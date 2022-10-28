China has been able to infiltrate the U.S. government with the help of naïve and unguarded U.S. officials, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) recently said on Fox News. Fox anchor Maria Bartiromo asked Issa to explain why the Chinese Communist Party has “been able to infiltrate our government so significantly” after Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) fired an aide for trying to set up meetings between Chinese embassy staff and Republican congressional staff.

1 DAY AGO