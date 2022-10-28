ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

Kerry Katona wants to get married and move house before adding to brood

Kerry Katona and her fiance Ryan Mahoney want to "move house and get married" before having a child via surrogate. The former Atomic Kitten star revealed last week she had started the process of freezing her eggs and shared the "good news" that she has eight spare eggs, but the couple want to get hitched and settled into their marital home before they add to the family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy