Ali Dangel, now 23, didn’t find out about her diagnosis until after she graduated from high school. Photos courtesy of Ali Dangel. While the term “neurodiversity” isn’t new, its use has risen to popularity across social media platforms in the last several years. Neurodivergence is used to describe variations in cognitive function due to conditions such as Autism, Dyslexia, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Tourette's Syndrome, and even Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD).

DAVIS COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO