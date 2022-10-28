Firefighters put out dump truck fire near Hayward

Shortly after 5 a.m. Friday Oct. 28, the Town of Hayward Fire Department responded to a dump truck on fire in front of Arnie’s Repair Shop on Hwy. 63 approximately four miles south of Hayward.

When firefighters arrived, the truck was fully engulfed, said Fire Chief Don Hamblin. Crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread to the shop. The front overhead door on the shop had some fire damage.

Firefighters used approximately 4,000 gallons water to extinguish the blaze.