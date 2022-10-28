Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
ELON University
Three Elon students share an appreciation for reptiles at a local Halloween festival
Two Elon environmental studies students and one biology student joined environment studies Associate Professor Amanda Chunco as volunteers with the North Carolina Herpetological Society in downtown Mebane for Halloween Spooktacular. The students, Akani Bey ’24, Emma Kaminsky ’24 and Sydney Goldstein ’25, held snakes for children to touch and ran...
ELON University
Beta Gamma Sigma earns ‘Highest Honors’
The Elon chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS), the international honor society for AACSB-accredited schools, earned “Highest Honors” status for the 2021-22 academic year. Elon’s chapter is one of more than 600 collegiate chapters around the world. Each spring, the Martha and Spencer Love School of Business inducts the top 10% of the junior and senior classes and the top 20% of graduate students into its chapter, which is advised by Raghu Tadepalli, dean of the Love School of Business, who serves as the chapter’s president.
ELON University
A Will to Lead: Alumni make generous estate gifts to ‘empower the next generation’
Grateful for their Elon experience and the lifelong relationships they formed, alumni Rich ’97 and Jenn Nowalk ’99 of Raleigh, North Carolina, have placed the university in their respective estate plans with gifts that will provide vital funding for Elon’s long-term future. The couple’s gifts are part...
ELON University
FOX News Digital quotes Elon Law professor on race in college admissions
Two cases now before the Supreme Court of the United States – one involving Harvard, the other the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – may radically alter the way colleges and universities use race as a consideration in admissions. And as national media and advocacy organizations...
ELON University
Leadership Fellows interview Dan Abrams of NewsNation & ABC News
The first speaker in Elon Law’s 2022-2023 Distinguished Leadership Lecture Series offered a preview of his upcoming appearance in Greensboro when he recently answered questions via Zoom from two Elon Law Leadership Fellows. Dan Abrams joined Vanessa Garcia L’22 and Todd Bowyer L’23 less than a week before his...
