Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Related
ELON University
Jonathan McElderry recognized for leadership by national student affairs association
Jonathan McElderry, dean of student inclusive excellence and assistant professor at Elon University, has been named a member of the ACPA Foundation Diamond Honoree Class of 2023. Recognized for his leadership and contributions to the student affairs profession, McElderry will be among the group of 25 individuals who will be recognized during the ACPA convention in March.
ELON University
A Will to Lead: Alumni make generous estate gifts to ‘empower the next generation’
Grateful for their Elon experience and the lifelong relationships they formed, alumni Rich ’97 and Jenn Nowalk ’99 of Raleigh, North Carolina, have placed the university in their respective estate plans with gifts that will provide vital funding for Elon’s long-term future. The couple’s gifts are part...
campbell.edu
Meet Doctor of Pharmacy alumna, Eshita Karnik, a PGY-1 Acute Care resident at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
“Make the best of rotations by asking questions, taking the lead in patient workups, and asking preceptors for different opportunities (such as projects or presenting a new drug to the staff).”. Name: Eshita Karnik. Program: Doctor of Pharmacy. Match: PGY-1 Acute Care. Residency program: Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Winston...
wfdd.org
Forsyth GOP picks Susan Miller to replace deceased WS/FCS Board of Education candidate Stan Elrod
The Forsyth County Republican Party has selected Susan Miller to replace Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education candidate Stan Elrod, who died last week. Elrod was one of five candidates running in District 2, which accounts for four seats on the school board. In a meeting on Oct. 31, the county...
ELON University
FOX News Digital quotes Elon Law professor on race in college admissions
Two cases now before the Supreme Court of the United States – one involving Harvard, the other the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – may radically alter the way colleges and universities use race as a consideration in admissions. And as national media and advocacy organizations...
elonnewsnetwork.com
LGBTQIA+ communities celebrate at Elon University's Dragstravaganza performance
The Gender and LGBTQIA Center, along with Late Night Elon, hosted its annual Dragstravaganza show from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Oct 29 in Alumni Gym. This year, the GLC encouraged people to come dressed up for Halloween. Naomi Dix, Durham based drag queen, hosted the show that featured...
Rockingham County Schools get $1.2 million in grants for school security improvements
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rockingham County Schools is working to put more school resources officers in elementary schools. The district will get $1.2 million in grants from the Noth Carolina Center for Safety School at the North Carolina of Public Instruction. RCS is receiving a $599,900 grant for new SROs and $587,978 for school […]
rhinotimes.com
Former Guilford Commissioner Ray Trapp Shows No Recurring Cancer
One of the most liked former Guilford County Commissioners – former District 8 Commissioner Ray Trapp – got some very good news this week after undergoing cancer surgery four months ago. Trapp stepped down as a Guilford County commissioner in 2017 to take a job at North Carolina...
ELON University
Celebrate Native American Heritage Month 2022 with a variety of campus events
Elon University will celebrate Native American Heritage Month during November with an array of events designed to highlight and uplift the vast diversity and interconnectedness of Native, Indigenous and American Indian peoples. Nov. 1 marks the start of Native American Heritage Month. In 1990 President George H. W. Bush approved...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Cheri Beasley to visit Burlington polling station ahead of midterm election
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley is bringing her “For the People: Get Out the Vote” tour to Alamance County on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Just one week before the election, Beasley will be in Burlington at 11 a.m. to discuss her candidacy and the importance of this election. Beasley is running against Republican Ted Budd, Libertarian Shannon Bray and Green Party member Matthew Hoh for the soon-to-be vacant seat in the Senate, currently held by Richard Burr. Burr is not running for reelection.
ELON University
Three Elon students share an appreciation for reptiles at a local Halloween festival
Two Elon environmental studies students and one biology student joined environment studies Associate Professor Amanda Chunco as volunteers with the North Carolina Herpetological Society in downtown Mebane for Halloween Spooktacular. The students, Akani Bey ’24, Emma Kaminsky ’24 and Sydney Goldstein ’25, held snakes for children to touch and ran...
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
carolinajournal.com
UNC, NCSU students urge N.C. Supreme Court to allow breach-of-contract suit to proceed
Students from N.C. State University and UNC-Chapel Hill are asking the state Supreme Court to allow their breach-of-contract lawsuit to move forward. Students Joseph Lannan and Landry Kuehn seek refunds of student fees paid for services their schools failed to provide during COVID-19 campus shutdowns. Students from North Carolina’s flagship...
Davidson County EMS sees dip in staffing as more paramedics move to bigger cities for more money
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Like every other job after the pandemic, employers faced the challenges to keep staff every shift, and Davidson County paramedics are no different. Former employers tell FOX8 they felt the burden of being overworked because they were short-staffed. “I’ve been on a call, and I had a really sick patient […]
‘Hurting today as a family’: Greensboro Fire Department mourns loss of 26-year veteran firefighter
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 26-year veteran of the department. Robert Swink died from cancer on Monday, according to a GFD news release. He started his career as a firefighter with the Guilford College Fire Department on Sept. 3, 1996. On June 17, 1999, he was […]
WRAL
10 Durham attractions that you cannot miss
DURHAM, N.C. — There are so many places to visit in the United States that it's hard to narrow down where to go. However, it helps when you have a guide!. If you're considering a visit to North Carolina, there are plenty of things to do in Durham! Free attractions, family-friendly museums, and tasty restaurants all await you there.
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ to investigate police search of college bus in South Carolina
Five North Carolina members of Congress are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate a police search of a Shaw University bus during Operation Rolling Thunder in Spartanburg County.
North Carolina school district will throw away lunches if high school students can’t pay
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A revived lunch policy in Davidson County Schools has ignited controversy. DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts said in an email, obtained by FOX8, to cafeteria managers that “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change goes into effect on Tuesday. What […]
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
rhinotimes.com
Westerwood Tavern Named Best Dive Bar In North Carolina
Greensboro is not the largest city in the state and ratings report it isn’t the coolest, but according to Yelp, Greensboro can boast of having the best “Dive Bar” in the state of North Carolina. Yelp named the Westerwood Tavern at 508 Guilford Ave. as the Best...
Comments / 0