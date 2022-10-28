Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Hilariously Learns GloRilla’s Signature Dance
The behind the scenes moment immediately went viral. Lil Baby is everywhere these days. Since dropping his third studio album It’s Only Me earlier this month, the ATL native has been pulling all the stops to promote the critically acclaimed body of work. Over the weekend, the “Heyy” rapper performed at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Homecoming Concert, among other heavy hitting artists, including Chloe Bailey, Nardo Wick and GloRilla.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Fans Are Disappointed After He Previews Ice Spice’s “Munch” Remix
Fans are not feeling Meek Mill’s recent snippet remixing Ice Spice’s “Munch.”. Over the past year, Meek Mill’s undergone some significant changes in his career. Expensive Pain didn’t leave up to the success of his post-prison project, Championships — commercially or critically. At the same time, he’s expressed his disdain with his working relationship with Atlantic Records.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jack Harlow Addresses Rumors About Lil Nas X Romance, The C.I.A. & More During “SNL”
Jack Harlow served as the host and musical guest on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live.”. Jack Harlow jokingly addressed the idea of a romantic relationship between himself and Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X, being created by the C.I.A., and much more during his monologue on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. Harlow served double duty as the episode’s host and musical guest.
hotnewhiphop.com
George Floyd’s Cousin Tells Kanye West To “Just Stop” Talking About Them
After he lashed out at the mother of Floyd’s daughter, Floyd’s cousin Tera Brown delivers a message from the family. Although pop culture interests have shifted due to the tragic passing of Takeoff, Kanye West’s name is still a topic of entertainment and political conversation. The once-billionaire Yeezy mogul has endured some hard hits over the past few weeks, but according to Ye, he’s taken it all in stride. What began as anti-Black Lives Matter rhetoric quickly eased into anti-Semitic talking points, and before West knew it, his empire began to crumble.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Nearly Comes To Blows With “Power” Actor Michael J. Ferguson In Joker Costume
Michael J Ferguson says it’s “all love” after his heated run-in with Diddy. Diddy shows out every Halloween, but this year, he became his costume. The newly dubbed billionaire hit the streets as Heath Ledger’s The Dark Knight Joker, down to the fake machine guns and grenades.
hotnewhiphop.com
Halloween 2022: Diddy, Quavo, & Tyga Take Home Award For Creepiest Costumes
The stars have been stepping out in style all weekend long. Who had your favourite costume?. The scariest day of the year is upon us once again, though we’ve already had a weekend full of festive activities leading up to it to properly set the mood. For the first...
hotnewhiphop.com
Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photos Of Her Son With Tristan Thompson
The mom of two posted Halloween photos of her beautiful family. Khloe Kardashian has been on full-on family mode these days, raising her two young children. Since announcing the birth of her baby boy via surrogate earlier this year, the youngest Kardashian sister has opted to withhold photos of her son from the Internet — until now.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Sends Message To The Mother Of George Floyd’s Daughter
Earlier this month, Ye caught a heap of backlash following remarks made about George Floyd. During an interview with Drink Champs, which has since been removed from all platforms, Ye alleged that George Floyd passed away due to a fentanyl overdose, not the cop kneeling on his neck. Following his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Solidify Themselves As Halloween Queens With Iconic Costumes
Looks like Bardi may have done some of her brainstorming with Lizzo this year. Halloweekend is over for another year, but before October 31st officially comes to an end, celebrities continue to show off their creative (and sometimes kooky) costumes via social media, eliciting all kinds of reactions from famous friends and fans alike.
hotnewhiphop.com
Monica Receives Backlash Over Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Halloween Costume
T-Boz came to the singer’s defense with a never-before-heard story. Monica has been a hot topic on social media lately, thanks to her social and dating life. Earlier this month, the songstress clapped back at rumors that she’s currently dating Kodak Black. Bill & Shimmy My Heart,” she tweeted about the Florida rappers Kodak and LOE Shimmy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Plots The Return Of “Flamerz” Mixtape Series
Meek Mill has a new mixtape on the way. Meek Mill is returning to his roots for his next body of work. Over the past year, Meek Mill’s expressed a strong desire to depart from the major label system. He revealed a strain with Atlantic Records that, in turn, impacted his relationship with Rick Ross and Roddy Ricch. He’s continued to preach about going the independent route and establishing the Dream Chaser imprint.
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Uses Lauryn Hill’s Career To Call Out The Entertainment Industry
Kanye West spoke about the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram over the weekend. Kanye West reflected on the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram, Saturday, wondering what her recording contract looked like and whether it played a role in her decision to stop releasing music. In the post, he referenced Talib Kweli, who responded on his own page.
hotnewhiphop.com
Quavo & Takeoff Get Into The Halloween Spirit In “Messy” Music Video
Quavo and Takeoff enter a haunted house in the new music video for “Messy.”. Though the Migos might be done for good, Quavo and Takeoff’s latest effort together certainly doesn’t disappoint. Only Built For Infinity Links dropped earlier this month and fans have praised Quavo and Take’s delivery and chemistry on the project, even as they made headlines. “Messy,” specifically, became a talking point after Quavo seemingly references his split from Saweetie and rumors that she may have had an affair with someone within his camp.
hotnewhiphop.com
Raw Youngin Drops The High- Octane “386 Landlord”
Raw Youngin is doing his hometown of Lake City, Florida proud. His previous projects, Life of a Youngin and Life of a Youngin 2, turned heads, racking up over 10 million streams. The success of the albums got the young rapper signed to production collective 808 Mafia. As Youngin made...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gillie Da King Goes Off After Graphic Videos Of Takeoff Circulates
Gillie Da King calls out anyone sharing the graphic footage of Takeoff. Fans are rattled by the news of Takeoff this morning. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston at the age of 28. Though some information has been revealed to the public, much of it has been hearsay.
hotnewhiphop.com
Long Live Takeoff: Fans Pay Tribute To Migos Rapper
Desiigner, Teyana Taylor, Yung Miami, Ugly God, Ja Rule and more pay tribute to Takeoff. The world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, who was pronounced dead at 28. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston, TX this morning at a bowling alley. Reports claim that the rapper was struck with a bullet following a heated altercation during a dice game.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim Kardashian Accidentally Attends Tracee Ellis Ross Birthday Dinner In Halloween Costume
The Skims founder shared the awkward moment with her followers. Kim Kardashian is known for turning heads. However, on Monday (October 31), the famous socialite was the center of attention for a different reason than usual. The KKW founder showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ pre-Halloween birthday dinner dressed as X-Men character Mystique — but upon her arrival, she noticed that no one else is costume.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mariah Carey Spreads Christmas Cheer On The 1st Of November: Watch
The “All I Want For Christmas” hitmaker is fired up for her favorite holiday season and is not afraid to let the world know. It’s no secret that Mariah Carey’s favorite time of the year is Christmas. She’s been a staple of Yuletide traditions for years now and continues to captivate the holiday season as the unofficial Queen of the season.
Comments / 0