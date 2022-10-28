Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Man charged with Second Degree Forcible Rape in Pitt County
Pitt County — On October 30, Pitt County deputies responded to a reported sexual assault at a home on Clark's Neck Road. The caller reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a family friend who was an overnight guest in the home. As a result of the investigation,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than nine years in prison for firearm charge
An Ayden man was sentenced Friday, October 28, 2022 to 110 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a press release from the Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice pleaded guilty to the charge on October 12, 2021.
wcti12.com
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for armed meth trafficking
Justin Tyshawn Pickett, 30, of Jacksonville was sentenced on November 1st, 2022, to 15 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release for trafficking crystal meth and possessing a gun while drug trafficking. On April 12th, 2022, Pickett pleaded guilty to the charges. According to court documents and other...
WITN
Jacksonville man gets 15 years in federal pen for meth trafficking
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man will spend the next 15 years in a federal prison after his guilty plea to drug trafficking charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Justin Pickett was sentenced today in Raleigh. The 30-year-old man pleaded guilty in April to trafficking crystal meth and...
WITN
Washington man charged in Pitt County rape
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man has been charged with the rape of a woman that happened in Pitt County. Matthew Keyes turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office on Monday. He was charged with second degree forcible rape. Pitt County deputies were called to...
North Carolina dad arrested after kidnapping 7-year-old son, police say
On Sunday at 11 a.m., officers with the Wendell Police Department responded at the 400 block of Wendell Falls Parkway in reference to a kidnapping.
WITN
DEPUTIES: DNA links Greenville man to 2018 break-in
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a DNA match led them to arrest a Greenville man for a break-in that happened more than three years ago. Izarion Blango is charged with breaking or entering, safecracking, larceny of a firearm, and attempt to obtain property by false pretense. Pitt County...
Grifton teen charged in accidental death of Kinston teen
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton 19-year-old is facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kinston Saturday afternoon. Kinston police said they responded to the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue to a report of someone shot. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the […]
WITN
DEPUTIES: roommate arrested for Wayne County homicide
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Sheriff’s Office in Eastern Carolina has arrested a man and charged him with his roommate’s murder. Wayne County deputies charged Julio Cesar Espenoza, 48, with the murder of Maynor Perez Vazquez. Detectives say they responded to a call about a shooting at 112...
jocoreport.com
Police Seek Public Help In Murder Investigation
SELMA – Selma Police are asking for assistance from the public in a homicide investigation. Around 2:08am, Sunday, October 16th, officers were dispatched to a parking lot adjacent to The Diamond District Lounge at 1688 S. Pollock Street (US 301). Officers located two people at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
Ayden man sentenced for possession of firearm while convicted felon
NEW BERN, N.C. –– An Ayden man was sentenced Friday after he was arrested and pled guilty for possession of a gun by a convicted felon. Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice was sentenced to 110 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On October 12, 2021, Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice pled guilty to […]
WITN
Police arrest men for assault of Beaufort County restaurant owner
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested after a restaurant owner was robbed and assaulted when he showed up to open for business on Monday, October 24th. The owner of Frank and Shirley’s was able to describe the men who attacked him with security camera footage and assistance from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were able to arrest and charge the men responsible.
cbs17
Man arrested in Nash County for trafficking cocaine while on federal probation, receives $3 million bond: sheriff
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in Nash County on Thursday for trafficking cocaine while he was on federal probation, according to the county’s sheriff’s office. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Alexis De’Jesus Soler of Florida for supplying kilogram quantities of cocaine into...
neusenews.com
You & Five-O and Polis Training Comes to The Kinston Police Department
On Saturday, the Kinston Police Department hosted community training sessions funded by the U.S. Department of Justice grant. The workshop is through a partnership with Polis technology and You & Five-O training firm and part of the T3 – Tact, Tactics, and Trust™ training. The purpose of the training is to offer this innovative community trust building training to our citizens, so we can continue to build our strong connections within our community.
WITN
Man charged for gunshot fired at high school football game
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies arrested a man they believe is responsible for a shooting at a high school football game. Sunday, detectives said they arrested Rajon Faison, from Warsaw, on multiple counts including discharging a firearm, inciting a riot, carrying a concealed firearm on school property, and disorderly conduct.
cbs17
BUSTED: 3 guns, drugs seized in Halifax County, sheriff says
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested Thursday in Roanoke Rapids following a routine traffic stop, deputies said. On Thursday, a deputy with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the intersection of Zoo and Thelma roads after noticing a vehicle with an expired registration.
Police: North Carolina woman dead after running into traffic, getting hit by 2 cars
A woman has died after 'running out into traffic' and being hit by two different cars on a road in Goldsboro Saturday night, police say.
WITN
Man facing more serious charges in New Bern shooting
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man arrested ten days ago for a shooting at a New Bern apartment building is facing more serious charges tonight. The shooting happened on October 14th at Carolina Avenue Apartments where several apartments were damaged by gunfire. Kyseam Williams was originally charged with discharge...
$25K reward offered for information on Halifax County double murder, Gov. Cooper says
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the State is offering a reward for information about the murder of a man and a woman in Halifax County.
cbs17
BUSTED: 2 found with drugs, guns, 116 rounds in Edgecombe County, deputies say
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County deputies say two men were arrested after a license checkpoint led to a drug bust. Deputies said they held a license checkpoint Friday on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run, when they saw a black Nissan with two men inside. They...
