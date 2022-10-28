Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
Utility Stocks' Q3 Earnings to Watch on Nov 1: EIX, CNP, WEC
Utilities is one of the total 16 Zacks sectors expected to report year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter of 2022. So far, a handful of the S&P 500 members from the Zacks Utilities sector have released their Q3 earnings. Another cohort of major utility stocks, including Edison International EIX, CenterPoint Energy CNP and WEC Energy WEC, is set to announce their earnings on Nov 1.
NASDAQ
What Awaits The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) in Q1 Earnings?
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL is likely to register a decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3,917 million, suggesting a fall of 10.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.
NASDAQ
Insurance Stocks' Q3 Earnings on Nov 1: AIG, PRU and More
Improved pricing, exposure growth, solid retention, favorable renewals, reinsurance agreements and accelerated digitalization in the third quarter are likely to have benefited insurance industry players such as American International Group, Inc. AIG, Prudential Financial Inc. PRU, Assurant Inc. AIZ, Unum Group UNM and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR, which are due to report tomorrow. However, an active catastrophe level is likely to have weighed on the upside.
NASDAQ
NextEra Energy Partners' (NEP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag
NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP recorded third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per unit of 93 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 47.6%. The bottom line improved by 287.5% from the year-ago quarter’s 24 cents per unit. Revenues. For the third quarter of 2022, the firm’s...
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Omega Healthcare (OHI) in Q3 Earnings?
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. OHI is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2 after the closing bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display a year-over-year decline in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare REIT delivered an...
NASDAQ
Vale (VALE) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q3, Sales Miss
Vale S.A. VALE reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 98 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. The company had reported earnings per share of $1.16 cents in the year-ago quarter. Lower sales volumes for iron ore combined with the decline in iron ore prices mainly led to the drop in earnings.
NASDAQ
Marriott (MAR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Marriott International, Inc. MAR is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, 2022, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.2%. The Trend in Estimate Revision. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter bottom line is pegged at $1.69...
NASDAQ
Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q3 Earnings Beat, Segment Sales Rise Y/Y
Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45. Higher-than-anticipated revenues from the Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services segments resulted in this outperformance. The bottom line also shot up 70% from $1.05 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.
NASDAQ
Will Segmental Performance Aid Huntington's (HII) Q3 Earnings?
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3 before market open. Huntington Ingalls delivered an earnings surprise of 29.45% in the last reported quarter. The company came up with a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 12.38%. Strong sales growth across most of its segments may have benefited its top line in the third quarter.
NASDAQ
MetLife (MET) to Post Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
MetLife, Inc. MET is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading insurance-based global financial services company reported adjusted operating earnings per share of $2, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29% due to higher premiums, fees and other revenues, solid contributions from the Latin America segment and reduced expenses. However, the upside was partly offset by a lower net investment income.
NASDAQ
AMERISAFE (AMSF) Shares Jump 11.1% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
AMERISAFE, Inc.’s AMSF shares have jumped 11.1% since it reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Oct 26. Its results were supported by higher premiums and net investment income. However, the positives were partially offset by an elevated expense level, lower fees, and other income. The market value of its bond portfolio took a hit in the quarter.
NASDAQ
Earnings Preview: Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Can Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Capital Bancorp (CBNK) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this...
NASDAQ
Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
Will Cost Inflation Mar Ingersoll Rand's (IR) Q3 Earnings?
Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter earnings has been revised downward by a penny in the past 60 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 12.5%.
NASDAQ
ONEOK (OKE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
ONEOK Inc. OKE is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas midstream company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.52% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors at...
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ
What's in Store for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) in Q3 Earnings?
C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 1.4% in the past 90 days to $2.15. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 24.2%.
