ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Kalamazoo Country

Michigan Mom Makes Meatloaf That Looks Like Her Son

A face only a mother could make a meatloaf out of. A Michigan mom has gone viral after creating a meatloaf in the form of her son's face. The Mesick mom made the creation to show her son appreciation for helping around the house after she started a new job and for helping out his brother with special needs.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

Spooky Vibes Radiate from This $1.6 Million Home in Lake, MI

This feels appropriate for Halloween. This house doesn't feature scary decorations or tales of lingering ghosts. But, something about the vibe of this house just feels a bit spooky. At least, from the outside. The house, located at 6340 W Cadillac Drive in Lake, Michigan, is currently selling for $1,600,000....
LAKE, MI
Kalamazoo Country

Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?

For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had three capitals between two cities. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
Kalamazoo Country

Why is TikTok Throwing Shade on Ohio?

It's easy to understand why Michigan makes fun of Ohio, but why is the whole world going after the Buckeye state?. Michiganders have made Ohio jokes for generations. The Michigan vs Ohio rivalry is long and strong. Two weeks ago a man from outside of the United States that goes by Manishh uploaded a video that has already been viewed 1.2 million times asking Americans this question,
OHIO STATE
Kalamazoo Country

A ‘Giant Dinosaur’ Is Bringing The Cold Back To Michigan

It's not the cold front itself, but what the cold front looks like that is really scary. The Big Cold Front Will Return Seasonal Temps To The State. The bad news is the warm weather we've been enjoying throughout the state is going away. The good news is that the sunshine will be back for the weekend, albeit without the summer like warmth.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

Have You Tried These 5 Michigan Made Pops That Aren’t Faygo or Vernors?

We all love a pop, soda, or a cold drink...whatever name you call it, there's something special about a sugary treat with your meal or on the go. When it comes to refreshments, you also have a multitude of options. Possibly you're sick of the same national soda brands that you see in every restaurant and convenience store. Or maybe you just want to support a more local business - either way, Michigan has a multitude of pops that you can drink that are from right here in the mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

This Is Michigan’s Most Popular Savory Fried Food

Certain foods are better during a particular season in Michigan, but lucky for Michiganders, the state's favorite savory fried food is delicious any time of the year. Think about it. A hot dog and a scoop of cold potato salad always taste better during the summer months. A bowl of tomato soup and a grilled cheese is a perfect winter lunch and a fresh salad is a popular choice when spring hits the Great Lakes State. Let's not forget about fall, when almost everyone craves anything and everything pumpkin spice or pumpkin flavored.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

5 Tips For The Best Michigan Friends-Giving Party

Thanksgiving Day is mostly reserved for big family gatherings (at least in my family). Someone will spend all day stuffing a duck into a goose into a turkey and trying not to burn the house down, or themselves to death, while deep frying birds. Don't get me wrong, I love spending time with my family! But there's something even better about getting your close group of friends together to hang. If you have or haven't done a friends-giving, these five tips will help you have the best time!
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo, MI
254
Followers
436
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kalamazoocountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy