling all across the globe for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour this past year. John has performed at some of the biggest music venues all over, but one place you never thought he'd spend too much time in is in the Midwest.
Personality Test: The Iowa College Edition
Iowa is home to many amazing schools that give plenty of students across the state great opportunities to further their education. Do you think it's possible to guess what someone's personality type is, based on the Iowa college they decide to go to? When I first saw this video I thought no way, but now...I'm wondering if Rebekah is on to something in her video.
Eastern Iowa Pumpkin Farm Has A Little Of Everything [PHOTOS]
Our thermometers keep swinging on the hot and cold pendulum and after the cold weekend we had last week, it will be nice to get some warmer temperatures. During this time of year, people love to take advantage of the fall colors by going to local farms. On Thursday, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig did just that as he toured Kroul Family Farm over in Mount Vernon.
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0