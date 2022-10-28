ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Don Omar And Akon’s New Video Follows A “Good Girl” In A Bad World

By Jessica Bennett
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFmw6_0iqUFXTv00

Don Omar has linked up with Akon for new single and video “Good Girl,” directed by Carlos Pérez.

Shot in Miami, the clip begins by following a casually dressed baddie into the back of an establishment before she makes her way to the bar. The camera then showcases the same “good girl” preparing to perform, as the classically trained ballerina is later seen tempting patrons with her dangerous curves on stage.

More from VIBE.com

“And she’s a good girl caught up in a bad world/and if you ask her, she’ll say the same thing,” Akon insists on the hook. “She said she’s a good girl turned into a bad girl/caught up in a bad world,” he adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48bWhd_0iqUFXTv00
Don Omar is back with new video, “Good Girl.”

The track’s merengue vibes come to life as Don Omar takes over on the dance record designed to get people out of their seats.

The single follows his most recent, “Let’s Get Crazy” featuring Lil Jon, at a time when the Latin Grammy-winner is at his most creative.

“I am experiencing one of the most creative and productive stages of my career. After taking a break, I’m making the music I want and with artists I’ve always wanted to collaborate with. For that and much more, I am blessed”, Don Omar shared in a press release.

Check out the hot clip below.

Featured artist Akon has been in the news as of late thanks to several revelations, including that he was given a $1 billion line of credit from China and that his brother would often act as a stage double when he couldn’t make a show.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Pharrell Will Feature K-Pop Stars BTS On His Upcoming Album

Pharrell Williams dropped a major nugget of information on Tuesday (Nov. 1) when he revealed he has a song featuring K-pop sensation BTS on his upcoming album Phriends. The 49-year-old also offered his services to RM, leader of BTS, to produce a record on his forthcoming solo album. The two had a sit-down conversation for Rolling Stone’s “Musicians On Musicians” series and discussed a myriad of topics. The 28-year-old openly expressed his admiration for the Virginia super producer and took the time to ask if he had any projects coming up. More from VIBE.comPharrell Williams' BBC ICECREAM To Open Flagship Store...
VIRGINIA STATE
Vibe

Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message

Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
Vibe

50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.”. In a since-deleted Instagram...
hotnewhiphop.com

Saucy Santana Twerks On Lil Nas X On Stage: WATCH

Fans are still waiting on the artists to drop their joint song together. Saucy Santana and Lil Nas Xare undoubtedly two of the most prominent LGBTQ+ members in the music industry. They have always been vocal about their life choices and work hard to pave the way for others. So, when they collaborated on their song “DOWN SOUF HOES,” their community was in an uproar.
HOLAUSA

New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Rihanna, Don Omar, Pepper Lewis, and more

It’s Friday, and it’s Halloween weekend! You might have a busy next couple of nights filled with spooks, laughs, and parties, so to get you ready we have a round-up of new music. Aside from a couple moody slow jams, most of these hits are upbeat, and party-approved, so listen to some artists you love and some rising stars from a variety of genres below.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out

Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
The Independent

Migos: Quavo shares Instagram story hours before Takeoff is fatally shot

Takeoff, a member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, according to US media reports.He was at a private birthday party prior to the shooting, which happened at a bowling alley after a game of dice, according to TMZ.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.Group mate Quavo shared a video on Instagram on the night of the shooting.“We’re sliding through the town,” he tells his followers, adding that “the birthday boy” is also in the car.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneHeidi Klum transforms into worm for Halloween partyChildren recreate funniest sitcom moments for Gold TV’s 30th anniversary
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Christmas Comes Early With New Music From Rihanna, SZA, dvsn, And More

Though Alicia Keys and Def Jam artists Coco Jones and Mikhala Jené are getting a head start on the holiday season, others are basking in their return to the spotlight. After a six-year hiatus, Rihanna finally dropped new music, and it’s an endearing ballad with a purpose. Meanwhile, SZA teased more new music from her long-awaited sophomore album. Underrated singer-songwriter Leven Kali shared his first new project since 2020’s HIGHTIDE and DRAM premiered another record from his forthcoming album, What Had Happened Was. Whether you’re in the mood to deck the halls, work on your karma, get out of the...
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Consequence And Talib Kweli Go At It Over Kanye West Support

New York Hip-Hop vets Consequence and Talib Kweli went at it Wednesday (Oct. 26) on social media over their brethren Kanye West and his recent controversies. Cons accused Kweli of clout chasing after sharing an email requesting him to join the Brooklyn MC’s People’s Party Podcast following Cons’ public support for the DONDA mastermind all last week.
Stereogum

Nick Minaj Slams Grammys For Categorizing “Super Freaky Girl” As Pop, Says It’s Not Fair If Latto’s “Big Energy” Is Rap

Nicki Minaj has some harsh words for the Recording Academy. Today, The Hollywood Reporter published a report describing how the organization decided Minaj’s Rick James-sampling song “Super Freaky Girl” should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance at next year’s Grammys instead of in the rap categories. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of the rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” Minaj told fans in an Instagram Live stream. “[Drake’s] ‘Hotline Bling’ won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Sung [Performance].”
Vibe

Four Buffalo Teens Killed While Attempting TikTok’s “Kia Challenge”

Four teenagers from Buffalo, N.Y., were killed in a car crash stemming from a TikTok trend.  The Buffalo News reports that Marcus Webster, Swazine Swindle, Kevin Payne, and Ahjanae Harper, ages 14-19, died while attempting the “Kia Challenge” — a viral trend that finds users hotwiring and stealing Kias with USB-C cables. The victims were driving the stolen vehicle and crashed on Monday morning (Oct. 26), ejecting them during a single-vehicle rollover. More from VIBE.comMusic Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring MessageTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of...
BUFFALO, NY
Vibe

Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”

Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time. The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.More from VIBE.comSkylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy AnnouncementKash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record LabelLeslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On 'BMF' The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a...
GEORGIA STATE
105.5 The Fan

Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch

Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
Vibe

Vibe

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy