Read full article on original website
Related
I went inside the secret room where flight attendants sleep on Qatar's Boeing 777 and was shocked at how big it was
The huge space was hidden in the back of the plane and had single beds lined across the fuselage, complete with privacy curtains and plush linens.
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
Southwest Airlines Makes a Change Many Passengers Will Love
During the darkest days of the covid pandemic, people flying on Southwest (LUV) dealt with a lot of changes. The airline canceled a lot of flights (as did all airlines as there simply weren't that many people looking to go anywhere) and the remaining flights were anything but normal. Most...
Inc.com
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
generalaviationnews.com
Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control
The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
Thrillist
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
United Airlines Passengers 'Started Shrieking' After a Garden Snake Was Found in the Plane Cabin
Newark Liberty International Airport authorities removed the snake upon the plane’s arrival Passengers on a United Airlines flight to New Jersey on Monday got a slithering surprise. Upon arrival at Newark Liberty International Airport, a passenger spotted a snake on the floor of the cabin. While nobody was injured, a passenger revealed to News 12 New Jersey that while the plane was taxiing, "passengers in business class started shrieking and pulling their feet up." Police and operations employees were quickly notified and authorities met the plane at the gate...
I was a flight attendant for over 10 years. Here are the 5 best and 5 worst seats on a plane.
Many plane travelers don't realize how much their seat's proximity to the bathroom, galley, exit, and bulkhead can affect their in-flight experience.
Air travel controversy: Passengers who recline their seats on flights are seen as 'rude'
There apparently is no clear etiquette on whether it's OK to recline your seat during air travel or not. One man described a recent experience when he did recline his seat — here's what happened.
I’m a flight attendant and here’s why turbulence really IS terrifying – and other plane myths busted
AFTER a decade of working on board planes, I know a thing or two about how they work and what goes on during flights. What's more, I also know what myths are true about flying - and which ones are total nonsense. In the second of my weekly blogs for...
natureworldnews.com
Snake on a Plane: Garter Snake Frightens Passengers at a United Airlines Flight
A garter snake surprised passengers on a commercial plane operated by United Airlines. The reptile frightened the passengers when United Airlines Flight 2038 made its landing at Newark Liberty International Airport at around 1:15 p.m. local time on Monday, October 17. The snake particularly made its debut when the aircraft was navigating towards one of the Newark airport's gates.
Midair sssurprise: Snake found on board United Airlines flight
In what may have felt like a scene out of the 2006 action movie “Snakes on a Plane,” a reptile was found in the cabin of a United Airlines flight. A passenger on United Airlines flight 2038, which flew from Tampa, Florida, to Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday, told News12 New Jersey that as the plane began to taxi down the runway, passengers in business class began shrieking.
United Airlines pilot declares emergency when bird strike forces plane to return to Chicago's O'Hare airport
A United Airlines flight had to return to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday when it hit a bird after takeoff. A pilot on another plane reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the side of the Boeing 737, and the FAA said it landed without further incident. United Flight...
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes
United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles
Choosing the right plug-in hybrid can be a difficult situation as they grow in popularity. Here is the only plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with an electric driving range of over 60 miles. The post Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ZDNet
American Airlines thinks it knows what customers want (Delta and United don't agree)
Everyone wants to fly these days. That's the impression you get if you listen to airlines' third quarter declarations. Business travel is roaring back, they say, and one of the biggest drivers of business is the blended trip. You know, three days of meetings and a couple more days of...
What's in my luggage: Advice from pilots, flight attendants, and frequent travelers on how to pack
Frequent fliers, including pilots and flight attendants, shared how they pack their own bags and which items they can't travel without.
The Honda Ridgeline Keeps Losing
As a mid-size truck, the Honda Ridgeline has never led the pack. Why is that? The post The Honda Ridgeline Keeps Losing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 2