WLWT 5
Angela Wagner arrives at Pike County courthouse ahead of testimony Tuesday
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Angela Wagner, the mother of George Wagner IV, has arrived in Pike County and is expected to take the stand during testimony on Tuesday. Wagner pled guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, burglary, evidence tampering and other charges in September of 2021 in connection to the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family.
Times Gazette
13 indicted by county grand jury
A Highland County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals totaling 27 charges when it convened Tuesday. Most of the offenses were drug related, and the others included grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. Indicted Tuesday were:. * Lula Spruance, 45, of Hillsboro, for aggravated possession...
sciotopost.com
32-Year Old Arrested Charged with Murder in Nelsonville
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Nelsonville Police Department was dispatched to 5175 State Route 78, Buchtel, Ohio, for a questionable death. Upon arrival, a male was found deceased from a fatal head wound. The Athens County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. Chief Scott Fitch requested BCI to process the scene and also requested assistance from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and other Investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene. Sheriff Rodney Smith and his deputies as well as the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office began to assist in the investigation. During the investigation, a suspect was identified and Athens and Meigs County deputies began checking residences in an attempt to locate the suspect.
Pike County murder trial: Officers describe recovering, testing murder weapons
The eighth week of trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 began Monday with a focus on shoeprints found at one scene and taped conversations between family members.
Columbus scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein is cracking down on a Southside scrapyard that he said accepted dozens of fraudulent vehicle titles or stolen cars for cash. On Oct. 26, Klein’s office filed a complaint to obtain a preliminary injunction against Columbus Auto Shredding, which is under investigation for allegedly accepting at […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Guardian’s editor charged with wiretapping after writing story on Wagner trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Pike County Sheriff has charged a journalist with “wiretapping” after a news publication posted audio from a courtroom. The Guardian’s editor-in-chief, Derek Myers, turned himself into law enforcement Tuesday morning with one of his legal advisers by his side. The charge stems from a news article Myers published last week that included the public testimony of 8-time convicted murderer, Jake Wagner. Wagner turned state’s evidence against his brother, George Wagner who is currently on trial, and spent four days last week testifying after the brothers, along with their mother Angela and father Billy were indicted for the 2016 killings of eight members of the Rhoden family; a child custody dispute was the motive, prosecutors allege. George Wagner’s trial entered its sixth week on Monday with an anticipated two weeks to go.
Pike County murder trial: Angela Wagner called to stand, opted out of recording
The mother of a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 entered the courthouse Tuesday, but opted out of being recorded by the media, so her testimony won't be broadcast.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WHIZ
Suspect Wanted in Burger King Robbery
The Newark Division of Police is looking for information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery. Police said that on October 8 between 11:30pm and Midnight, a white male entered the Burger King on North 21st Street through the back door, flashed a gun and demanded money from the employees.
WLWT 5
Jurors see how weapons used in Pike County massacre were hidden in concrete blocks
WAVERLY, Ohio — The murder weapons used to kill eight members of the Rhoden family were found hidden in concrete buckets that were thrown into a body of water. In George Wagner IV's murder trial in Pike County Monday, jurors saw how a dive team located the buckets and how fragments of the guns were recovered and identified.
Fox 19
Pike County Trial: Jury will hear wiretaps of George Wagner IV
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The state is expected Tuesday to play 2018 wiretaps of the Wagner family as George Wagner IV’s murder trial continues in the Pike County massacre. Prosecutors have said the taped conversations will corroborate their stance that George Wagner IV actively conspired with his family in the 2016 execution-style killings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.
Juvenile assaults officer, temporarily frees 4 others in Circleville youth prison
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A juvenile being held at the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility assaulted a corrections officer and took her keys, freeing four other juveniles over the weekend. The Ohio Department of Youth Services said the incident happened Saturday around 6:10 p.m. A DYS spokesperson said the five juveniles...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Car thieves get away from Vinton Co. deputies
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two suspects in a Jackson County auto theft eluded deputies in Vinton County today. According to Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain, deputies located a stolen Jeep in the area of Shiloh Road near Route 683. Cain, in a statement, said the “two suspects fled on...
Former Ohio deputies face federal charges over use of excessive force
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two former deputies in southern Ohio are facing federal charges, with one accused of using pepper spray and beating a restrained suspect. Jeremy Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry Jr., 46, of Chillicothe, both former deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, are charged with crimes related to Mooney’s use of force, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. A federal grand jury indicted both men last week.
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Woman Medically Flown After Dog Attack
On October 29, 2022 The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a canine attack on Shea Road. near Lake Hope. Upon arrival the Deputy was advised that the 64 year old victim was transported by a passerby to Hocking Valley Community Hospital. It was found that the victim...
Victim in Ohio homicide investigation identified
UPDATE (9:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31): Portsmouth Police have released the name of the victim of a homicide investigation from Saturday. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Chad Sissel, of Portsmouth. This is still an active investigation. PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A body was discovered in Portsmouth, Ohio, according to Portsmouth Police Department. […]
Urbana Citizen
Mathews found guilty in 2011 murder
A Springfield man was convicted by a Champaign County jury on Friday in a 2011 murder case that left an elderly Urbana man named Louis Taylor dead after an attack in Taylor’s Urbana home. Josiah Wayne Mathews, age 30 and lodged in the Tri-County Regional Jail since Jan. 6,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Police Seek ID on Robbery Suspect in Lancaster
On October 31, 2022, between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm, a male suspect entered Walgreens, located at 911 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130, and BP Gas Station, located at 603 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. The suspect stated he had a weapon and demanded money from the businesses....
Jake Wagner Finishes Cross Examination In Pike County Massacre Trial Of Brother George Wagner IV
After five days of testimony against his brother, George Wagner IV, for the murders of eight member of the extended Rhoden clan in 2016, Jake Wagner was dismissively excused by George's lawyer. The youngest son of a rural Ohio family already convicted for his role in the murders of eight...
