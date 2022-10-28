Read full article on original website
Related
svinews.com
Funeral services for Lauren Vera Bradshaw
Lauren Vera Bradshaw had a glorious reunion in Heaven with her father, Brian, after being called home in a tragic automobile accident on October 22, 2022. They were surrounded by Heavenly Father, Jesus, and many other loved ones. Lauren is the third and youngest child of the late Brian Bradshaw...
buckrail.com
Central Wyoming College plans for permanent campus location
JACKSON, Wyo. — What makes a community vibrant and thriving? It’s people and their opportunity to achieve their goals and dreams in their hometown. Whether Jackson has been home for one year or 88 years, the folks that live here and plant roots care deeply about this valley and its future.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Has 5-Minute Stand-Off With Black Bear: “If He Pounces, I’m Done”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Standing in thick timber locked in a stare-down with a huge, irritated black bear perched above him in a tree, Preston Stryker was having the longest five minutes of his life. “For me, it felt like an eternity,” said Stryker, of...
Have You Seen Wyoming’s Museum of Military Vehicles?
I am continually impressed with what Wyoming has to offer. I know there are people that keep saying, stop telling people what we have, so they won't come here. Honestly that would be a shame. The history and beauty offered by the Cowboy State, needs to be shared with others.
buckrail.com
Price reduced at 4805 Little Horsethief Lane
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
cowboystatedaily.com
With Musket That Fired First Shot At Bunker Hill, Wyoming Military Museum Is More Than Vehicles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. People often told Dan Starks he should start a museum, but he always told them his collection of military vehicles was “just a hobby.”. They’re still a big hobby, but now they are part of the $100 million National Museum...
svinews.com
Whitman pleads not guilty to aggravated assault, battery
PINEDALE (WNE) — Chett Logan Whitman, 25, on Thursday pleaded not guilty to the single felony count of aggravated assault and battery for the alleged July 9 attack of Chris Meeks. During the Oct. 27 arraignment in 9th District Court, Whitman’s attorney, Rives White, explained his client has an...
subletteexaminer.com
Hospital district prepares for demolition
MARBLETON – Demolition of the Public Health building on the hill across from the Pinedale Cemetery is planned to begin in mid-November, the Sublette County Hospital District (SCHD) reported at its Oct. 26 meeting in Marbleton. Removing the Public Health building, built in 1978, to provide space for the...
wrrnetwork.com
Man received two years in prison for strangulation assault
Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Monday that Reland Leonard – Hiwalker, A/K/A Reland Ferris, 37, of Fort Washakie was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson on October 19, 2022 , for assault by strangulation to 24 months’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment. The sentence was in connection with a May 10, 2022, assault in which Ferris strangled the victim with his hands around the victim’s neck multiple times, leaving the victim unconscious on one occasion.
Comments / 0