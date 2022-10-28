Read full article on original website
Related
Why the Case File of Delphi Murders Suspect Richard Allen Remains Sealed and What to Expect from Here
As Richard M. Allen, 50, of Delphi, Indiana sits in jail without bond, the details remain sealed as to why the authorities came to suspect him in connection with the Delphi Murders. Indiana law appears to allow authorities relatively broad discretion — and multiple ways — to seal criminal case...
‘A Major Step’: Our First Look at the Delphi Murder Suspect in Jail Orange After Authorities Confirm Arrest
Authorities formally named 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen as their suspect in the Delphi, Indiana, murders of two teen girls in 2017. Late last week, news broke that an arrest had been made in the slayings of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and her best friend Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13. Over the weekend, we got our first look at the suspect. On Monday morning, investigators finally announced that Allen faces two counts of murder.
New Photo Shows Man Reportedly Arrested in Connection with Delphi Murders as Neighbors React: ‘I Would Talk; He Wouldn’t Say Much’
As television news crews predictably swarmed Delphi, Indiana for details and clues about the man who was reportedly booked into custody in connection with the murders of two young teenage girls, one local television station on Saturday published a picture that it says depicts the man currently behind bars. Liberty...
