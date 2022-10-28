Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeking your help in finding robbery suspect
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Now it's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM's Angel San Juan teams up with Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens to highlight a man or woman who's on the run. Here's Angel with this week's report on...
Crash report offers more details on how fatal wreck unfolded last week
BEAUMONT, Texas — A preliminary Beaumont Police crash report describes what investigators say happened in a wreck that claimed the life of a 32-year-old Vidor man last week. Johnathan Allen Droddy, 32, of Vidor, died at the scene of the wreck just before 6 a .m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
KFDM-TV
City of Beaumont signs new labor agreement with Beaumont Police Officers Association
BEAUMONT — CITY OF BEAUMONT - The City is excited to announce a new four-year contract has been executed between the Beaumont Police Officers Association and the City of Beaumont, effective October 31, 2022. Specifically designed to be more competitive in recruiting and retaining officers, City Manager Kenneth R....
City of Beaumont, police union hope new contract will attract, retain 'top talent' officers
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Officer's Association and the City of Beaumont are both hoping that a newly signed contract will help attract and retain talented officers in the city. The new four-year contract took effect on Monday according to a news release from the City of Beaumont.
KFDM-TV
Residents don't feel safe after drive-by shooting in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are asking for any information to put a drive-by gunman behind bars. The toll: two children struck but no life-threatening injuries. It was also a very close call for a family in the house next door. Residents tell KFDM /Fox 4 that their neighborhood isn't...
daystech.org
Child shot Saturday in Beaumont’s South End
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a toddler was shot Saturday. It occurred within the 4300 block of Fonville Avenue within the South Park space, Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary confirmed with 12News. Chief Singletary mentioned the capturing was not an accident. The little one acquired non-life-threatening...
12newsnow.com
Body of Lumberton man to be removed from grave, reexamined by Hardin County investigators Tuesday
The remains of Kolby William Kulhanek will be removed on Tuesday, November 1. The exhumation order was signed by Hardin County Judge Early Stover.
KFDM-TV
Update: Two children shot at Beaumont residence in South Park neighborhood
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:40 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Fonville in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived on scene they located an 8 year old male and a 16 year old female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation has revealed that multiple people where inside the residence when they heard gunshots outside, then discovered that the two children (who were also inside) where shot. No one was able to provide any information about the suspect or suspects. Both children were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another residence in the 4300 block of Fonville was also struck by gunfire but no one was injured. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Police asking for help identifying suspects in connection with Port Arthur Walmart robbery
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for help identifying two people in connection with an aggravated robbery. Surveillance video released by police shows a boy and girl walking into a Walmart. The video cuts to the girl scanning her phone in the self-checkout area. The video...
Furever Homes of SETX asking for help after puppy was possibly hung, tortured
LUMBERTON, Texas — Furever Homes Dogs Rescue of SETX is asking for help to cover the medical costs of a puppy that veterinarians believe was possibly tortured or hung. The puppy was found more than four weeks ago on a road in Hardin County. She is currently being treated at the Main Street Vet Clinic in Lumberton.
KFDM-TV
Mother waiting for answers after Kolby Kulhanek's body exhumed Tuesday morning
HARDIN COUNTY — The mother of Kolby Kulhanek tells KFDM/Fox 4 News she's waiting and hoping for answers about what caused his death after her son's body was exhumed Tuesday morning. Susan Kulhanek says the exhumation was done at about 7 a.m. Tuesday at Old Hardin Cemetery in Kountze....
KFDM-TV
Sheriff's Office: Store robbed in Newton County and clerk hit in back of head with gun
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a store clerk was robbed at gunpoint and was physically assaulted by the suspect on Friday night. According to Burby, it occurred at the Citgo Convenience Store & Gas Station on Highway 190 in Bon Wier. Burby said the suspect demanded money from the...
KFDM-TV
Thousands stolen from Tyler County churches in "Hell-bound burglary"
TYLER COUNTY — A string of church burglaries in Tyler County has been reported and is being investigated. The suspect, who is seen without a mask, stole guitars and electronics, as well as took thousands in cash and debit cards from Fellowship Church, Magnolia Hills Baptist Church and the Woodville Pentecostal Church.
kjas.com
One man dead and another in jail over a reported dispute over loud music in Beaumont
One man is dead and another in jail following a bizarre incident that occurred over the weekend in Beaumont. Police there say it all began shortly after 2:00 on Sunday morning, when Max Lee Keath, 45 of Mauriceville, who was apparently visiting a home on Cheryl Street, got his vehicle and drove to the nearby The Trace Apartments in the 3875 block of North Major Drive and ran over 38-year-old Christopher Matthews in the parking lot of the apartment complex, severely injuring him, resulting in injuries Matthews would eventually die from.
KFDM-TV
Two Polk County prisoners escape during transport and later captured
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department in Livingston says that two prison inmates briefly escaped from a prison transport bus on Friday afternoon. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 1:00 when the bus broke down on the side of Highway 190, about 2 miles west of the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Reservation.
KFDM-TV
Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle
ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
Jefferson County judge lifts burn ban
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Due to recent rainfall, Jefferson County is no longer under a burn ban. Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick declared the burn ban on Monday, October 10, 2022 and lifted it on Monday, October 31, 2022. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police say Parkdale Mall burglary suspect's father brought him to police station
BEAUMONT — An update to a story -- Beaumont police say they've identified a burglary suspect and his father helped detectives, who were investigating the case. Investigators say the suspect had stayed after hours at Parkdale Mall on Oct. 9, and mall security didn't know he was there. He...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 31st, 2022
Press Release – Aggravated Robbery at Texas Country Stop (Citco Gas Station), Hwy 190 East in Bon Wier: On Friday, October 28th, 2022, at approximately 10:16 p.m., Newton County Dispatched a Deputy to the scene of a reported Robbery that had already occurred at the Texas Country Stop (Citco Gas Station), 190 East in Bon Wier. At 10:29 p.m., Deputies arrived on the scene, and met with the store owner who reported that he was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect was described as a male wearing a mask, gloves, trench coat, a hoodie and displayed a handgun. The victim stated that the suspect hit him on the back of the head and took the money and fled on foot into the wooded area behind the store. An ambulance was called to scene. The victim was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital (JMH) where he was treated and released.
