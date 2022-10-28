ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Casey Legg nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU’s fan-favorite kicker is on the docket for a prestigious trophy. The WVU football team announced on Tuesday that Casey Legg is a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the most outstanding FBS college football player who started his career as a walk-on.
WVU football at Iowa State: Kick time, TV/stream info and more

WVU record: 3-5 Iowa State record: 3-5 Last meeting: WVU 38, Iowa State 31 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021) Favorite: Iowa State (-7) The Mountaineers and the Cyclones will square off as bowl chances reach a critical point for both teams. While both teams have identical records, they each have a different bout of form to reach those marks.
WVU players have bought in to Coach P

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ten days lay between the West Virginia women’s basketball team’s ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition against Fairmont State on Sunday and the club’s regular-season opener on Nov. 10. Over the course of those 10 days, West Virginia’s players and coaches will continue to...
West Virginia ranks second in region

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team holds steady at second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week. The Mountaineers retained the...
WVU defeats Fairmont State in ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated Fairmont State, 83-49, in its annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition on Sunday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The Mountaineers led by as many as 36 points in the game and never trailed. What’s more,...
Transfer forward Jose Perez picks WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon. Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account. He has one...
Be part of the latest craze in gaming in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s part of a nationwide trend and one of the fastest growing industries worldwide. Now students at one local college can be part of the latest craze in gaming. Monday, West Virginia Northern Community College unveiled their new state-of the-art Esports lab which stands...
Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum hosting Victorian Christmas Tea

BARNESVILLE, Ohio – The Belmont County Historical Society is hosting two Victorian Christmas Teas at the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum in Barnesville, Ohio. The public is invited to attend the Victorian Christmas Tea. The fee is $20 per person. There will be a tea on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3 at 11:30 a.m.
Hot dogs and superheroes…McMechen trick or treat traditions

MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – All of McMechen’s princesses, witches, superheroes and more came out on Halloween night to Trick or Treat for their favorite candy. Not only do the kids enjoy this night, but the adults get in on the fun, as well. Resident Bill and his wife...

