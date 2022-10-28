Alamosa police officer shot twice, 2 suspects in custody

Alamosa officer shot by juvenile 01:17

A police officer with the Alamosa Police Department was shot twice while responding to a fight on Thursday afternoon . The officer was responding to a call of a fight in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in Alamosa about 4 p.m.

The female officer was shot twice by a juvenile suspect almost as soon as she arrived at the scene. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody.

The officer was rushed to San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and was reportedly undergoing surgery when Alamosa officials posted about the shooting just after 6 p.m. Thursday on Facebook.

Another man, a 41-year-old, was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the same hospital for surgery and remained in critical condition on Friday.

Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson said that there was no danger to the community after the suspects were taken into custody.

"We have two individuals in custody. We have requested the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to assist local law enforcement with this investigation in order to allow the Alamosa Police Department to focus on supporting our officer's recovery," said Anderson.

"I can tell you that our response to this incident by law enforcement agencies was tremendous. The Alamosa Police Department has worked incredibly hard to make sure that their officer was protected and safe," said 12th Judicial District Attorney Anne Kelly.

The chief has not released any additional details regarding the suspects or the officer's identity.