GREENVILLE, Pitt County — City of Greenville City Manager Ann Wall announced the appointment of Ted Sauls, Jr. as the new Police Chief for the Greenville Police Department. Sauls, a nearly 26-year law enforcement veteran, has dedicated his entire career to GPD and is a familiar face to many. He has held the title of Deputy Chief of Police for the last 9 years and is the current Interim Chief of Police, a role he has taken on three separate occasions during his tenure at GPD. Sauls has held numerous roles within the Greenville Police Department over the years, to include assignments in Field Operations, Investigations, and as the Emergency Response Team Commander.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO