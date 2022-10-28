ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

cardinalnews.org

A flood took their homes. Three months later, some in the community are frustrated by the pace of recovery.

Winter is coming, and some of Jeff Cooper’s neighbors are living in campers. One, he said, is in a tent. Three months have passed since a flash flood tore through parts of Buchanan County, destroying almost three dozen homes and damaging scores more. Three months since the media blitz, three months since out-of-town politicians toured the devastation and brought promises of help.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Tri-Cities airport conducting business survey

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Cities airport is seeking input from local businesses regarding the demand for business travel. The goal is to help bring additional air service to the greater Tri-Cities region. Information gathered from the survey will help communicate with airlines where businesses travel most, and potential...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Landfill open house to address citizen questions and concerns

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Work continues at the now closed Bristol, Virginia landfill in an effort to stop the stench. Meanwhile, city leaders are preparing for an open house to provide the latest information to residents. "So many people are affected by the landfill and by the smell that...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Ballad Health opens Center for Post-COVID Care

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ballad Health's Center for Post-COVID Care is officially open at its new location in Kingsport. The center was created in 2021 out of a need to care for a growing number of people with long-term symptoms. Experts said the patient volume has steadily grown and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Virginia Mercury

Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications

Over 30,000 applications were submitted for Virginia’s first elk hunt lottery, generating more than half a million dollars, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Gray Anderson, director of the agency’s Wildlife Resources Division, said the department received 31,951 applications to participate in the inaugural Elk Management Zone hunt between Oct. 8 and 14. […] The post Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

"Toxic Terror" at the Wise County Fairgrounds

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Toxic waste and strange events have been the talk of the town at the Forbidden Fairgrounds Toxic Terror. "The ooze in my opinion is absolutely brilliant," says Dr. Cecil Evergreen. "Haunting Houses is unlike a typical class you'd take in college. The experiential learning...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Kingsport Times-News

Coeburn Middle School evacuated after HVAC problems

COEBURN — A problem with a heating and cooling unit forced the evacuation of Coeburn Middle School on Monday. According to Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth, the HVAC unit triggered a fire alarm in the building, and all students and staff were evacuated. The students were sent to nearby Eastside High School to await dismissal in the afternoon.
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Kingsport Times-News

Regional volleyball on tap in Southwest Virginia

Gate City begins its quest for a third straight Region 2D volleyball championship on Thursday when the Lady Blue Devils (20-7) host Richlands (9-11) in the tournament quarterfinals. Gate City won two regional titles in 2021, in the fall season and in the spring of last year after the 2020...
GATE CITY, VA

