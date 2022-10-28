Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Torzsi knives Fnatic and leads MOUZ to IEM Rio Major Legends Stage
MOUZ have become the first team from the Challengers Stage of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 to qualify for the Legends Stage after defeating Fnatic in the 2-0 bracket with a 2-1 score today. A great deal of MOUZ’s success comes from the individual prowess of Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás,...
dotesports.com
Quincy Crew curse: Soniqs out of Dota 2 less than three months after signing team
In what is probably the most expected roster move in North America, Soniqs has dropped its Dota 2 roster and has not shared plans to continue in the space after just two months and some change of being active. The team’s roster, made up of a Quincy Crew core cobbled...
dotesports.com
TI11’s grand finals truly showcased Dota 2 as a global game
Soccer has the World Cup, and Dota 2 has The International. With each DPC season hyping up TI, fans around the globe count the days until the tournament every year, and 10 countries, in particular, had the honor of being represented in the TI11 finals. With the help of the...
dotesports.com
Trainwreck so mad with one ‘out of touch’ thing about Dota 2’s TI11 he’s threatening to commit a cardinal League sin
The International 11 spawned a lot of talking points among Dota 2 fans—from production issues that marred the event, to the viewership numbers it drew on Twitch and even its prize-pool. But, one of the most universally agreed upon ones was what many deemed to be a lackluster all-stars...
dotesports.com
These 2 star players are on pace to finish Worlds 2022 with double digit KDAs
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. At the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, fans are witnessing greatness. Legendary esports organization T1...
dotesports.com
TI11 star iceiceice leaves Team SMG’s Dota 2 roster after qualifier debacle
The 2021-2022 DPC season ended on a low for iceiceice since the veteran offlaner failed to qualify for The International 2022. He initially planned to play through the SEA qualifiers with Team SMG, but the team failed to register their roster. And now, the team announced iceiceice’s departure today.
dotesports.com
Vampire Survivors, Return to Monkey Island, and Football Manager 2023 headline Xbox Game Pass November additions
The ultimate subscription-based catalog of playable games is continuing to grow heading into the month of November 2022 with some classics and games from all genres due to be added. The latest yearly installment of Football Manager 2023 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass early this month. Football Manager 2023...
dotesports.com
Tundra Esports felt like playing ranked Dota 2 pubs was more stressful than winning TI11
Skill alone may not cut it at the top of the Dota 2 mountain. After a certain point, the best players become evenly matched, meaning they have to find other methods to get ahead of the competition—like reducing stress. Tundra Esports showcased the importance of playing without a worry...
dotesports.com
Lead by example: FNS wins 1-vs-5 post-plant while streaming with potential future VALORANT teammate
With the VALORANT offseason still ongoing ahead of the 2023 VCT season and the new partnership era, fans are still eagerly waiting for the pieces to officially fall into place. In North America, teams like Sentinels, C9, and 100T are fully locked in, but both NRG and Evil Geniuses are taking their time.
dotesports.com
9 champions at Worlds 2022 still have a 100 percent win rate
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. There’s only one series left before the 2022 League of Legends World Championship ends and we...
dotesports.com
‘Dota is dead in NA’: ppd backs reports that Evil Geniuses will swap rosters and regions for 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Reports about Evil Geniuses dropping its entire roster and moving out of North America have been circulating since The International 2022 ended, and now it appears another source is confirming the move. Peter “ppd” Dager is a former professional Dota 2 player who won TI5 with EG and served as...
dotesports.com
Evil Geniuses will reportedly release its entire roster and leave North America for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Speculation has apparently become reality and the Dota 2 scene could be shaken to its core. Evil Geniuses appears set to release its entire Dota 2 roster and move out of North America for the first time in its storied history with the game. EG will finally be moving on...
dotesports.com
Adaptive Acola wins Let’s Make Moves Miami after surviving Onin shuffles in decider
Let’s Make Moves Miami has been one hell of a tournament, with new talents cementing themselves in the top echelon of Smash Ultimate. MuteAce was one of the premier Peach players since tournaments started again after the COVID-19 pandemic. After a third-place finish in the prestigious invitational tournament L’Odyssée and a disappointing 31st finish in the Ludwig Invitational, MuteAce put up a good fight against the top Steve players of Smash.
dotesports.com
BeryL joins 3 legendary players in League’s history books after incredible series against Gen.G at Worlds 2022
After one of the most exciting series at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, one player will be joining the history books alongside three of the game’s most iconic players. DRX’s veteran support BeryL will be heading to his third Worlds Finals in a row, making him only...
dotesports.com
Can’t go on: DM fuels fire behind an upcoming Dota 2 exile from Virtus.pro
As if there wasn’t enough smoke coming out of Virtus.pro’s camp, Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin has added more fuel to the concealed fire—stating there is no way the current iteration of the team can keep going after a recent move. According to the off-laner, VP’s current...
dotesports.com
Former Fnatic CS:GO IGL ALEX to take a break from pro play
British CS:GO in-game leader Alexander “ALEX” McMeekin has been on the sidelines since May 2022 after Fnatic placed him on the bench. And today, the 27-year-old said he has no plans to come back to competition anytime soon since he wants to focus on taking care of his stomach issues.
dotesports.com
How to watch TFT North American Dragonlands Regional Finals
A total of 24 North American Teamfight Tactics players will compete for World Championship seeds in the Regional Finals. From dragons to mage casters, the North American TFT Regional Finals will determine the final three seeds at the World Championship. The NA region gets four seeds in total, with Amde earning the first at the Set Seven Mid-Set Finale. The final three will get awarded to three players at the Regional Finals, scheduled to take place from Nov. 4 to 6. All players who earn a seed at the TFT Dragonlands World Championship will compete from Nov. 18 to 20.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 post-TI11 roster shuffle live tracker: All moves, signings, and more
The battle for the Aegis of Champions has once again concluded with Tundra Esports rising to the top in a dominant display of Dota that has now immortalized their names as bearers of the ultimate symbol of victory. But just because The International 2022 is over doesn’t mean the influence...
dotesports.com
Dota 2’s newest hero Muerta might be an unreleased hero from the original game
Valve announced a new addition to the Dota 2 roster, Muerta, during The International 2022. The developer only released a teaser for the character while providing no additional details apart from a potential release period. Given Dota’s vast history dating back to more than a decade ago, fans don’t need...
dotesports.com
How to turn on automatic tactical sprint in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brought over similar ideas from Vanguard to make the transition between games seem not so jarring. One of those ideas was adding automatic tactical sprint to the game, which saves players from having to constantly press down on the thumbstick to sprint around the map.
Comments / 0