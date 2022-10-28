Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Rep. Issa: China has ‘willing partners’ to infiltrate US gov’t
China has been able to infiltrate the U.S. government with the help of naïve and unguarded U.S. officials, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) recently said on Fox News. Fox anchor Maria Bartiromo asked Issa to explain why the Chinese Communist Party has “been able to infiltrate our government so significantly” after Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) fired an aide for trying to set up meetings between Chinese embassy staff and Republican congressional staff.
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese police detain dissident who forwarded ‘Bridge Man’ content
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang have detained a dissident who openly supported the Oct. 13 “Bridge Man” anti-Xi Jinping banner protest ahead of the 20th party congress in Beijing, the rights website Weiquanwang reported.
americanmilitarynews.com
If China declares war, these ham radio enthusiasts could be crucial
On Tuesday nights, BX2AN sits near the Xindian River, motionless but for his thumb and middle finger, rhythmically tapping against two small metal paddles. They emit a sound each time his hand makes contact — from the right, a dit, or dot; from the left, a dah, or dash, the building blocks of the Morse code alphabet.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
americanmilitarynews.com
Ukraine envoy urges Germany not to shelter Russian mobilization dodgers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukraine’s new ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, has urged Germany not to shelter Russian men who have fled their country to avoid military mobilization, describing them as a “security risk.”. They are “young...
Danish left-wing bloc could retain majority in parliament - DR
COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Denmark's left-leaning bloc will maintain a slim majority of seats in parliament after all votes from Tuesday's election were counted, public broadcaster DR said on Wednesday.
Defense & National Security — US weapons experts in Ukraine
The Pentagon announced this week that it sent weapons experts into Ukraine to inspect American-supplied arms being used against Russia. We’ll share the details of that operation, plus concerns Russia may soon seek more advanced weapons from Iran, Saudi Arabia’s warning to the United States and why B-52 bombers are heading to Australia.
Recruitment of UK spies no longer restricted to those with British parents
UK intelligence agencies to broaden pool of talent by accepting anyone with British citizenship
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden lost temper at Zelenskyy on phone when he asked for even more money, says report
President Joe Biden reportedly snapped at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when the latter wasn’t grateful enough for U.S. aid against Russia’s invasion of his country. Biden lost his temper during a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart over the summer, CNBC reported, citing four anonymous people familiar with...
americanmilitarynews.com
National Defense Strategy says China is the biggest challenge to the US
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Defense Department has released its long-awaited 2022 National Defense Strategy, identifying China as “the overall pacing challenge” while Russia remains an “acute threat” to the United States. The 80-page document,...
americanmilitarynews.com
China warns reported US plan for B-52 bombers in Australia could ‘trigger arms race’
The U.S. is reportedly planning to deploy as many as six nuclear-capable B-52 bomber planes to the north tip of Australia, a move that China declared to be a serious provocation in one of the world’s most sensitive regions. Plans are underway for the U.S. to build new facilities...
americanmilitarynews.com
UK denies its navy blew up Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Britain on October 29 denied a Russian Defense Ministry claim that British Navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, saying the accusation is the latest “invented story” put out by Moscow.
americanmilitarynews.com
GOP leader pledges China investigation If Republicans win House
House Republicans would set up a committee to investigate how COVID-19 spread from China and focus on military and economic threats posed by Beijing if the GOP wins control in Nov. 8 congressional elections, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said. Such a select committee’s mandate would include looking into accusations of...
americanmilitarynews.com
Dozens of captives released in latest Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukraine and Russia have carried out another prisoner exchange, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff announced on October 29, saying the action resulted in the release of 52 Ukrainian citizens. Andriy Yermak announced the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Sunak appointed Britain’s Prime Minister, vows support for Ukraine will be ‘as strong as ever’
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to support Ukraine to the “conclusion” of its battle to repel invading Russian troops as the Kremlin said it sees “no grounds” for a positive shift in relations with the United Kingdom.
americanmilitarynews.com
Facebook has special gov’t censorship portal for gov’t to request takedowns
The government has a formal process with Facebook and Instagram to flag content that they want censored as part of a broader effort to crack down on so-called “misinformation,” a new report by The Intercept revealed. Individuals with government or law enforcement emails can access a special Facebook...
americanmilitarynews.com
Moscow says ‘departure’ of civilians completed as 1,000 extra Russian troops sent to Kherson amid heavy fighting
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukraine’s military says Russia is massing troops on the right bank of the Dnieper River as both sides appear poised for what could be a key battle for Kherson in Ukraine’s south, while Russian officials claim all civilians were evacuated from the city.
