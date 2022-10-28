Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Trailer park shooter pleads no contest to reduced charge
ELKO – An Elko man changed his plea after prosecutors lowered the charge in a trailer court shooting that killed one person and injured another nearly two years ago. Austin Himmelman, 32, originally pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.
Elko Daily Free Press
Woman shot in leg, police seek suspect
ELKO – Police are looking for a “person of interest” after a woman was shot in the leg Tuesday morning. Elko Police Department officers were called to the area of Bullion Road and Morse Lane at 7:15 a.m. “Upon arrival, EPD Officers located the victim, who had...
Elko Daily Free Press
Man struck in crosswalk, seriously injured
ELKO – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured Monday evening at the intersection of 12th and Idaho streets. Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection at about 7 p.m., where they found the driver and the injured man. The pedestrian was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional...
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Elect John Garrard for Assembly 33
I met John Garrard not long after I arrived in the Elko and Spring Creek area six years ago. John is running for Nevada Assembly 33. He was born in the Great Basin and raised in the Elko area. He is decorated veteran and a dedicated father. He makes his...
2news.com
Winnemucca man found guilty of fatally shooting teen in McDonalds drive-thru in Elko
A Jury in Elko has found a man guilty of Open Murder and concealing or destroying evidence stemming from a fatal shooting at a McDonald's drive-thru back in 2020. Elko Police say 24-year-old Justin Michael Mullis of Winnemucca walked up to the drive-thru at the McDonald's on Idaho Street and shot a 16-year-old employee who later died from their injuries.
Elko Daily Free Press
Commentary: The story behind school board resignations
Much of the recent upheaval in our local government, the coerced resignations of three duly-elected school board members, was done entirely out of the public view, behind closed doors. It has taken me a bit of effort to really get a handle on what happened, so I greatly appreciate a recent letter to the editor from current superintendent CJ Anderson. In his letter, on the Free Press’s website, Mr. Anderson included, and thereby made public, a confidential complaint filed against three sitting members of the school board. The complaint not only enumerates the specific charges, none having impeachable merit, but also explicitly announces the impetus for such drastic action.
Elko Daily Free Press
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Elko: Generally clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Abigail Ruth-Leigh MacDiarmid
SPRING CREEK, NV—Abigail Ruth-Leigh MacDiarmid sadly passed away on October 27, 2022 at her home in Spring Creek, Nevada. Abby was born February 26, 2005 in Hillsboro, Oregon to Lee MacDiarmid and Mary Roumanos-MacDiarmid. She was the youngest of four siblings. At a very young age her family moved from Vernonia, Oregon to Spring Creek, Nevada where Abby spent her childhood buggy riding, camping and boating on South Fork and hunting in the Ruby Mountains. Abby was a Senior at Spring Creek High School. She was an incredibly gifted athlete who played on the Volleyball and Soccer team in High School, but her true passion and talent was softball. She had plans to pursue this passion in her coming years at college. She was also extremely artistic and creative and had a true sparkle for life. Her genuine hugs and beautiful smile could light up any room she walked into. But more than anything she loved her family and friends beyond measure.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Join petition to save ballparks
We are writing this letter to express our opposition to the location of the proposed Events Center that Mayor Reece Keener and the Elko City Council and Rusty Bahr and the Boys and Girls' Club are planning in the heart of our city parks. In order to build this events center, well-established green spaces and fields will be destroyed.
Elko Daily Free Press
Call for submissions to GBC’s art and literary magazine Argentum
ELKO – Each academic year, Argentum, Great Basin College’s art and literary magazine, selects a theme for those who would like to showcase their best work in any of the three categories including artwork, writing, or multi-media. The theme for 2022-23 is Balance, and the submission deadline is Feb. 14.
Elko Daily Free Press
Readers' Choice: Freedom Tattoo
ELKO -- Many new businesses face hardships in the first few years after opening. Local business owners Phil and Kristen Nichols of Freedom Tattoo refuse to conform to the status quo. Four months after opening shop in 2021 they received their first Reader’s Choice Award and now, a year later, they nabbed a second one for Best Tattoo Artist.
Elko Daily Free Press
Wells to continue using old flood maps
WELLS – City officials are pleased to learn that floodplain mapping from September 2013 will continue to be used as ongoing issues of their appeal to the Federal Emergency Management Agency are resolved. Wells City Manager Jordan Tilley received word of the decision last month. The City was notified...
Elko Daily Free Press
Rotary sends students to camp, delivers scholarships
ELKO -- The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise funded $5,820 in travel and sponsorships for five Elko County High School students to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening (RYLA), held at the Grizzly Creek Ranch located near Portola, California (camp-ryla.org). In addition, two college-bound Elko County High School students...
Elko Daily Free Press
Grilling up a Readers’ Choice award
ELKO -- After opening local catering company “We Cater To You,” co-owners Leila Welch and Desirae Leininger decided to look into other food options available in town -- and the recent boom in popularity with food trucks. They decided Elko needed a new, fresher option, and expanded their...
Elko Daily Free Press
Rain, snow in forecast Tuesday night
ELKO – Wind gusts of 30-40 mph were blasting through the Elko area Tuesday morning as rain and snow approached the region. No weather advisories had been posted for Elko as of 11 a.m. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 90% chance of snow Tuesday night, lowering...
Elko Daily Free Press
October STARS recipients announced
ELKO — Faith Rightmer and Lyndsie Whigham were selected as the Elko County School District’s October Staff, Teachers Achieving Results with Students award recipients. Rightmer is a fourth-grade teacher at Grammar No. 2 Elementary School. Rightmer was nominated by both a parent, Angela Taravella, and an anonymous colleague....
Comments / 0