wcyb.com
Virginia not appealing FEMA decision on assistance for Buchanan County flood victims
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Commonwealth of Virginia is not appealing FEMA's decision to not provide individual assistance to Buchanan County flood victims, according to statement from Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office. “At the request of local officials in the absence of any new information, state officials decided not...
cardinalnews.org
A flood took their homes. Three months later, some in the community are frustrated by the pace of recovery.
Winter is coming, and some of Jeff Cooper’s neighbors are living in campers. One, he said, is in a tent. Three months have passed since a flash flood tore through parts of Buchanan County, destroying almost three dozen homes and damaging scores more. Three months since the media blitz, three months since out-of-town politicians toured the devastation and brought promises of help.
wcyb.com
Tri-Cities airport conducting business survey
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Cities airport is seeking input from local businesses regarding the demand for business travel. The goal is to help bring additional air service to the greater Tri-Cities region. Information gathered from the survey will help communicate with airlines where businesses travel most, and potential...
wcyb.com
10 fires in 10 days in parts of Southwest Virginia, the American Red Cross responds
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Workers at the American Red Cross in Bristol, Virginia told News 5 they've responded to ten house fires in the past ten days. They said 20 adults and 13 children were victims of these fires, which took place all across Southwest Virginia. Now, Red Cross...
wcyb.com
Landfill open house to address citizen questions and concerns
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Work continues at the now closed Bristol, Virginia landfill in an effort to stop the stench. Meanwhile, city leaders are preparing for an open house to provide the latest information to residents. "So many people are affected by the landfill and by the smell that...
spectrumnews1.com
‘Our new normal’: After flood disaster, Letcher County family starts over with new home
NEON, Ky. — Philip Fleming remembered the sound of the creek surging up under the home in Neon that used to belong to his grandparents—the one he spent almost two years fixing up. “I’d never seen water move that fast,” he recalled. “It was like it had pressure...
wcyb.com
Ballad Health opens Center for Post-COVID Care
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ballad Health's Center for Post-COVID Care is officially open at its new location in Kingsport. The center was created in 2021 out of a need to care for a growing number of people with long-term symptoms. Experts said the patient volume has steadily grown and...
Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications
Over 30,000 applications were submitted for Virginia’s first elk hunt lottery, generating more than half a million dollars, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Gray Anderson, director of the agency’s Wildlife Resources Division, said the department received 31,951 applications to participate in the inaugural Elk Management Zone hunt between Oct. 8 and 14. […] The post Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wcyb.com
Grundy High School alum speaks with Southwest Virginia students about importance of STEM
GRUNDY, Va. (WCYB) — Grundy High School and NASCAR Technical Institute alum Ranson Owens returned to his hometown Monday. He spoke with students from several local schools about career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). "I've talked to a few, especially asking questions about the presentation," said...
wcyb.com
"Toxic Terror" at the Wise County Fairgrounds
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Toxic waste and strange events have been the talk of the town at the Forbidden Fairgrounds Toxic Terror. "The ooze in my opinion is absolutely brilliant," says Dr. Cecil Evergreen. "Haunting Houses is unlike a typical class you'd take in college. The experiential learning...
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
Kingsport Times-News
Coeburn Middle School evacuated after HVAC problems
COEBURN — A problem with a heating and cooling unit forced the evacuation of Coeburn Middle School on Monday. According to Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth, the HVAC unit triggered a fire alarm in the building, and all students and staff were evacuated. The students were sent to nearby Eastside High School to await dismissal in the afternoon.
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Eagle Scout donates $2,800 to local police for bulletproof vests
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Becoming an Eagle Scout takes a lot of hard work and dedication, but for 17-year-old Bryce Stinson, his interest in his troop and helping his community came naturally to him. Bryce is a member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 239 in Lebanon,...
wcyb.com
Weather Why: Forecaster Kit Alexander discusses how to protect plants from frost
Flowers are still beautiful during the fall, but when temperatures drop at or below freezing, it can mean the end of the growing season for flowers and cold sensitive vegetation. The National Weather Service will issue freeze warnings during the growing season, when the temperature is expected to fall below...
wcyb.com
Creeper Trail users to be shuttled around work zone due to bridge construction
DAMASCUS, Va. (WCYB) — Creeper Trail users will be shuttled around a work zone starting Monday due to bridge construction as part of the project to widen U.S. Route 58 in the area, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The work is along the Creeper Trail near Damascus....
cardinalnews.org
Mural of influential Black Tazewell citizens added to county courthouse
Mabel Horton has lived in Tazewell County throughout her life and lived a life similar to many Appalachians. She grew up in her grandfather’s house, and both her grandfather and father were coal miners. She hung out with other kids in the coal camp, went to church and the movie theaters.
Parents say West Virginia school board takeover of Logan County Schools ‘not a surprise’
Since West Virginia state officials made the decision to take over Logan County Schools, the reactions from parents have been the same.
West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
Kingsport Times-News
Regional volleyball on tap in Southwest Virginia
Gate City begins its quest for a third straight Region 2D volleyball championship on Thursday when the Lady Blue Devils (20-7) host Richlands (9-11) in the tournament quarterfinals. Gate City won two regional titles in 2021, in the fall season and in the spring of last year after the 2020...
