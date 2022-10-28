Migrant Flights, Erik Cantu: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
From more revelations about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant flights to an update on the condition of police shooting victim Erik Cantu, it was a busy news week in San Antonio.
The Current 's most-read stories covered a lot of ground, including the two aforementioned developments. However, they also included details about the city's multiple Día de los Muertos celebrations, a new study on Texas' safety record and transphobic shenanigans by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
The rundown follows.
10. Lawyer for San Antonio teen Erik Cantu wants Justice Department to investigate police shooting
9. San Antonio area lands $2.5 billion for infrastructure projects including expansion of I-35 corridor
8. Four ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in San Antonio this year
7. John DeLorean's daughter launches car venture, pushing back at San Antonio electric vehicle firm
6. New poll gives Texas Gov. Greg Abbott surprisingly narrow lead over Beto O'Rourke
5. India Fest celebrates Indian culture with food and fun at San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall on Saturday
4. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz retweets personal info of transgender preschool teacher
3. Despite tough-on-crime claims, Texas ranks as one of most dangerous U.S. states, study finds
2. Family of Erik Cantu, the teen shot by now-fired San Antonio cop, says his condition is improving
1. Text messages raise questions about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's part in DeSantis' migrant flights
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter .
The Current 's most-read stories covered a lot of ground, including the two aforementioned developments. However, they also included details about the city's multiple Día de los Muertos celebrations, a new study on Texas' safety record and transphobic shenanigans by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
The rundown follows.
10. Lawyer for San Antonio teen Erik Cantu wants Justice Department to investigate police shooting
9. San Antonio area lands $2.5 billion for infrastructure projects including expansion of I-35 corridor
8. Four ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in San Antonio this year
7. John DeLorean's daughter launches car venture, pushing back at San Antonio electric vehicle firm
6. New poll gives Texas Gov. Greg Abbott surprisingly narrow lead over Beto O'Rourke
5. India Fest celebrates Indian culture with food and fun at San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall on Saturday
4. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz retweets personal info of transgender preschool teacher
3. Despite tough-on-crime claims, Texas ranks as one of most dangerous U.S. states, study finds
2. Family of Erik Cantu, the teen shot by now-fired San Antonio cop, says his condition is improving
1. Text messages raise questions about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's part in DeSantis' migrant flights
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter .
Comments / 0