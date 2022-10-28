On Saturday, the Kinston Police Department hosted community training sessions funded by the U.S. Department of Justice grant. The workshop is through a partnership with Polis technology and You & Five-O training firm and part of the T3 – Tact, Tactics, and Trust™ training. The purpose of the training is to offer this innovative community trust building training to our citizens, so we can continue to build our strong connections within our community.

KINSTON, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO