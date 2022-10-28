FURIA have let fans down in 2022, but they are feeling ‘very confident’ ahead of IEM Rio CS:GO Major

Team Spirit’s CS:GO division has run into some unexpected issues just four days before its debut at the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022. The organization has started to conduct an internal investigation into Igor “w0nderful” Zhdanov after the player became accused of match-fixing. The accusations against the Ukrainian were made by Alexey “yarabeu” Kurlov in a report by Richard Lewis. In the report, yarabeu, a former ESIC employee and reportedly an owner of the organization named MAJESTY, revealed that he himself paid money to w0nderful for match-fixing games during his short stint with the team.

5 HOURS AGO