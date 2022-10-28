ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Torzsi knives Fnatic and leads MOUZ to IEM Rio Major Legends Stage

MOUZ have become the first team from the Challengers Stage of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 to qualify for the Legends Stage after defeating Fnatic in the 2-0 bracket with a 2-1 score today. A great deal of MOUZ’s success comes from the individual prowess of Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás,...
TI11’s grand finals truly showcased Dota 2 as a global game

Soccer has the World Cup, and Dota 2 has The International. With each DPC season hyping up TI, fans around the globe count the days until the tournament every year, and 10 countries, in particular, had the honor of being represented in the TI11 finals. With the help of the...
These 2 star players are on pace to finish Worlds 2022 with double digit KDAs

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. At the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, fans are witnessing greatness. Legendary esports organization T1...
TI11 star iceiceice leaves Team SMG’s Dota 2 roster after qualifier debacle

The 2021-2022 DPC season ended on a low for iceiceice since the veteran offlaner failed to qualify for The International 2022. He initially planned to play through the SEA qualifiers with Team SMG, but the team failed to register their roster. And now, the team announced iceiceice’s departure today.
9 champions at Worlds 2022 still have a 100 percent win rate

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. There’s only one series left before the 2022 League of Legends World Championship ends and we...
Adaptive Acola wins Let’s Make Moves Miami after surviving Onin shuffles in decider

Let’s Make Moves Miami has been one hell of a tournament, with new talents cementing themselves in the top echelon of Smash Ultimate. MuteAce was one of the premier Peach players since tournaments started again after the COVID-19 pandemic. After a third-place finish in the prestigious invitational tournament L’Odyssée and a disappointing 31st finish in the Ludwig Invitational, MuteAce put up a good fight against the top Steve players of Smash.
Can’t go on: DM fuels fire behind an upcoming Dota 2 exile from Virtus.pro

As if there wasn’t enough smoke coming out of Virtus.pro’s camp, Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin has added more fuel to the concealed fire—stating there is no way the current iteration of the team can keep going after a recent move. According to the off-laner, VP’s current...
Former Fnatic CS:GO IGL ALEX to take a break from pro play

British CS:GO in-game leader Alexander “ALEX” McMeekin has been on the sidelines since May 2022 after Fnatic placed him on the bench. And today, the 27-year-old said he has no plans to come back to competition anytime soon since he wants to focus on taking care of his stomach issues.
How to watch TFT North American Dragonlands Regional Finals

A total of 24 North American Teamfight Tactics players will compete for World Championship seeds in the Regional Finals. From dragons to mage casters, the North American TFT Regional Finals will determine the final three seeds at the World Championship. The NA region gets four seeds in total, with Amde earning the first at the Set Seven Mid-Set Finale. The final three will get awarded to three players at the Regional Finals, scheduled to take place from Nov. 4 to 6. All players who earn a seed at the TFT Dragonlands World Championship will compete from Nov. 18 to 20.
Dota 2 post-TI11 roster shuffle live tracker: All moves, signings, and more

The battle for the Aegis of Champions has once again concluded with Tundra Esports rising to the top in a dominant display of Dota that has now immortalized their names as bearers of the ultimate symbol of victory. But just because The International 2022 is over doesn’t mean the influence...
Dota 2’s newest hero Muerta might be an unreleased hero from the original game

Valve announced a new addition to the Dota 2 roster, Muerta, during The International 2022. The developer only released a teaser for the character while providing no additional details apart from a potential release period. Given Dota’s vast history dating back to more than a decade ago, fans don’t need...
How to turn on automatic tactical sprint in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brought over similar ideas from Vanguard to make the transition between games seem not so jarring. One of those ideas was adding automatic tactical sprint to the game, which saves players from having to constantly press down on the thumbstick to sprint around the map.

