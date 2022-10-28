Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Russell County Sheriff’s Office: Alabama homicide appears to be self-defense
Editor’s Note: This publication originally reported the location as Hurtsboro. It has been adjusted to Hatchechubbee. UPDATE 10/31/2022 5:10 p.m.: The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has released further details regarding this shooting. Deputies responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. from 40-year-old Janet Wilborn who said her estranged...
WTVM
Auburn man arrested on fraud, theft of property charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a man on multiple charges including theft and fraud. On October 28, Auburn police arrested 37-year-old Brandon Richard Morgan, of Auburn, on felony warrants charging him with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property third degree and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
WTVM
Question on Muscogee County ballots about changing Sheriff’s title
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Countdown to election day. Early voting is almost over -- ending in Georgia this Friday, November 4th. Voters decide some top offices in the state including the governor and U.S. senate, but they will also be voting on some key questions on the ballot. One of...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Homicide Victim
Montgomery police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting. Police say 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. He was taken by personal vehicle to a hospital. That’s where officers were called. Police have released...
alabamanews.net
Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a pedestrian has been struck and killed. Police say at about 7:40PM last night, they were called to an area around East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. That’s where they say a male victim was hit and killed by a vehicle. The victim’s name and...
WSFA
ALEA: Montgomery woman dies in Sunday crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lakesha N. Tellis, 42, was fatally injured when the 2004 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. ALEA added that Tellis...
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — During Sunday night’s WSB-TV debate in Atlanta, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took aim at Georgia sheriffs, a majority of which are supporting her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp. “As I have pointed out before, I am not a member of the Good ol’ Boys Club. So, no I don’t have 107 […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Police say at about 3:00AM Sunday, they were called to a hospital where the man had been taken by personal vehicle. Police say the man died at the hospital. No other information has been released.
WSFA
Lanett man charged with attempted murder of police officer
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett man is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer following a shooting on Friday night. Lanett police officers responded to Tanyard Road around 8PM Friday in response to calls of a dispute at a home. A report from the police department states Stefanus Benecke fired at an officer from the porch of the home as the officer started to exit the patrol car. The officer was not hit or injured.
WTVM
Lanes reopen after vehicle crash on Alabama 50 in Chambers Co.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash caused a road closure in Chambers County earlier Tuesday morning. On November 1, at approximately 10:48 a.m., a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle caused all lanes of Alabama 50 - near mile marker 48 in Chambers County - to close for an undetermined amount of time.
WTVM
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Columbus bartender whose body was found speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning new details about an Alabama man charged with murder in connection to the death of a Columbus bartender. Phenix City police discovered Rachael Mixson’s body on the side of the road in Phenix City. Officials say they believe the suspect charged with...
etxview.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25
• A resident of Hideaway Circle filed a theft report. • Clarenski Hill of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding child support warrant. • Robert Jackson of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant of probation revocation. Oct. 21. • A resident of Dusty Road in Tallassee filed...
WTVM
Alabama man sentenced to life in prison by Lee County court
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County court has sentenced a man to life plus an additional 20 years in prison. The Lee County District Attorney’s Office says on Oct. 26, Rico Maddox was convicted of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. According to Lee County officials, the Opelika...
alabamanews.net
One Person Killed in Montgomery Wreck
Montgomery police say one person was killed in a single-car crash on Sunday morning. Police say at about 8:00AM, they responded to the wreck, which was in the area of Northern Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard. That’s where they found the driver, who suffered fatal injuries. The person’s name hasn’t been...
etxview.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Dadeville Police Department from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25
• Robert Pearson, 65, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of marijuana first, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of a weapon on Whatley Street. • A report was filed for harassment that occurred in that Dadeville area. • A report was filed for breaking and entering a motor...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated individual dies at Ventress Correctional Facility
Yet another incarcerated individual at an Alabama state prison has been confirmed dead by the Alabama Department of Corrections this week, according to a statement obtained by APR on Thursday. Charles Rocky Ramsey, a 36-year-old incarcerated man at Ventress Correctional Facility, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at the Barbour County...
WTVM
Downtown Auburn parking kiosk installation begins Nov. 1
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Public Works is partnering with Engineering Services to install four new parking kiosks downtown over the next several weeks, starting November 1. One kiosk will be installed on Tichenor Avenue, two will be installed on North College Street and one will be installed on East Magnolia Avenue.
alreporter.com
Second incarcerated man dies in state prison over the weekend
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional Facility over the weekend. Daeshun Mincey, a 21-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive at the...
WTVM
4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
“We wanna do everything that we can to help” Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church hosts drive-thru food distribution
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church hosted a food giveaway, providing food to 27 Alabama Churches and several local families. The food provided by Feeding the Valley of Columbus included over a hundred pallets of fruits, vegetables, bread, and salads. Deacon Lewis Moore with Bethlehem Missionary Church says the church’s ability […]
