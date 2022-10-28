ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

‘A Major Step’: Our First Look at the Delphi Murder Suspect in Jail Orange After Authorities Confirm Arrest

Authorities formally named 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen as their suspect in the Delphi, Indiana, murders of two teen girls in 2017. Late last week, news broke that an arrest had been made in the slayings of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and her best friend Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13. Over the weekend, we got our first look at the suspect. On Monday morning, investigators finally announced that Allen faces two counts of murder.
