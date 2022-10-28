Read full article on original website
Highland topped by Tinora Friday
It didn’t take long for a tone to be set when Highland hosted Defiance Tinora in the first round of the Division IV playoffs on Friday. Unfortunately for the Scots, that tone wasn’t to their liking. After forcing a three-and-out on Highland’s first drive, Tinora took possession on...
Cardington off to regionals
A calm and collected approach paid off for the Cardington volleyball team when they took on Pleasant for a Division III district tittle at Mount Vernon Nazarene University Saturday night. The Pirates gave up five straight points in the first set to turn a 23-20 lead into a 25-23 loss,...
Highland VB wins sixth district title in 10 years
It might not have been easy, but the Highland volleyball team won its second straight Division II district title and sixth in the past 10 years on Saturday. Competing against Bloom Carroll at Westerville Central, the Scots won the first two sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-14. However, the Bulldogs rallied to win the third 25-19 and then held off a Highland comeback to take the fourth by a 27-25 margin. In a deciding fifth set, the two teams played evenly until two straight Scot points gave them a 16-14 win and sent them to Vandalia Butler, where they’ll play Hamilton Badin in the regional semifinals.
Chillicothe – Baseball Team Kicked Out after Fight
Chillicothe – Police we’re called after a fight broke out with two baseball teams in the park. According to Chillicothe Police department they were dispatched to the baseball field near the swimming pool in Yoctangee Park in reference to a large fight. Upon arrival Police made contact with...
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
Tell Me More: Living in Pittsburgh, but working in Granville
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Kevin Mercer lives in Pittsburgh, but works in Granville, Ohio. He never went to college, but once he found Denison University, he simply couldn’t leave. “We have over 100 hanging baskets on campus,” Mercer said as he drives around campus on a golf cart. He’s the grounds and landscape manager at […]
Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel
Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
Woman loses leg after being mauled by dogs in Vinton Co.
Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
Ohio State Reformatory wraps up latest haunted prison experience
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For more than 20 years, the Ohio State Reformatory has played host to a number of haunted house attractions. Their latest includes the theme, "blood prison" that's been a part of the reformatory since 2017. "You know we kind of have a movie background so...
‘Minor blip;’ Ohio Lottery says issue temporarily impacted sales of Powerball tickets Monday
DAYTON — A statewide issue plagued some Ohioans looking to purchase a Powerball ticket ahead of Monday’s drawing. News Center 7 received reports just after noon on Monday that a number of Greene County locations were unable to process Powerball tickets. >> How much money will you get...
Teacher saves choking student at Hilliard elementary school
HILLIARD, Ohio — A Hilliard elementary school teacher saved the life of a student after he started choking earlier this month. The Britton Elementary School teacher, Eynas Alasta, noticed the student was choking during lunch time on Oct. 11, jumped in and performed the Heimlich maneuver. The child spit...
Five Columbus sandwiches perfect for fall
Now that the weather has cooled and the trees have lost their greenery, there’s something about hearty food that sounds so much more appealing. Maybe it’s psychological, maybe it’s not. Either way, one thing is for sure: fall is sandwich season, so we’ve compiled a list of five local sandwiches perfect for the cool weather. Dig in!
Ohio State to change stadium entrance song away from Kanye West after antisemitic remarks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When the Buckeyes make the walk from St. John Arena to Ohio Stadium at the next home game, there will be a new song that greets the team. For the last few years, Ohio State has made the walk down the north ramp and across the field to their locker room to "Can’t Tell Me Nothing" by Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye.
Police: Man steals donation jar in Whitehall
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man caught on camera stealing a donation jar from a local business. According to police, the donations were being collected to help purchase hockey equipment for those who may not be able to afford it. The jar was taken from […]
Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections. The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.
Woman hospitalized after dog attack in Ohio
Columbus school hosts safe trick-or-treat, haunted house event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus school hosted a trick-or-treat opportunity Friday promoting holiday safety. For a second year, the Shepard School welcomed families to its Safe Schools Trick-or-Treat and Haunted House event. A spokesperson for the school said concerns on the state and national level of laced candy...
