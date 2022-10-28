WAVERLY, Ohio — The Pike County Sheriff has charged a journalist with “wiretapping” after a news publication posted audio from a courtroom. The Guardian’s editor-in-chief, Derek Myers, turned himself into law enforcement Tuesday morning with one of his legal advisers by his side. The charge stems from a news article Myers published last week that included the public testimony of 8-time convicted murderer, Jake Wagner. Wagner turned state’s evidence against his brother, George Wagner who is currently on trial, and spent four days last week testifying after the brothers, along with their mother Angela and father Billy were indicted for the 2016 killings of eight members of the Rhoden family; a child custody dispute was the motive, prosecutors allege. George Wagner’s trial entered its sixth week on Monday with an anticipated two weeks to go.

PIKE COUNTY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO