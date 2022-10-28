ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

C Lewis
3d ago

He hasn’t proven to be worth that much money. Also what going to be left to pay the rest of the team. Ravens got burned bad when they paid Flacco lost all of his supporting cast of star players.

laiccm
4d ago

DIMMIES. They should've paid him 2 seasons ago when Allen got paid....oh well. If I'm Lamar I don't even want to be a Raven...send me to Tampa.

Bruce E Hirsch Jr
3d ago

lmao! Lamar needs a supporting cast of team mates to get the job done! end of story! he is no elite! he can't get the job done on his own without being surrounded by talent! you pay him the ridiculous contract he wants it's back to the flacco days again! we lose all the talent that made flacco look good! and we couldn't find our way out a wet paper bag! same thing will happen again here if you give Lamar the garanteed contract he's after! we need a good talented quarter back which is Lamar but we also need to surround him with good talented weapons to help him get the job done!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Morning After...the Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth round picks, along with linebacker A.J. Klein. General manager Ryan Poles made a huge statement in trading two of the Bears’ defensive leaders in Smith and Robert Quinn (who was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles last week). Poles is rebuilding for the future, and Chicago now has nine draft picks heading into 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson's Week 8 begins in typically disastrous fashion

If you woke up early to take in the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars from Wembley Stadium, you didn’t need to wait long to see the same Russell Wilson you’ve seen through most of the 2022 season. Wilson has been a disaster with his new team, and after missing Denver’s Week 7 loss to the Jets with a hamstring injury, Wilson was back for this one.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives status update on OLBs Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo

The Baltimore Ravens have more defensive reinforcements on the way, as head coach John Harbaugh announced during a press conference on Monday that outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo will be activated to the 53-man roster. Bowser looks to have more of a shot to play on Monday night in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, while Ojabo might have to wait a bit longer.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Chubb to Dolphins, Claypool to Bears

The annual NFL trade deadline sees a number of teams make moves in an effort to propel themselves into Super Bowl contention — this year, or in future years. The activity was constant all the way until the final buzzer, as 12 players were moved. Here's a recap of...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And they’ve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa. Hello, Tyreek Hill. There was a now-infamous video that...
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams continue to struggle in separate cities

It appears official: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have proven that they're better together than apart. The Packers are coming off a consequential NFL offseason. After signing Rodgers to a new three-year, $150.8 million deal, the team traded Adams to the Raiders for a first- and second-round draft pick. Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with Las Vegas, reuniting him with quarterback Derek Carr, his teammate at Fresno State.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's not a surprise considering the spark Walker has brought to the offense the last two weeks. But Wilks could have a tricky...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Le’Veon Bell loses pro boxing match

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell made his boxing debut last month, beating fellow former running back Adrian Peterson. But on Saturday night he tried an opponent with much more fighting experience, and it did not go well for him. Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall beat Bell by unanimous...
FOX Sports

Vikings' Peterson, Hicks get their revenge against Cardinals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As soon as Minnesota's Harrison Smith began his interception return, Patrick Peterson turned to the Arizona sideline with his arms in the air and his legs dancing to celebrate. Sunday was personal for the former Arizona cornerback. Peterson celebrated several big plays, often jawing with the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wbaltv.com

These are the Baltimore Ravens' highest-paid players in 2022

Lamar Jackson wasn't able to reach a new extension deal with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2022 season, but the star quarterback is still making about $20 million more than he was last season. Jackson is playing the 2022 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, making $23...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Kamara, Saints eager to build on dominant Week 8 showing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back and offensive captain Alvin Kamara is eager to see whether a dominant Week 8 victory over Las Vegas represented an important first step toward salvaging a season that looked in danger of slipping away. Kamara emphasized that he wants to see consistency,...
ATLANTA, LA
FOX Sports

Vikings acquire tight end TJ Hockenson in trade with Lions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, giving the NFC North leader another skill-position standout for a high-caliber offense. The Vikings simply downgraded two draft picks with no net...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

AP source: Bears acquire WR Claypool from Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5...
PITTSBURGH, PA

