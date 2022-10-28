Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Scholarships available through Daughters of the American Revolution
MANSFIELD -- Various local, state and national scholarships are available through the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Each has separate requirements. The Jared Mansfield Chapter local scholarship is open to all students, both genders, who will be attending OSU-Mansfield, NCSC, or the Dwight Schar College of Nursing, Mansfield and pursuing any field of study.
richlandsource.com
Galion Board of Education recognizes students, acknowledges grant
GALION – The Galion City School District Board of Education began their regular October meeting celebrating the Tigers. The Board recognized four students who have represented resiliency throughout the month of October. Those students were Liam Stitzel, second grade; Megan Bailey, fifth grade; Pheonix Hunter, sixth grade; and Morgan Keener, 12th grade.
richlandsource.com
METRICH reports prescription take back totals throughout north central Ohio
MANSFIELD -- On October 29, 2022 the METRICH Enforcement Unit along with the Mansfield Division of Police, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelby Police Department, Bellville Police Department, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY), Richland County Solid Waste Authority, Richland Public Health, and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Initiative.
richlandsource.com
Call goes out for college students to apply as substitute teachers
MANSFIELD – The need for substitute teachers is great. Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is looking for college students to apply as substitute teachers to work in a number of area school districts. Current college students may apply at Mid-Ohio ESC for substitute teaching positions by submitting an application and...
richlandsource.com
Destination Moon exhibit at Mansfield/Richland County Public Library Nov. 1-18
MANSFIELD -- The Main Library location of the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) will display Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission in the 2nd-floor lobby Nov. 1 to 18. The poster exhibition from the Smithsonian celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and explores the birth and development...
richlandsource.com
Inflation impact felt as Richland County commissioners begin 2023 budget planning
MANSFIELD -- The impact of inflation at a 40-year national high began to play out Tuesday as Richland County commissioners launched 2023 budget hearings. Three departments made presentations, including the sheriff's office, which requested nearly $18.8 million to fund law enforcement, 911 operations and the county jail next year. Chuck...
richlandsource.com
Local vet addresses overpopulation issue with low cost spay/neuter clinic
ONTARIO — Susan Burkhart does not run an animal shelter. But that doesn’t stop people from calling her veterinary practice to ask if they take stray cats. “The cat problem around here is really bad,” said Burkhart, a veterinarian and the founder of the Animal Medical Center of Ontario.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State Reformatory wraps up latest haunted prison experience
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For more than 20 years, the Ohio State Reformatory has played host to a number of haunted house attractions. Their latest includes the theme, "blood prison" that's been a part of the reformatory since 2017. "You know we kind of have a movie background so...
richlandsource.com
Susan M. Markus
Susan (Scott) Markus left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father at the age of 69 on October 29, 2022 due to complications from her long standing battle with scoliosis. Sue was born on March 29, 1953 in Berea, OH. She will be best remembered for her love of...
beckersspine.com
Ohio neurosurgeon facing wrongful death suit
Neurosurgeon Daniel Elskens, MD, former employee of Sandusky, Ohio-based Firelands Physician Group, is facing a wrongful death lawsuit, the Sandusky Register reported Oct. 29. The suit alleges Dr. Elskens caused the death of patient Peggy Newman during an Oct, 8, 2020, surgery. The suit, filed by the administrator of Ms. Newman's estate, claims Dr. Elskens severed Ms. Newman's abdominal aorta during a lateral anterior interbody fusion, causing her to bleed out. The plaintiff is seeking a judgment in excess of $25,000 in damages.
ashlandsource.com
Open Source: What are the plans for the old school building on Arthur Street?
This story was written in response to a reader's question submitted through our Open Source platform. A reader of Ashland Source recently noticed that the old school building at 416 Arthur Street was sold to Simplified Living LLC. — a company related to Heartland Construction in Mansfield — in August. They wanted to know what the plans were for the site.
richlandsource.com
Ontario Planning Commission forwards Walker Lake Rd. development to city council
ONTARIO — Moment Development Founder and Principal Ohm Patel doesn’t let city zoning limit his ideas or business proposals. “The city has a plan for how they want to see their city grow, and while zoning is a direction, there’s always opportunities,” he said. “We feel like, with zoning, it’s about making a case to a municipality that really progresses the community in the right direction.
richlandsource.com
United Way of Richland County & Graham Chevrolet sponsor "Win a Chevy 2022" kickoff event
MANSFIELD -- The United Way of Richland County and Graham Chevrolet will host a kick-off and press event for their partnered fundraiser “WIN A CHEVY 2022” on Friday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at Graham Chevrolet located at 1515 W. 4th Street, Mansfield. Tickets are 1 for $30...
crawfordcountynow.com
Judge to Tupps: ”there’s a price to pay”
BUCYRUS—Jason Tupps, 47, of Galion, was sentenced Monday in Crawford County Common Pleas Court. Tupps was found guilty in an August jury trial with one count of rape, a felony of the first degree punishable with up to eleven years in prison. Visiting Judge Howard Hall took statements from...
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ontario Trick or Treat
Ontario Trick or Treaters hit the streets Saturday night. Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com.
cleveland19.com
Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said two officers are being recognized for their actions during a recent medical emergency. According to officials, Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were dispatched to Tuscarawas Street West on Oct. 5 for reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. The...
richlandsource.com
Ontario still working to restore water on city's southeast side
ONTARIO -- Ontario's city crews are at Park Avenue West, Sunset Road and South Lexington-Springmill Road continued working Monday afternoon to repair breaks in water lines, according to a statement from Mayor Randy Hutchinson. The whole City of Ontario was without water starting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday for the city...
richlandsource.com
James "Harold" Gray
James Harold Gray, age 85, resident of Mansfield, died Monday, October 31, 2022 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. Born July 31, 1937 in East Bernstadt, KY to John and Lena (Shorter) Gray, he had been a Shelby resident before moving to Mansfield in 2018. A 1955 graduate of Crestline High School, Harold had then joined the United States Marine Corps. He had been employed for numerous years with Estep Trucking as a truck driver and previously owned and operated his own truck as well as worked for many other trucking companies for over 50 years.
richlandsource.com
Poll champ Copley awaits Lady Lex in regional semifinals
LEXINGTON — Lady Lex’s fairytale run through the postseason included wins over five-time defending district champ Madison and state-ranked Clear Fork and Ontario. Those obstacles pale in comparison to the one awaiting Lexington in the Sweet 16.
cleveland19.com
Shania Twain to make concert stop in Northeast Ohio Center during ‘Queen of Me’ world tour
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five-time Grammy award-winning country singer Shania Twain will be making a stop in Northeast Ohio during her 49-date ‘Queen of Me’ world tour in 2023. Twain, the best-selling female artist in country music history, will be performing at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls,...
