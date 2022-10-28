ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source: 49ers trade Wilson Jr. to Dolphins for fifth-round pick

The 49ers on Tuesday traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. It was reported Friday that San Francisco was willing to listen to offers on Wilson after the team acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bears agree to trade for Chase Claypool

The Bears have been sellers on the trade market the last two weeks, but they switched roles to become buyers on Tuesday. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Bears have agreed to a trade with the Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. A 2023 second-round pick will be going back to Pittsburgh.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Lions trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings

The Lions have traded one of their most talented players to a division rival. Tight end T.J. Hockenson has been traded from Detroit to Minnesota, according to multiple reports. The full terms of the deal are the Vikings sending a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to Detroit...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Young set to return to Commanders' practice on Wednesday

Washington Commanders pass rusher Chase Young is expected to return to practice this week, head coach Ron Rivera told local media via Zoom on Monday. "Now, for all intents and purposes, we're going to start on Wednesday with him," Rivera said. "We'll start his clock." The Commanders will have 21...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey

The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for package including 49ers’ first-round pick

Bradley Chubb is heading to Miami. Chubb, the Broncos linebacker who has been the subject of trade talks for the last few weeks, has been traded to the Dolphins. The package the Dolphins are giving up will be the 49ers’ 2023 first-round draft pick, the Broncos’ 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds for Chubb and the Broncos’ 2025 fifth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Dolphins have the 49ers’ first-round pick next year because the 49ers traded up with them to draft Trey Lance in 2021. The Dolphins forfeited their own first-round pick for violating NFL tampering rules.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

2022 NFL trade deadline live blog: Tracking latest rumors, completed deals

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and we've already seen a couple deals get done over the last few days. The Kansas City Chiefs acquired 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants to bolster their wide receiver depth. The Baltimore Ravens traded for veteran linebacker Roquan Smith in a deal with the Chicago Bears on Monday.
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged

In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.  After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh: I think DeSean Jackson probably feels he’s ready to go

The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad in mid-October and it’s starting to sound like he might be ready to contribute in a game. Coming off a Thursday victory over the Buccaneers, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and noted that if Jackson was called upon, he’d be ready to go.
NBC Sports

Pats players notice change in Mac Jones since QB was named starter

Turns out a little job security can be good for your mental well-being. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Thursday that quarterback Mac Jones will be "fully available" for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, confirming a Wednesday report that Jones is in line to start. Jones...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

With Roquan Smith, Ravens could be ready to make a run

The Ravens have won five games and lost three. In each of their defeats, Baltimore blew double-digit leads. From 21 against the Dolphins to 17 against the Bills to 10 against the Giants, the Ravens could be much better than they currently are. The arrival of linebacker Roquan Smith gives...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Why CMC is 'glad' his NFL journey landed him with 49ers

Christian McCaffrey is fitting right in with the 49ers. McCaffrey, the former Carolina Panthers running back, explained to NBC Sports' Peter King exactly how he was feeling as part of the 49ers. "I can't even put into words how happy I am," McCaffrey said in King's "Football Morning in America"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Could Patriots be deadline sellers? Bears eyeing Bourne, per report

Should the New England Patriots be a buyer or a seller ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline? You could make the case for both. On the one hand, the Patriots are one game out of a playoff spot at 4-4, and an addition at offensive line or linebacker help them make a legitimate push for the postseason down the stretch. On the other hand, a Wild Card berth seems like the best-case scenario for a team that's well below the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC hierarchy, so there's an argument that New England should look to acquire draft capital and position for 2023 success given its 2022 ceiling.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots

The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility

When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high. The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in...
NBC Sports

Jets agree to trade Jacob Martin to Broncos

The Broncos traded Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins on Tuesday and they also struck a deal to bring another edge rusher to Denver from the AFC East. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to a trade with the Jets for Jacob Martin. The Broncos will send a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Jets and the Jets will send a 2024 fifth-rounder to Denver with Martin.
DENVER, CO

