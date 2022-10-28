Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Prince Harry 'stuns' friends with book request
Prince Harry "stunned" his friends by asking them to contribute to his upcoming memoir. The Duke of Sussex asked his pals and some former girlfriends to talk to his ghost writer, JR Moehringer, about his upbringing, life and relationships, for new book 'Spare' but it is believed many of them turned down the request, having spent years being warned not to speak about their bond with the prince.
Black Hills Pioneer
King Charles advertising for £40k-a-year gardens manager
King Charles is advertising for a £40,000-a-year gardens manager. Based at Buckingham Palace, the role is 39 hours per week and the perfect candidate must be “passionate about plants”, according to an advert revealed by the Mail Online on Monday night. (31.10.22)
Black Hills Pioneer
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox ''don't fight' over spending time with their kids
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox "don't fight" over spending time with their kids. The 49-year-old actor was married to model Megan, 36, from 2010 until 2021 and has children Noah, 10, Bodhi, eight, and six-year-old Journey with her but insisted since their divorce they are managing to co-parent "really well" together and are "open to change" with their schedules.
Black Hills Pioneer
Heidi Klum reveals epic process behind giant earthworm costume for legendary Halloween party
Heidi Klum spent "a few months" making her giant earthworm Halloween costume. The 49-year-old model is known for her outrageous outfits this time of year, and she pulled out all the stops on Monday night (31.10.22) as her annual party returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Black Hills Pioneer
Harry Styles tops Heat Rich List 2022
Harry Styles has been named the richest British celebrity aged 30 and under for the first time, according to the Heat Rich List. The 28-year-old singer made his debut on the magazine's annual list back in 2016 and he has now broken through the £100 million barrier amassing a £116 million fortune to replace 31-year-old Ed Sheeran in the top spot.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lee Ryan is a dad again
Lee Ryan has become a father for a fourth time. The 39-year-old Blue singer took to the band's TikTok account to reveal he couldn't join the group on a promotional tour for their new album, 'Heart and Soul', because he has been busy looking after his newborn daughter.
Black Hills Pioneer
I feel more vulnerable when I sing, says Luke Evans
Luke Evans feels "vulnerable" when he sings. The 43-year-old star has revealed that recording his second studio album, 'A Song for You', was a totally different challenge to acting.
Black Hills Pioneer
Leni Klum got career 'lift' thanks to famous parents
Leni Klum knows she "got a lift into" the modelling world because of her famous parents. The 18-year-old beauty - who is the daughter of singer Seal and his ex-wife Heidi Klum - is "so grateful" for the boost she got early in her career but insisted she wouldn't have continued to be successful in the fashion world if she hadn't put in the work too.
Black Hills Pioneer
Bono recalls writing a song for Frank Sinatra
Bono wrote a song for Frank Sinatra shortly before he passed away. The 62-year-old star - who is best known as the lead singer of U2 - has revealed that he wrote a song for the music icon, but "he passed away before he could record it".
Black Hills Pioneer
How Disney live-action movies compare to the originals
Stacker looked at every Disney live-action remake and sized them up next to their original animated version with IMDb and Metacritic data. Live-action adaptation sequels, spinoffs, and origin stories were not included—just remakes.
‘Have a Plan, But Be Ready to Abandon It’: ‘Into the Weeds’ Director Jennifer Baichwal Discusses Career
Canadian documentary filmmaker Jennifer Baichwal was “excited and happy” to pick up an award at Ji.hlava Documentary Film Festival for “Into the Weeds: Dewayne ‘Lee’ Johnson vs. Monsanto Company.” Johnson, who developed a deadly form of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, took Monsanto to trial, alleging it failed to warn about cancer risks with its Roundup herbicide. “I love this festival and I have never been able to come in person, because I have children. Now, they have grown up and they don’t care what I do,” she said on Saturday, praising other nominees in the Testimonies section. Earlier during the week, Montréal-born Baichwal discussed her...
Black Hills Pioneer
I've been beat to a pulp, says Kanye West
Kanye West claims to have been "beat to a pulp" in recent weeks. The 45-year-old rap star has recently lost lucrative contracts with the likes of Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap after he posted an anti-Semitic message on social media, and Kanye has now taken to Instagram to bemoan his situation and the perceived lack of transparency in the business world.
