ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa, CO

Alamosa police officer shot twice, 2 suspects in custody

By Jennifer McRae, Logan Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFw2v_0iqUC39Z00

Alamosa officer shot by juvenile 01:17

A police officer with the Alamosa Police Department was shot twice while responding to a fight on Thursday afternoon . The officer was responding to a call of a fight in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in Alamosa about 4 p.m.

The female officer was shot twice by a juvenile suspect almost as soon as she arrived at the scene. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody.

CBS

The officer was rushed to San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and was reportedly undergoing surgery when Alamosa officials posted about the shooting just after 6 p.m. Thursday on Facebook.

Another man, a 41-year-old, was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the same hospital for surgery and remained in critical condition on Friday.

Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson said that there was no danger to the community after the suspects were taken into custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30b89Y_0iqUC39Z00
CBS

"We have two individuals in custody. We have requested the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to assist local law enforcement with this investigation in order to allow the Alamosa Police Department to focus on supporting our officer's recovery," said Anderson.

"I can tell you that our response to this incident by law enforcement agencies was tremendous. The Alamosa Police Department has worked incredibly hard to make sure that their officer was protected and safe," said 12th Judicial District Attorney Anne Kelly.

The chief has not released any additional details regarding the suspects or the officer's identity.

Comments / 0

Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Alamosa Police Officer Shot-in Stable Condition

The Alamosa Police Department is providing an update on a shooting that left an officer and a resident injured. Last Thursday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a fight in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in Alamosa. Police Chief Ken Anderson said almost immediately after responding to the scene, a suspect pulled out a handgun and shot an officer twice.
ALAMOSA, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

APD provides update on shooting of APD officer, adult male on Thursday

ALAMOSA — Alamosa Police Department Chief Ken Anderson held a press conference Friday morning to provide updates on the shooting of an Alamosa police officer and adult male on Thursday afternoon. According to Anderson, at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of a fight in progress in the...
ALAMOSA, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
80K+
Followers
29K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy