Craven County, NC

wcti12.com

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for armed meth trafficking

Justin Tyshawn Pickett, 30, of Jacksonville was sentenced on November 1st, 2022, to 15 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release for trafficking crystal meth and possessing a gun while drug trafficking. On April 12th, 2022, Pickett pleaded guilty to the charges. According to court documents and other...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Man charged with Second Degree Forcible Rape in Pitt County

Pitt County — On October 30, Pitt County deputies responded to a reported sexual assault at a home on Clark's Neck Road. The caller reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a family friend who was an overnight guest in the home. As a result of the investigation,...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Man charged in accidental shooting death of teen

KINSTON, Lenoir County — An Ayden man was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after law enforcement said he accidentally shot and killed a Lenoir County teen. Kinston Police Department officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Vernon Ave. and found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Man arrested in connection to shots fired at football game

WALLACE, Duplin County — One man has been arrested in connection to the shots fired that caused a delay in the James Kenan-Wallace-Rose Hill football game Friday night, Oct. 28, 2022. Duplin County Sheriff's Office officials believe Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, is responsible. Faison, of Warsaw, was charged with:
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
New Police Chief named in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — City of Greenville City Manager Ann Wall announced the appointment of Ted Sauls, Jr. as the new Police Chief for the Greenville Police Department. Sauls, a nearly 26-year law enforcement veteran, has dedicated his entire career to GPD and is a familiar face to many. He has held the title of Deputy Chief of Police for the last 9 years and is the current Interim Chief of Police, a role he has taken on three separate occasions during his tenure at GPD. Sauls has held numerous roles within the Greenville Police Department over the years, to include assignments in Field Operations, Investigations, and as the Emergency Response Team Commander.
GREENVILLE, NC
Duplin County Schools gives statement on shot fired at football game

WALLACE, Duplin County — A shot was fired at a high school football game Friday night, Oct. 28, 2022 and it raised concerns about the safety of school activities. It happened the Wallace Rose-Hill and James Kenan Game during Senior Night in Wallace. Duplin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Austin...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to visit New Bern

NEW BERN, Craven County — The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will visit New Bern on Saturday, November 12th from 1 PM-3 PM. The City of New Bern will honor veterans & celebrate the upcoming holidays at the event. It will be the first time in nearly 25 years that...
NEW BERN, NC
More than 30 firefighters respond to fire in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Four fire departments and more than 30 firefighters responded to a vehicle/house fire in Pitt County on October 31. Crews with the Winterville Community Fire Department helped the Winterville Fire-Rescue-EMS with a vehicle/structure fire on Old Tar Rd. in Winterville. The fire was quickly brought...
WINTERVILLE, NC
Bridge goes green for Operation Greenlight for Veterans

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The City of Greenville is joining Pitt County and other places across the country in launching Operation Greenlight for Veterans. It's an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of our veterans and their families. The Greenville Town Common Bridge will be lit...
GREENVILLE, NC
Pink Hill meeting takes place after mayor resigns

PINK HILL, Lenoir County — On November 1st, 2022, an important meeting will take place in the Lenoir County town of Pink Pill, where the mayor and many town staffers quit within the past few weeks. Pink Hill’s former mayor, Mike Hill, had been the mayor of the town...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Halloween Trunk or Treat event comes to Jacksonville Skills Center

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Eastern North Carolina Regional Skills Center in Jacksonville celebrated Halloween with a Trunk or Treat event. While candy was involved, the event served a dual purpose to help future high school students learn more about their options. The day was filled with bowls of...
JACKSONVILLE, NC

