Elon, NC

ELON University

Jonathan McElderry recognized for leadership by national student affairs association

Jonathan McElderry, dean of student inclusive excellence and assistant professor at Elon University, has been named a member of the ACPA Foundation Diamond Honoree Class of 2023. Recognized for his leadership and contributions to the student affairs profession, McElderry will be among the group of 25 individuals who will be recognized during the ACPA convention in March.
ELON, NC
campbell.edu

Meet Doctor of Pharmacy alumna, Eshita Karnik, a PGY-1 Acute Care resident at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

“Make the best of rotations by asking questions, taking the lead in patient workups, and asking preceptors for different opportunities (such as projects or presenting a new drug to the staff).”. Name: Eshita Karnik. Program: Doctor of Pharmacy. Match: PGY-1 Acute Care. Residency program: Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Winston...
BUIES CREEK, NC
ELON University

FOX News Digital quotes Elon Law professor on race in college admissions

Two cases now before the Supreme Court of the United States – one involving Harvard, the other the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – may radically alter the way colleges and universities use race as a consideration in admissions. And as national media and advocacy organizations...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month 2022 with a variety of campus events

Elon University will celebrate Native American Heritage Month during November with an array of events designed to highlight and uplift the vast diversity and interconnectedness of Native, Indigenous and American Indian peoples. Nov. 1 marks the start of Native American Heritage Month. In 1990 President George H. W. Bush approved...
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Cheri Beasley to visit Burlington polling station ahead of midterm election

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley is bringing her “For the People: Get Out the Vote” tour to Alamance County on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Just one week before the election, Beasley will be in Burlington at 11 a.m. to discuss her candidacy and the importance of this election. Beasley is running against Republican Ted Budd, Libertarian Shannon Bray and Green Party member Matthew Hoh for the soon-to-be vacant seat in the Senate, currently held by Richard Burr. Burr is not running for reelection.
BURLINGTON, NC
ELON University

Three Elon students share an appreciation for reptiles at a local Halloween festival

Two Elon environmental studies students and one biology student joined environment studies Associate Professor Amanda Chunco as volunteers with the North Carolina Herpetological Society in downtown Mebane for Halloween Spooktacular. The students, Akani Bey ’24, Emma Kaminsky ’24 and Sydney Goldstein ’25, held snakes for children to touch and ran...
ELON, NC
WRAL

10 Durham attractions that you cannot miss

DURHAM, N.C. — There are so many places to visit in the United States that it's hard to narrow down where to go. However, it helps when you have a guide!. If you're considering a visit to North Carolina, there are plenty of things to do in Durham! Free attractions, family-friendly museums, and tasty restaurants all await you there.
DURHAM, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Westerwood Tavern Named Best Dive Bar In North Carolina

Greensboro is not the largest city in the state and ratings report it isn’t the coolest, but according to Yelp, Greensboro can boast of having the best “Dive Bar” in the state of North Carolina. Yelp named the Westerwood Tavern at 508 Guilford Ave. as the Best...
GREENSBORO, NC

