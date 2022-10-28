ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, NY

101.5 WPDH

Popular Poughkeepsie Ice Cream Shop to Stay Open Year Round

I never thought of myself as the business owner type, but if I was going to own a business I would want it to be one that makes people happy. Like a cool home shop or a toy store. Or how about an ice cream shop? That’s a business that makes people really happy. That's exactly how the folks at Ally's Ice Cream & Grill Cafe on Overlook Road in Poughkeepsie feel.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished

I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge Record Show at The Wherehouse in Newburgh

Even in this digital age, I’m happy to see a renewed interest in vinyl record albums. For some of us, the interest was always there, but I was afraid that the music lovers of the 21st century wouldn’t even know what a vinyl album was. And now you can buy not only albums but state-of-the-art turntables, too. There’s just something about vinyl…
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homelessness crisis. According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers are homeless. I don't get out to this area very often but there always seems to be several RVs camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
News 12

Funeral held for 4 victims of Bronx house fire

A Bronx community is in mourning following a tragic house fire in Claremont that killed four people, including a 10-month-old baby. A funeral was held today for the four people killed. The community has been continuing to show support for this family who lost four members Sunday morning. Three of...
BRONX, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Three Places to go Treasure Hunting this Weekend

Just in case you thought that the flea market season and outdoor antique fairs had ended let me remind you of the places you can visit this weekend. There are plenty of deals and treasures left to be found in the Fall of 2022. Just because the temperatures have fallen...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

I Asked for a New Cashier- What Would You Do?

I was sitting in my veterinarian’s waiting room the other day when I couldn’t help but notice that there was a man who kept coughing. He didn’t even cover his mouth. I was wearing a mask, so I felt more protected, but I thought to myself that in this day and age of covid, who just coughs without covering their mouth? He didn’t seem embarrassed, even though I kept giving him dirty looks.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire damages arboretum education center

CAMPBELL HALL – Fire believed to have been caused by an electrical issue damaged the Ruth and Jim Ottaway Education Center at the Orange County Arboretum on Monday. The fire broke out around 9:09 a.m. and brought out a number of area fire departments to assist the Campbell Hall department extinguish the fire in the attic and ceiling and spread into the walls.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

National organization says Newburgh’s Downing Park is ‘at risk’

NEWBURGH – The Cultural Landscape Foundation has issued a report looking at “threatened and at-risk landscapes” across the country and Newburgh’s Andrew Jackson Downing Park is among them. The 35-acre park, which opened on July 4, 1897, faces “chronic underfunding resulting in long-lasting deterioration,” the Washington,...
NEWBURGH, NY

