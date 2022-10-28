ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDM-TV

On the Run seeking your help in finding robbery suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Now it's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM's Angel San Juan teams up with Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens to highlight a man or woman who's on the run. Here's Angel with this week's report on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Residents don't feel safe after drive-by shooting in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are asking for any information to put a drive-by gunman behind bars. The toll: two children struck but no life-threatening injuries. It was also a very close call for a family in the house next door. Residents tell KFDM /Fox 4 that their neighborhood isn't...
BEAUMONT, TX
daystech.org

Child shot Saturday in Beaumont’s South End

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a toddler was shot Saturday. It occurred within the 4300 block of Fonville Avenue within the South Park space, Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary confirmed with 12News. Chief Singletary mentioned the capturing was not an accident. The little one acquired non-life-threatening...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Update: Two children shot at Beaumont residence in South Park neighborhood

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:40 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Fonville in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived on scene they located an 8 year old male and a 16 year old female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation has revealed that multiple people where inside the residence when they heard gunshots outside, then discovered that the two children (who were also inside) where shot. No one was able to provide any information about the suspect or suspects. Both children were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another residence in the 4300 block of Fonville was also struck by gunfire but no one was injured. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Thousands stolen from Tyler County churches in "Hell-bound burglary"

TYLER COUNTY — A string of church burglaries in Tyler County has been reported and is being investigated. The suspect, who is seen without a mask, stole guitars and electronics, as well as took thousands in cash and debit cards from Fellowship Church, Magnolia Hills Baptist Church and the Woodville Pentecostal Church.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

One man dead and another in jail over a reported dispute over loud music in Beaumont

One man is dead and another in jail following a bizarre incident that occurred over the weekend in Beaumont. Police there say it all began shortly after 2:00 on Sunday morning, when Max Lee Keath, 45 of Mauriceville, who was apparently visiting a home on Cheryl Street, got his vehicle and drove to the nearby The Trace Apartments in the 3875 block of North Major Drive and ran over 38-year-old Christopher Matthews in the parking lot of the apartment complex, severely injuring him, resulting in injuries Matthews would eventually die from.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Two Polk County prisoners escape during transport and later captured

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department in Livingston says that two prison inmates briefly escaped from a prison transport bus on Friday afternoon. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 1:00 when the bus broke down on the side of Highway 190, about 2 miles west of the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Reservation.
POLK COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Jefferson County judge lifts burn ban

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Due to recent rainfall, Jefferson County is no longer under a burn ban. Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick declared the burn ban on Monday, October 10, 2022 and lifted it on Monday, October 31, 2022. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 31st, 2022

Press Release – Aggravated Robbery at Texas Country Stop (Citco Gas Station), Hwy 190 East in Bon Wier: On Friday, October 28th, 2022, at approximately 10:16 p.m., Newton County Dispatched a Deputy to the scene of a reported Robbery that had already occurred at the Texas Country Stop (Citco Gas Station), 190 East in Bon Wier. At 10:29 p.m., Deputies arrived on the scene, and met with the store owner who reported that he was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect was described as a male wearing a mask, gloves, trench coat, a hoodie and displayed a handgun. The victim stated that the suspect hit him on the back of the head and took the money and fled on foot into the wooded area behind the store. An ambulance was called to scene. The victim was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital (JMH) where he was treated and released.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy