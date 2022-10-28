Migrant Flights, Erik Cantu: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO