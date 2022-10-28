Read full article on original website
davisjournal.com
The importance of recognizing neurodiversity in Davis County students
Ali Dangel, now 23, didn’t find out about her diagnosis until after she graduated from high school. Photos courtesy of Ali Dangel. While the term “neurodiversity” isn’t new, its use has risen to popularity across social media platforms in the last several years. Neurodivergence is used to describe variations in cognitive function due to conditions such as Autism, Dyslexia, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Tourette's Syndrome, and even Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD).
upr.org
Fry Street Quartet and Robert Davies on Tuesday's Access Utah
Today, a conversation with members of the Fry Street Quartet and physicist Dr. Robert Davies about The Crossroads Project. They say that at the dawn of the 21st century, humanity has arrived at an extraordinary Crossroads - a time and place where scientific ability to identify unprecedented risk intersects a societal inability to respond. The Crossroads Project fuses science, imagery, and music in an exploration of nature, humanity, and the paths that lie before us.
usustatesman.com
Aggies, Alaska and the atmosphere
Professors and students at Utah State University have been researching climate change and its effects. Graduate student Jeffrey Perala-Dewey studied the impacts of snowmelt on particle pollutants in the atmosphere in Alaska. “I study the fate and transport of certain environmental pollutants, specifically the ones that travel in the atmosphere,”...
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
cachevalleydaily.com
LHS students ask residents to participate in Pumpkin Protest this Halloween
LOGAN—Students from the Logan High School Logan Environmental Action Force are asking residents in Cache Valley to participate in a Pumpkin Protest by carving or painting a pumpkin with some scary environmental facts or stats this Halloween. LEAF Leadership member Belle Weed said the protest is a fun way...
Purple Heart recipient deploys ‘The Major’ above Wasatch Front
A local service member who was wounded while serving in the U.S. Army, deployed one of the countries largest American flags over the Wasatch Front this weekend.
upr.org
Downtown Logan hosts 19th annual Halloween Treat Walk
Throughout the day on Halloween, the streets of downtown Logan will be filled with what appear to be ghosts, goblins and ghouls. The Logan Downtown Alliance has invited Cache Valley community members to come together in downtown Logan for the 19th annual Halloween Treat Walk on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
kcpw.org
How Ogden native Bernard DeVoto and his wife Avis saved the West
This year marks the 125th anniversary of the birth of a once very famous Utah native. Today, though, the name Bernard DeVoto may not be familiar to you. Indeed, few people inside of his native state really know the story of DeVoto and the significant role he and his wife Avis played in thwarting plans to dismantle America’s conservation legacy.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Massive flag unfurled in North Ogden for annual event honoring veterans
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A huge flag was unfurled over Coldwater Canyon in North Ogden by the Major Brent Taylor Foundation in an annual event honoring veterans. Organizers said Sgt. Travis Vandela, a Utah Purple Heart veteran and double amputee, joined the efforts on Saturday as volunteers helped take him up the mountain.
davishighnews.com
Is Lees the best Mongolian food in Utah?
Lees is a Mongolian type of restaurant located in Ogden Utah that was established in 1978 it is. known for its hospitality and its mouthwatering Mongolian food. “My favorite place in Ogden. Been coming here since 1979. Always friendly always good. Back. in the day the art of the stack...
kslnewsradio.com
County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why
SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
upr.org
A popular northern Utah corn maze may close its doors after this season
A popular Halloween haunt in northern Utah could be closing doors to their corn maze at the end of month. Owners of the Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze are working with the Cache County zoning department after being told they have been operating for 18 years without the required licensing.
Utah woman shot at Ogden Halloween party
A Utah woman was shot in the lower leg during a Halloween Party in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ogden City Police Department.
Ghost Rider of Clinton receives special FOX 13 Dream Team surprise
The Ghost Rider of Clinton is a hero to people of all ages in his community and the FOX 13 News Dream Team wanted to show support for the man behind the mask, Kelly Hertel.
ksl.com
Utah woman faces felony charges in collision with 2 Ironman cyclists
WASHINGTON, Washington County — A Weber County woman was formally charged Tuesday after driving onto the closed course of an Ironman competition in Washington County over the weekend and seriously injuring two competitors who were on bicycles. Diana Marie Linford, 68, of Farr West, is charged in 5th District...
kslnewsradio.com
UDOT announces new toll lane in Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Department of Transportation announced in a press release that it will open a new toll Express Lane as soon as Monday, Oct. 31. The lane will run on both north and southbound lanes on I-15 between Layton and Ogden. Mitch Shaw, the senior...
New Davis-Weber county express lanes to begin tolling
The new I-15 Express Lanes in Layton through to Ogden in both directions will begin tolling drivers as early as Monday, Oct. 31 according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT).
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting at Halloween party in Ogden leaves one injured
OGDEN, Utah — An argument escalated to shots fired at a party near 900 N Gramercy Ave. in Ogden early Sunday morning. The victim was an adult female who was hit by a bullet in her lower leg. She was in stable condition. Police have some people of interest...
kjzz.com
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
