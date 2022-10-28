Read full article on original website
TI11’s grand finals truly showcased Dota 2 as a global game
Soccer has the World Cup, and Dota 2 has The International. With each DPC season hyping up TI, fans around the globe count the days until the tournament every year, and 10 countries, in particular, had the honor of being represented in the TI11 finals. With the help of the...
Torzsi knives Fnatic and leads MOUZ to IEM Rio Major Legends Stage
MOUZ have become the first team from the Challengers Stage of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 to qualify for the Legends Stage after defeating Fnatic in the 2-0 bracket with a 2-1 score today. A great deal of MOUZ’s success comes from the individual prowess of Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás,...
Quincy Crew curse: Soniqs out of Dota 2 less than three months after signing team
In what is probably the most expected roster move in North America, Soniqs has dropped its Dota 2 roster and has not shared plans to continue in the space after just two months and some change of being active. The team’s roster, made up of a Quincy Crew core cobbled...
MTG’s Draconic Destiny can turn anything into a firebreathing threat in The Brothers’ War
Spoiler season for Magic: The Gathering‘s next set, The Brothers’ War, is rolling into its second week with more old-school Dominaria-flavored cards ready to enter the fray. The upcoming set is centered around the classic confrontation between Urza and Mishra, and provides a glimpse at what MTG‘s home plane was like during this pivotal time in history.
How TFT Hero Augments work in Set 8
Riot Games has transformed Augments into the main mechanic within Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, powering up individual champions. Augments first appeared in Set Six and continued into Set Seven. With the release of Set Eight Monsters Attack!, Augments will become a permanent mechanic within TFT. Primary mechanics may change with each Set and Mid-Set, as will Augments. And each new TFT set going forward will always have Augments that complement or work directly with the main mechanic.
How to turn on automatic tactical sprint in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brought over similar ideas from Vanguard to make the transition between games seem not so jarring. One of those ideas was adding automatic tactical sprint to the game, which saves players from having to constantly press down on the thumbstick to sprint around the map.
These 2 star players are on pace to finish Worlds 2022 with double digit KDAs
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. At the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, fans are witnessing greatness. Legendary esports organization T1...
Do attachments make you run slower in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer dropped on Oct. 28, and the gaming world stopped what they were doing to grab a controller. There are countless guides answering the most complex questions, and tutorials on how to do the most insane glitches, but where are the articles answering the basics?
Evil Geniuses will reportedly release its entire roster and leave North America for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Speculation has apparently become reality and the Dota 2 scene could be shaken to its core. Evil Geniuses appears set to release its entire Dota 2 roster and move out of North America for the first time in its storied history with the game. EG will finally be moving on...
Secret new boost spot lets VALORANT players pull off the perfect surprise on Breeze
Attention VALORANT players: All you Vipers stuck on the B site of Breeze, get your glasses on and have a look at this. A simple way to boost yourself up on the back of the site has been found, and it won’t be a secret for long. Get yourself...
TI11 star iceiceice leaves Team SMG’s Dota 2 roster after qualifier debacle
The 2021-2022 DPC season ended on a low for iceiceice since the veteran offlaner failed to qualify for The International 2022. He initially planned to play through the SEA qualifiers with Team SMG, but the team failed to register their roster. And now, the team announced iceiceice’s departure today.
Riot reportedly fixes major bug that was banning hundreds of League of Legends players
Hearthsteel, formerly known as Goliath’s Ascendancy, is already one of the most controversial items in League of Legends despite not even officially being in the game yet. After breaking the game and giving users 3.7 quintillion health on the PBE, it also apparently permanently banned hundreds of players who used it. But now, Riot Games has reportedly fixed the issue causing the bans and is looking to unban everyone affected.
9 champions at Worlds 2022 still have a 100 percent win rate
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. There’s only one series left before the 2022 League of Legends World Championship ends and we...
Season 15 of Apex Legends is now live, featuring Catalyst, Broken Moon, and more
The new season of Apex Legends is here, and with it comes a new map and new legend for players to learn all the intricacies of. Broken Moon, Apex’s first new map since the release of Storm Point in season 11, is the star of the show and will be the featured map in both ranked and normal battle royale matches at the beginning of the season. Not to be outdone, Catalyst also stands to force players to relearn several different aspects of playing the game, from her ability to negate enemy scans to her mastery around doors.
‘Dota is dead in NA’: ppd backs reports that Evil Geniuses will swap rosters and regions for 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Reports about Evil Geniuses dropping its entire roster and moving out of North America have been circulating since The International 2022 ended, and now it appears another source is confirming the move. Peter “ppd” Dager is a former professional Dota 2 player who won TI5 with EG and served as...
FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement
Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
When does Dwarf Fortress release on Steam?
Dwarf Fortress is one of the longest-running games in development, if not the longest. With the Steam page also boasting it as “the deepest, most intricate simulation of a world that has ever been created,” it seems that the game is set for a monumental release when it’s finally put in the hands of fans. Some have been waiting 19 years to get their hands on a copy of Dwarf Fortress—and soon, they will.
All TFT Set 8 release dates, PBE, and official launch
Riot Games will shift from dragons in Teamfight Tactics to heroes and villains with Set Eight Monsters Attack!, featuring new Augments and mechanics that look and feel very different from Set Seven and 7.5. The TFT roadmap for 2022 to 2023 has been roughly established, with Set Eight Monsters Attack!...
VALORANT Patch 5.09: Full notes and updates
While the previous live patch featured a myriad of updates to VALORANT, including the addition of a new agent, sweeping changes to maps, and a jampacked battle pass full of goodies, today’s patch is much less exciting. VALORANT Patch 5.09 instead comes with a moderate list of bug fixes....
Lead by example: FNS wins 1-vs-5 post-plant while streaming with potential future VALORANT teammate
With the VALORANT offseason still ongoing ahead of the 2023 VCT season and the new partnership era, fans are still eagerly waiting for the pieces to officially fall into place. In North America, teams like Sentinels, C9, and 100T are fully locked in, but both NRG and Evil Geniuses are taking their time.
