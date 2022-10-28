Read full article on original website
15 years in prison for eastern NC drug trafficker arrested with heroin, crack, loaded gun, feds say
He pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking crystal methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosting supply drive to assist Hurricane Ian victims in Florida
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a supply drive will be held to assist those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Per the announcement, supplies will be taken to “the hardest hit area of Florida.” Donations will be accepted until...
WECT
Greene, Soles running for Columbus County Sheriff in 2022 General Election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two candidates who previously served in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are running for the top job in the 2022 General Election. Jody Greene, a republican who won the office in 2018 but resigned last month, is seeking a second term against democrat Jason Soles.
WECT
Bladenboro police investigating after man is allegedly assaulted, left in a ditch
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladenboro Police Department is investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted and left in a ditch on Saturday, October 29. According to a statement from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales, Waddell Davis was assaulted and left in a ditch close to Spaulding Monroe Middle School on that Saturday night. He stated that the reward for information that helps find the perpetrator is over $2,000.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 27-year-old Alexis Nicole Brooks. She has brown hair and dark curly hair. She is five feet and seven inches tall and is about 140 pounds. She may be wearing black leggings. She was last seen on October 26 between 5:30...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Wilmington felon receives 54 months for gun offense
From U.S. Attorney Michael Easley / Eastern District of North Carolina. WILMINGTON, N.C. –– Rufus Lamar Bowser, 30, was sentenced today to 54 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm. On July 7, 2022, Bowser pleaded guilty to the charges. According to court documents and other information presented in court, on January 19, 2022, officers with the Wilmington Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which the defendant was a passenger. Based on the defendant’s actions and the detection of the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, officers asked the occupants to step out of the vehicle. When officers attempted to frisk the defendant for weapons, he tried to run from officers and a brief struggle ensued. During the struggle, a loaded pistol fell from the defendant’s pocket.
WECT
McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% - 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
2 NC men arrested in attack of 75-year-old business owner
AURORA, N.C. — Two men were arrested in connection to an attack on a 75-year-old business owner in Beaufort County. The sheriff's office said the two men were "lying in wait for him to arrive," according to a Facebook post from Thursday. The attack happened in Auroa, about 30...
WECT
Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from Columbus County was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 10-13 years in prison on Monday, October 31. According to a release from District Attorney Jon David’s office, Jill Taylor was driving slowly on U.S. 74 in Columbus County on the night of February 18, 2018. The office writes that she stopped in the right lane on a 70 mph highway without her hazards on.
NC deputy, facing assault charge, hired at second sheriff's office then fired within a week
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy, accused of assault, was fired days after being sworn in for a job at a second sheriff's office. Michael Hal Shaw II, 39, from Elizabethtown, worked as a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office last year before he resigned after allegations that he assaulted a man during an arrest.
WECT
Halloween display becomes a tradition for one Wrightsville Beach homeowner
Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder. Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational to raise money for kidney disease research and treatment. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational to raise money for kidney disease research and treatment. Carolina Beach town council member gets citation...
WECT
NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people from North Carolina are behind bars in connection to an incident in the Grand Strand. The Atlantic Beach Police Department said 22-year-old Titus Dicker and 19-year-old Alexandria Powell were both extradited Friday to Horry County from Greensboro, North Carolina. Each is charged with...
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office: Woman located and safe after missing person report
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that 59-year-old Kelly Jones Barkley was located and is safe. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for Barkley on Monday afternoon, October 31. The BCSO said she was last seen in...
WECT
Man charged in PNC Bank robbery appears in court, bond increased to $2 million
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man accused of robbing a New Hanover County bank on Oct. 29 appeared in court Monday. Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, wanted to represent himself, but the court appointed Bud Widrem to his case. McFarland once filed an insanity defense for a previous bank robbery case.
Classroom fire forces school evacuation; charges pending
A fire in a classroom at Sampson Middle School forced an evacuation of the school and school and police officials said they have identified a
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office launches new app
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released their new app today, allowing them to get the latest updates to the community more efficiently. They aren’t the first law enforcement group in the area to have an app, but the sheriff’s office says it...
WECT
Commissioner on former sheriff’s candidacy: ‘He will never serve another day.’ Board of Commissioners responds in press release
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners have largely remained silent on allegations against former sheriff Jody Greene, though one now says he does not see a future with the Sheriff’s Office under Greene’s leadership. “He’s continued to run but he will never serve another day as sheriff because...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man receives 4.5 years in prison for gun offense
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend the next 4.5 years (54 months) in prison for felon possession of a firearm. 30-year-old Rufus Lamar Bowser was sentenced Friday for the incident which occurred on January 19th. According to the Department of Justice, officers with the Wilmington Police...
foxwilmington.com
UNCW police investigating two cases of indecent exposure
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The UNCW Police Department is investigating two cases of indecent exposure on campus over the past week. UNCW Police believe both cases involve the same vehicle and suspect. “The incidents occurred on October 21 and October 27. The first incident happened near Madeline Suite and...
WECT
Incumbent McMahon, challenger Rhodes meet in 2022 race for Sheriff in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Voters in New Hanover County will decide whether to give current Sheriff Ed McMahon a fourth full term in office when they go to the polls in the 2022 General Election. McMahon is running for reelection against Republican challenger Matt Rhodes. McMahon has worked...
