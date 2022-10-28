Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New YorkOut and About Westchester NYOrangeburg, NY
Popular Poughkeepsie Ice Cream Shop to Stay Open Year Round
I never thought of myself as the business owner type, but if I was going to own a business I would want it to be one that makes people happy. Like a cool home shop or a toy store. Or how about an ice cream shop? That’s a business that makes people really happy. That's exactly how the folks at Ally's Ice Cream & Grill Cafe on Overlook Road in Poughkeepsie feel.
Third prize Powerball winning tickets sold in Newburgh, Little Falls
Nine third prize winning Powerball tickets have been solid in New York, one of which coming from a Stewart's Shop in Little Falls and two of which being sold at a Smokes for Less in Newburgh.
Poughkeepsie, NY Bars Serve Up ‘Angel Shot’ Keeping Women Safe
We've seen it too many times and heard about it in the news, about how a night out on the town takes a dangerous and traumatic turn. RAINN reports that "every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted." They add that while progress is being made every day "only 25 out of every 1,000 rapists will end up in prison."
Costume parade, pet fashion show and Apple Fest kick off this weekend in the Hudson Valley
Families across the Hudson Valley are putting on their best for Halloween in about three days.
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
Discover the Best Breakfast Spots in Middletown, New York
I'm sure something popped in your head the moment you read that. When I'm at home, I don't go too crazy. I like a nice bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios with milk, plus some fruit on the side. If I feel like putting in a little more work, I'll make some egg sandwiches on the stove.
Huge Record Show at The Wherehouse in Newburgh
Even in this digital age, I’m happy to see a renewed interest in vinyl record albums. For some of us, the interest was always there, but I was afraid that the music lovers of the 21st century wouldn’t even know what a vinyl album was. And now you can buy not only albums but state-of-the-art turntables, too. There’s just something about vinyl…
This Mystical Orange County Shop is Awesome All Year, Especially Now
I know I’ve told the story about how I grew up in New Windsor in Orange County. And when I was old enough to drive my friends and I would often head to Sugar Koaf, In the late 1970s Sugar Loaf was an artist’s town with a cool hippie vibe. Exactly the kind of place I liked to hang out.
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homelessness crisis. According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers are homeless. I don't get out to this area very often but there always seems to be several RVs camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
News 12
Funeral held for 4 victims of Bronx house fire
A Bronx community is in mourning following a tragic house fire in Claremont that killed four people, including a 10-month-old baby. A funeral was held today for the four people killed. The community has been continuing to show support for this family who lost four members Sunday morning. Three of...
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
A Quick Piece of Advice For The Streaker I Saw in Poughkeepsie, NY
Let me set the scene for you. Last week I was driving to work in the wee hours of the morning. It's around 5:15 am and I'm cruising up West Ceder in Poughkeepsie, New York. If you're familiar with the area, you know that this is the area of the Marist college dorms and a few of the off-campus houses.
Three Places to go Treasure Hunting this Weekend
Just in case you thought that the flea market season and outdoor antique fairs had ended let me remind you of the places you can visit this weekend. There are plenty of deals and treasures left to be found in the Fall of 2022. Just because the temperatures have fallen...
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large
A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
I Asked for a New Cashier- What Would You Do?
I was sitting in my veterinarian’s waiting room the other day when I couldn’t help but notice that there was a man who kept coughing. He didn’t even cover his mouth. I was wearing a mask, so I felt more protected, but I thought to myself that in this day and age of covid, who just coughs without covering their mouth? He didn’t seem embarrassed, even though I kept giving him dirty looks.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire damages arboretum education center
CAMPBELL HALL – Fire believed to have been caused by an electrical issue damaged the Ruth and Jim Ottaway Education Center at the Orange County Arboretum on Monday. The fire broke out around 9:09 a.m. and brought out a number of area fire departments to assist the Campbell Hall department extinguish the fire in the attic and ceiling and spread into the walls.
Bridgeport woman turns anguish of her mother's murder into community beautification effort
A Bridgeport woman whose mother was murdered nine years ago says she's turning "the pain of that experience into pure positivity through public service."
Deer rescued from backyard pool by Warwick firefighters
The deer somehow squeezed her way into the corner of the liner of the pool.
Mid-Hudson News Network
National organization says Newburgh’s Downing Park is ‘at risk’
NEWBURGH – The Cultural Landscape Foundation has issued a report looking at “threatened and at-risk landscapes” across the country and Newburgh’s Andrew Jackson Downing Park is among them. The 35-acre park, which opened on July 4, 1897, faces “chronic underfunding resulting in long-lasting deterioration,” the Washington,...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 31
You might assume that winter is the most dangerous time of year to drive, and you wouldn’t be entirely wrong; however, more crashes happen in the fall than in the winter because more cars are on the roads in the fall. For a largely rural/suburban county like Dutchess, the...
