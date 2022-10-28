Read full article on original website
Man found shot to death inside Inkster home after disturbance call
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was found shot to death Monday afternoon inside an Inkster home. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of Yale Street at 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man's body. He had been shot multiple times, police said.
Prosecutors say victim found dead in truck bed had shoelace around neck; suspect charged with concealing death
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police found a woman's body in the bed of a truck after a fender bender Thursday in Roseville. Stephen Freeman is charged with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property. Police said Freeman...
Mom seeks answers after teen hit by car, knocked off skateboard in Detroit
A 17-year-old boy from Detroit is recovering in the hospital after a driver hit him and took off. It happened early Tuesday morning on Joy Road and Stahelin Avenue.
Reward offered for tips on suspect who robbed mail carrier in Detroit
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to the conviction of a suspect who robbed a letter carrier with a gun last week in Detroit, officials said. The robbery happened at about 1 p.m. last week Wednesday in the 14600 block...
Man shot minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A few minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck Tuesday, a man called again to say he was shot. Police said the victim called them around 8:15 a.m. to report that he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road. Four minutes later, he called and said he was shot.
Violent crash leaves mangled vehicles outside haunted house on Detroit's east end
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police and medical first responders were at the scene of a serious accident in front of a haunted house attraction on Detroit's east side. Two cars both severely mangled could be seen at the corner of Lansdowne and Whittier on Halloween night, with a third vehicle also showing damage.
Police: Rental hall shut down for operating illegally, weekend shootings
On Monday, the city of Detroit shut down The Black Door rental hall on East Warren Avenue. The owner is accused of operating it illegally.
Family of Porter Burks sues the Detroit Police Department for $50 million
The family of Porter Burks, the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed by Detroit Police during a mental health crisis call, has sued the Detroit Police Department for $50 million.
City shuts down Detroit banquet hall where 2 weekend shootings left 4 injured, citing improper zoning
The Black Door, a rental hall on Detroit’s east side where at least four people were shot in separate incidents over the weekend, has been shut down after officials learned it was zoned for retail, not as an event hall.
Overnight barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side ends in arrest; suspect may be linked to triple shooting at rental hall
A suspect is in custody after an early-morning standoff with Detroit police – believed to be connected to a prior shooting at a rental hall – came to a peaceful end.
Vigil held for Eastpointe mother of 3 shot and killed while working as Lyft driver
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held Sunday evening to remember a 49-year-old Eastpointe mother of three who was fatally shot while working as a Lyft driver in Pontiac. Dina Terrell was shot and killed by her Lyft passenger at around 5 a.m Friday, October 21st. Friends, family, and city officials gathered to remember Terrell.
Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster
Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
US Postal Service offering $50K for help arresting suspect who robbed letter carrier in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The law enforcement side of the United States Postal Service is offering a massive financial reward for help in an armed robbery case involving one of their own employees. A $50,000 reward awaits whoever provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who...
Royal Oak crime: Woman arrested for stabbing husband; intoxicated woman caught speeding with child in car
A Royal Oak woman is accused of stabbing her husband in the arm before he left their apartment to report the incident at the police station late Oct. 20. Police said the husband, 27, said he was gathering his things to leave when his wife grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the right arm following an argument.
Border patrol agents arrest 2 near Auburn Hills
Two foreign nationals — one wanted for criminal sexual conduct — were arrested near Auburn Hills last week by Border Patrol agents, officials said. Agents who were looking for a Mexican national wanted for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 conducted a raid Thursday, they said. In the raid, agents arrested the wanted man, a 38-year-old Mexican citizen, near Interstate 75 and Walton Boulevard. They learned the suspect had been removed from the U.S. four times and confirmed he was wanted on a criminal sexual conduct warrant issued by an Oakland County court. He was turned over to Oakland County authorities.
Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for Pontiac slaying tips
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying. The reward was announced for the unsolved death of Guillermo “Memo” Rosado. The Pontiac man was found shot to death in his truck on his birthday, Oct. 2. Rosado was 26. He was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street and Blaine Avenue.
Detroit-area police cruiser strikes, kills pedestrian
TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police cruiser struck and killed a pedestrian in the roadway early Monday while the officer driving the car looked for an address, Michigan State Police said. The collision occurred around 1 a.m. in the city of Taylor, state police said. Officer-involved shooting:...
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois
Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
Detroit police arrest suspect in double shooting
Detroit police have taken into custody a suspect in a double shooting that left one woman dead. Keyon Fields, 23, turned himself in to authorities on Friday. Police released no further details. Officers responded at 2:50 a.m. Monday to a house on the 12100 block of Santa Rosa. Officers found...
Bicyclist hit, killed while riding in Auburn Hills
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A bicyclist died after he was hit by a vehicle while riding in Auburn Hills on Monday night. Police said the victim, a 47-year-old Bloomfield Hills man, was riding north on Opdyke Road near Hempstead Road when he was hit by a Jeep also traveling north on Opdyke around 7:35 p.m.
