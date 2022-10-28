ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Backstory: Cormani McClain's Decision to Pick Miami

By Brian Smith
All Hurricanes
All Hurricanes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dxtlr_0iqUFnef00

There’s more to Cormani McClain’s decision to pick the Miami Hurricanes over Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Why did Cormani McClain decide to pick the Miami Hurricanes over the Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide?

There are many people with their own version of why he chose the Canes, and I have mine as well.

From the beginning of McClain’s recruitment through his Miami commitment, this is my personal account of the events and information that were presented to me during that time.

It’s a unique backstory that began with some personality points to consider, finding the right contacts to trust, and ultimately a grounded commitment ceremony with McClain putting on a Canes’ hat. So, here’s what I learned over the past two-plus years about McClain, and what went into him being a Miami commitment on Thursday night.

Living in Central Florida, it’s been a bit easier to come directly in contact with him and those around his recruitment. That’s why what really transpired with McClain may not be as well known to people from outside of the greater Polk County area.

Let’s go back to my first time seeing McClain play seven-on-seven. “Who the heck is that?”, I remember saying aloud.

Here’s a sophomore in high school with arms like tree limbs and the speed and quickness necessary to play practically any skill position. His play screamed elite talent. That said, talking with him in person, and especially during an interview, McClain was and remains a shy and private young man.

He would happily talk about football technique, training, how he likes the grind of the game, and anything else that didn’t relate to recruiting. Why? He never seemed to enjoy the limelight of recruiting like so many other prospects.

It’s also a big reason why his situation was so difficult to pin down regarding where he was leaning or going to go to college. Short answers to even basic questions were the norm. McClain was always respectful, yet a prospect who consistently kept his cards close to the vest.

McClain was obviously happy about all the offers he was receiving — 57 in total as of his commitment ceremony — but that never resulted in him talking much about the offers, who his leader was, or anything of that sort. By the start of his junior season of high school, it was clear that McClain’s recruitment was going to be a bit different in terms of direct intel. That’s also why a scout needs to reach out to trusted contacts.

When in doubt, talk to the locals. That’s an old adage about picking a restaurant in a town a person has never been to before. In McClain’s case, that was true as well.

There were multiple people in and near Lakeland that let it be known to me that Miami was a real player in McClain’s recruitment. Again, not just one, but multiple. Just about everyone kept saying Alabama or Florida from inside the recruiting industry, but those were people outside of the Lakeland area. The locals were not all singing that tune with McClain, albeit all of them that I communicated with acknowledged UF being in serious play.

By all accounts, McClain absolutely had a great relationship with Florida cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, as well as others on the Florida staff. He was familiar with the Gainesville campus and all of the traditions UF possessed. That was still also true with Miami and numerous coaches on its staff like head coach Mario Cristobal and defensive analyst DeMarcus Van Dyke, as well as Miami’s culture and history as a college football program.

I was even told that Miami probably led for McClain, and that was this past summer before his senior season. At that point, I truly started to believe the Canes would sign him.

When McClain took an official visit to Miami on June 24, it also helped to solidify what was learned prior. He was not going to waste his time with an official visit if he was not seriously interested in going to Miami.

Then, there was the X-factor in finding out what was going on with McClain’s decision.

Ask mom.

Before his senior season, McClain transferred to Lakeland (Fla.) High School. During one of his practices in August, there was a chance to ask the basic question about what Kaishay White’s son was looking for, as we were both watching the Dreadnaughts practice.

She made it clear. McClain wanted to be around players he felt comfortable with, and wanted to evaluate each group first-hand to decide for himself. I must say, that’s refreshing.

McClain went to see UF, Bama, and UM this fall, as White had said he would to help finalize where he wanted to play college football. The following tweet also leads back to that point, as it was a decision maybe by McClain himself.

That led to the final stage of McClain’s recruitment, the actual commitment ceremony on Oct. 27 in Lakeland. Everyone in the recruiting industry thought McClain was a lock for the Gators.

McClain was not there to drag it out once the announcement time came. He made a few comments in thanks to God and those around him, and boom! He picked up the Miami hat and everyone seemed stunned.

Well, almost everyone. He had decided well before yesterday’s ceremony that Miami would be his college home. Speaking with a source before pulling McClain aside for some intel from the recruit himself, I was told that this decision was made at least two weeks ago.

“He kept it in his inner circle.”

As to why everyone was still picking Florida, I do not know. I never heard the definitive reasoning for that thought process. It was a widespread thought, however, seen by the predictions made across the landscape.

Heck, even I had concluded that UF was the choice with so much fodder leaning towards the Gators landing McClain’s commitment. I should have known better and trusted my sources. That’s on me.

When I finally spoke with McClain in private, I asked him, ‘“Why Miami?’”

A relieved McClain leaned over and went into honoring his grandfather by going to Miami, but did not go into much detail, remaining true to himself, as it should be. Even if he had offered more to the story, that’s McClain’s style and it’s better left alone. He’s been cool with me for over two years so I’m happy to gain some additional insight, even if it is just a little bit.

There's nothing wrong with honoring one’s own family member either. He did also go back to his mother’s prior point, too.

In a loud and bustling environment, McClain once again leaned over and said with a big smile, “I think I can come in and start at Miami.” He talked briefly about being comfortable with everyone there, coaches and players. Amen to that, as it stood directly in line with his mother’s answer in August.

In the end, McClain’s recruitment was one of the most difficult to gauge that I’ve been around. Even knowing the people that mattered most, it was never a so-called sure thing that anyone would know much prior to commitment day. McClain proved that.

Good luck to McClain at Miami. He’s a good young man and has a chance to do special things in Coral Gables.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Comments / 1

Related
fox35orlando.com

Anti-Semitic message displayed on stadium during Florida Gators game

During the football game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, the phrase “Kanye is right about the Jews” was projected on the outside of one of the end zones at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. It was a reference to recent anti-Semitic comments that Ye has made on social media and in interviews.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida reportedly dismisses veteran linebacker, multi-year starter

Florida’s defense will lose some significant experience and depth following the dismissal of a veteran linebacker and multi-year starter. Brenton Cox Jr. was reportedly dismissed from the team, according to Zach Abolverdi of GatorsOnline. Cox, who has 35 tackles this season, and 2 sacks, has been a starter with the Gators for 3 years after he transferred from Georgia.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Florida Football: Gators forced to condemn a losers hate speech after game

Yesterday didn’t go so well for the Florida Gators on the field. The Gators lost 42-20 and it is evident that Florida football has work to do to get to the level of Georgia. After the game however some loser took it upon himself (or herself) to display messaging all around Jacksonville, including on TIAA Bank Field, that was hateful, reckless, and screamed of a fragile ego that society must reject.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game

An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia dominated Florida

Kirby Smart dedicated Georgia football’s win over Florida to late Bulldogs legend Vince Dooley and praised Brock Bowers and Kenny McIntosh. Saturday’s matchup between Georgia and Florida wasn’t just the latest iteration of the World’s Largest Cocktail Party. It was Georgia’s chance to honor Vince Dooley,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wbrc.com

ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Magic City Classic post-game concert to go on rain or shine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is just hours away. The week-long celebration will come to a head Saturday night. What would the largest HBCU classic in the country be without a big concert to wrap up the night? Fans will get to stick around after the game for the post-game concert […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WCJB

Two Gainesville residents arrested for child neglect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Gainesville residents are behind bars for child neglect, after their home was found in disarray. Gainesville police arrested 60-year-old John Ronan and 67-year-old Jana Ronan for child neglect. The two are caregivers to two teens. The home was filled with trash, mold, feces smeared on...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for biting pregnant woman, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after biting a woman in Alachua County according to court records. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles on Saturday. Court records show that more than two weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant at a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS 42

Man shot at barbershop on Arkadelphia Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man showed up at a local hospital after being shot Friday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the victim was shot after 2 p.m. Friday at Broom’s Barbershop on Arkadelphia Road. No details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting were released. The victim’s injuries […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wuft.org

University Women’s Club closes after 100 years on campus

One of the longest-tenured members of the University Women’s Club, Stella Cunningham, recalls some of the interest groups that she participated in during her time with the organization. “The 6:00 Scholars was my favorite interest group and also the ‘Bridge-o-rama’, but we don’t have it anymore,” Cunningham said. “We...
GAINESVILLE, FL
All Hurricanes

All Hurricanes

Miami, FL
386
Followers
487
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

AllHurricanes brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the University of Miami.

 https://www.si.com/colleg/miami

Comments / 0

Community Policy