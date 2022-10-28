I was sitting in my veterinarian’s waiting room the other day when I couldn’t help but notice that there was a man who kept coughing. He didn’t even cover his mouth. I was wearing a mask, so I felt more protected, but I thought to myself that in this day and age of covid, who just coughs without covering their mouth? He didn’t seem embarrassed, even though I kept giving him dirty looks.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO