Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
Kayza Massey named Big 12 Co-Goalkeeper of the Year; 5 WVU players honored by the conference
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey has been named Co-Goalkeeper of the Year by the Big 12 Conference. It’s the first time a WVU women’s soccer keeper has earned the honor. Massey recorded a total of seven shutouts this year, including two against nationally...
WTRF
Casey Legg nominated for Burlsworth Trophy
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU’s fan-favorite kicker is on the docket for a prestigious trophy. The WVU football team announced on Tuesday that Casey Legg is a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the most outstanding FBS college football player who started his career as a walk-on.
WTRF
WVU football at Iowa State: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
WVU record: 3-5 Iowa State record: 3-5 Last meeting: WVU 38, Iowa State 31 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021) Favorite: Iowa State (-7) The Mountaineers and the Cyclones will square off as bowl chances reach a critical point for both teams. While both teams have identical records, they each have a different bout of form to reach those marks.
WTRF
WVU players have bought in to Coach P
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ten days lay between the West Virginia women’s basketball team’s ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition against Fairmont State on Sunday and the club’s regular-season opener on Nov. 10. Over the course of those 10 days, West Virginia’s players and coaches will continue to...
WTRF
West Virginia ranks second in region
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team holds steady at second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week. The Mountaineers retained the...
WTRF
WVU defeats Fairmont State in ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated Fairmont State, 83-49, in its annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition on Sunday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The Mountaineers led by as many as 36 points in the game and never trailed. What’s more,...
WTRF
Transfer forward Jose Perez picks WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon. Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account. He has one...
WTRF
Be part of the latest craze in gaming in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s part of a nationwide trend and one of the fastest growing industries worldwide. Now students at one local college can be part of the latest craze in gaming. Monday, West Virginia Northern Community College unveiled their new state-of the-art Esports lab which stands...
WTRF
Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum hosting Victorian Christmas Tea
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – The Belmont County Historical Society is hosting two Victorian Christmas Teas at the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum in Barnesville, Ohio. The public is invited to attend the Victorian Christmas Tea. The fee is $20 per person. There will be a tea on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3 at 11:30 a.m.
WTRF
West Virginia town will see likely see water, sewer & garbage bills increase
MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) McMechen City Clerk John Sarcopski says it all started with a perfect storm of events—no pun intended—in 2017 when a sudden storm left McMechen with major flooding. After that, the city applied for—and got–$2.2 million in FEMA grants, but had to give the money back...
WTRF
Hot dogs and superheroes…McMechen trick or treat traditions
MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – All of McMechen’s princesses, witches, superheroes and more came out on Halloween night to Trick or Treat for their favorite candy. Not only do the kids enjoy this night, but the adults get in on the fun, as well. Resident Bill and his wife...
WTRF
Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Dogs of all kinds, big and small, dressed up as their favorite characters, creepy crawlies, and cuisines. This is all part of Belmont County Sheriff David Lucas’s idea to add a dog park to Belmont County. He says that the total cost to...
Comments / 0