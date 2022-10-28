Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Hilariously Learns GloRilla’s Signature Dance
The behind the scenes moment immediately went viral. Lil Baby is everywhere these days. Since dropping his third studio album It’s Only Me earlier this month, the ATL native has been pulling all the stops to promote the critically acclaimed body of work. Over the weekend, the “Heyy” rapper performed at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Homecoming Concert, among other heavy hitting artists, including Chloe Bailey, Nardo Wick and GloRilla.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Fires Back At Stephen Jackson: “I Been Going Light”
Stephen Jackson called Kanye “delusional” for his comments about George Floyd. Ye gave Drink Champs their most talked-about interview to date. Earlier this month, the artist formerly known as Kanye West appeared on the N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN-hosted podcast where he doubled down on anti-Semitic tropes and made some jaw-dropping comments about Black Lives Matter and more specifically, George Floyd. Ultimately, the episode was pulled from YouTube and other platforms.
hotnewhiphop.com
Long Live Takeoff: Fans Pay Tribute To Migos Rapper
Desiigner, Teyana Taylor, Yung Miami, Ugly God, Ja Rule and more pay tribute to Takeoff. The world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, who was pronounced dead at 28. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston, TX this morning at a bowling alley. Reports claim that the rapper was struck with a bullet following a heated altercation during a dice game.
hotnewhiphop.com
Raw Youngin Drops The High- Octane “386 Landlord”
Raw Youngin is doing his hometown of Lake City, Florida proud. His previous projects, Life of a Youngin and Life of a Youngin 2, turned heads, racking up over 10 million streams. The success of the albums got the young rapper signed to production collective 808 Mafia. As Youngin made...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Uses Lauryn Hill’s Career To Call Out The Entertainment Industry
Kanye West spoke about the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram over the weekend. Kanye West reflected on the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram, Saturday, wondering what her recording contract looked like and whether it played a role in her decision to stop releasing music. In the post, he referenced Talib Kweli, who responded on his own page.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Plots The Return Of “Flamerz” Mixtape Series
Meek Mill has a new mixtape on the way. Meek Mill is returning to his roots for his next body of work. Over the past year, Meek Mill’s expressed a strong desire to depart from the major label system. He revealed a strain with Atlantic Records that, in turn, impacted his relationship with Rick Ross and Roddy Ricch. He’s continued to preach about going the independent route and establishing the Dream Chaser imprint.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Fans Are Disappointed After He Previews Ice Spice’s “Munch” Remix
Fans are not feeling Meek Mill’s recent snippet remixing Ice Spice’s “Munch.”. Over the past year, Meek Mill’s undergone some significant changes in his career. Expensive Pain didn’t leave up to the success of his post-prison project, Championships — commercially or critically. At the same time, he’s expressed his disdain with his working relationship with Atlantic Records.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Surprises Fans At Lil Wayne’s Lil WeezyAna Fest In New Orleans: Watch
The Canadian called his frequent collaborator out for not inviting him to sing “Mrs. Officer” last night. Things got lit at Lil WeezyAna Fest this weekend. Lil Wayne hosted his sixth annual event in the lively city of New Orleans to close out October, and of course, it was loaded with plenty of star-studded surprises, including a guest appearance from the “How to Love” hitmaker’s frequent collaborator, Drake, who took to the stage alongside Weezy at Champions Square on Saturday (October 29) night.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jadakiss Speaks On Kanye West: “Pray For Kanye”
Jadakiss wants to deescalate the Ye situation. Jadakiss has been busy with new music recently, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been reading the headlines. The LOX member is never afraid to share his opinion, and on Saturday he laid out how he thinks society should deal with the Kanye West issue.
hotnewhiphop.com
Carl Chery Reflects On Rappers We’ve Lost As Hip Hop Mourns Takeoff
The Spotify exec named Dolph, Juice, Von, Mac, Nip, Pop, Drakeo, and more. If you’re anything like us, you were shocked, then devastated, to hear the news about Takeoff. It was an unexpected way to start the month as we wind down from Halloween celebrations: the Migos rapper was shot and killed by a possible stray bullet during a dice game. Speculative reports have stormed social media as headlines fluctuate in attempts to hone in on exactly what could have led to such an unexpected tragedy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Refutes “Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1” Selling 39K The First Week
The rapper says “it’s no way a mf can project its only selling 39k” because his album is “too fye to only sell that!”. The industry stays on top of its numbers as it measures the success of its artists by followers, sales, spins, and the like, but not everyone believes in first-week projections. It’s common for outlets to jump ahead in sharing what an album is expected to bring in within its first seven days, but now, we find that even just two days out, estimations are already being given.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith
Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jeezy Says Growing Up, Tupac’s Albums Were His “Bible”
“He had values, he had morals, he had integrity…I had never seen that before,” said Jeezy. Even as we’re jumping from one generation of Hip Hop influencers to the next, the impact of Tupac Shakur is unshaken. Often, Hip Hop is saturated with Top lists where artists name their favorite emcees of all time, and although Pac was taken from the world back in 1996, his music and activism continue to permeate pop culture and politics.
hotnewhiphop.com
Post Malone Helps Fans With Gender Reveal During Tulsa Concert: Watch
The Syracuse musician continues to give the fans at his concerts experiences they’ll never forget. Post Malone is known for being one of the kindest artists in the world when it comes to how he interacts with his fans. From endless autographs to bringing them up on stage to play guitar with him, the “Congratulations” artist never fails to give his concert members the experience of a lifetime.
hotnewhiphop.com
SleazyWorld Go’s Keeps His Momentum High With “Glitches” Ft. G Herbo
Sleazy WorldGo is on the cusp of having his breakout moment. The rapper’s gained significant support in the past year, thanks to a few records going viral on TikTok and Instagram. However, he’s been on go-mode since the beginning of 2022. He linked up with Offset for “Step 1” over the summer. Prior to that, he joined forces with Lil Baby for the remix of “Sleazy World.”
Comments / 0