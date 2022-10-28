ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migrant Flights, Erik Cantu: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff
 4 days ago
James Ramos, a friend of Erik Cantu, speaks to protesters earlier this month in front of the San Antonio Police Department's headquarters.
From more revelations about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant flights to an update on the condition of police shooting victim Erik Cantu, it was a busy news week in San Antonio.

The Current 's most-read stories covered a lot of ground, including the two aforementioned developments. However, they also included details about the city's multiple Día de los Muertos celebrations, a new study on Texas' safety record and transphobic shenanigans by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.


The rundown follows.

10. Lawyer for San Antonio teen Erik Cantu wants Justice Department to investigate police shooting

9. San Antonio area lands $2.5 billion for infrastructure projects including expansion of I-35 corridor

8. Four ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in San Antonio this year

7. John DeLorean's daughter launches car venture, pushing back at San Antonio electric vehicle firm

6. New poll gives Texas Gov. Greg Abbott surprisingly narrow lead over Beto O'Rourke


5. India Fest celebrates Indian culture with food and fun at San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall on Saturday

4. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz retweets personal info of transgender preschool teacher

3. Despite tough-on-crime claims, Texas ranks as one of most dangerous U.S. states, study finds

2. Family of Erik Cantu, the teen shot by now-fired San Antonio cop, says his condition is improving

1. Text messages raise questions about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's part in DeSantis' migrant flights


The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

