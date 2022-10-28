ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

davisjournal.com

The importance of recognizing neurodiversity in Davis County students

Ali Dangel, now 23, didn’t find out about her diagnosis until after she graduated from high school. Photos courtesy of Ali Dangel. While the term “neurodiversity” isn’t new, its use has risen to popularity across social media platforms in the last several years. Neurodivergence is used to describe variations in cognitive function due to conditions such as Autism, Dyslexia, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Tourette's Syndrome, and even Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD).
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
upr.org

Fry Street Quartet and Robert Davies on Tuesday's Access Utah

Today, a conversation with members of the Fry Street Quartet and physicist Dr. Robert Davies about The Crossroads Project. They say that at the dawn of the 21st century, humanity has arrived at an extraordinary Crossroads - a time and place where scientific ability to identify unprecedented risk intersects a societal inability to respond. The Crossroads Project fuses science, imagery, and music in an exploration of nature, humanity, and the paths that lie before us.
LOGAN, UT
usustatesman.com

Aggies, Alaska and the atmosphere

Professors and students at Utah State University have been researching climate change and its effects. Graduate student Jeffrey Perala-Dewey studied the impacts of snowmelt on particle pollutants in the atmosphere in Alaska. “I study the fate and transport of certain environmental pollutants, specifically the ones that travel in the atmosphere,”...
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

LHS students ask residents to participate in Pumpkin Protest this Halloween

LOGAN—Students from the Logan High School Logan Environmental Action Force are asking residents in Cache Valley to participate in a Pumpkin Protest by carving or painting a pumpkin with some scary environmental facts or stats this Halloween. LEAF Leadership member Belle Weed said the protest is a fun way...
LOGAN, UT
upr.org

Downtown Logan hosts 19th annual Halloween Treat Walk

Throughout the day on Halloween, the streets of downtown Logan will be filled with what appear to be ghosts, goblins and ghouls. The Logan Downtown Alliance has invited Cache Valley community members to come together in downtown Logan for the 19th annual Halloween Treat Walk on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
LOGAN, UT
kcpw.org

How Ogden native Bernard DeVoto and his wife Avis saved the West

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the birth of a once very famous Utah native. Today, though, the name Bernard DeVoto may not be familiar to you. Indeed, few people inside of his native state really know the story of DeVoto and the significant role he and his wife Avis played in thwarting plans to dismantle America’s conservation legacy.
OGDEN, UT
davishighnews.com

Is Lees the best Mongolian food in Utah?

Lees is a Mongolian type of restaurant located in Ogden Utah that was established in 1978 it is. known for its hospitality and its mouthwatering Mongolian food. “My favorite place in Ogden. Been coming here since 1979. Always friendly always good. Back. in the day the art of the stack...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why

SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah woman faces felony charges in collision with 2 Ironman cyclists

WASHINGTON, Washington County — A Weber County woman was formally charged Tuesday after driving onto the closed course of an Ironman competition in Washington County over the weekend and seriously injuring two competitors who were on bicycles. Diana Marie Linford, 68, of Farr West, is charged in 5th District...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UDOT announces new toll lane in Davis County

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Department of Transportation announced in a press release that it will open a new toll Express Lane as soon as Monday, Oct. 31. The lane will run on both north and southbound lanes on I-15 between Layton and Ogden. Mitch Shaw, the senior...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting at Halloween party in Ogden leaves one injured

OGDEN, Utah — An argument escalated to shots fired at a party near 900 N Gramercy Ave. in Ogden early Sunday morning. The victim was an adult female who was hit by a bullet in her lower leg. She was in stable condition. Police have some people of interest...
OGDEN, UT

