Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Look: Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Has Telling Admission
Relationships aren't easy, whether you're married or not. One of the most famous couples in the world, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce this week. Brady and Bundchen had been married for more than 10 years. They got married in 2009 and had two kids together. Prior to...
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Purchase News
Prior to finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, legendary supermodel Gisele Bundchen reportedly made a quiet purchase of her own. The legendary supermodel reportedly bought a "modest" home in the Miami, Florida area. Tom and Gisele hadn't been living together for weeks, leading up to their divorce agreement. It's unclear...
Breaking: Lions, Vikings Have Agreed To Shocking Trade
In a shocking turn of events, the Detroit Lions have agreed to send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report this trade. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick to the Lions for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-round pick.
NFL World Reacts To Josh McDaniels Decision News
Some Las Vegas Raiders fans have already lost patience with Josh McDaniels after they dropped to 2-5 with a 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. However, owner Mark Davis is not among that antsy crowd clamoring to place the first-year head coach on the hot seat. According to the...
College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News
Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
NFL World Reacts To The Wild Trade Deadline News
The NFL's trade deadline has spurred more moves today than perhaps any of the past 20 years - at least moves of significance. Days after the San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey, there have been a handful of wild moves. The Denver Broncos traded star pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins.
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Postgame Interview
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos picked up a much-needed win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this morning. It wasn't pretty, but the 21-17 win moved the Broncos to 3-5 on the season and took some heat off of Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett--for now at least. After...
Packers Reportedly Made Run At Notable Wide Receiver
It sounds like the Green Bay Packers were outbid when it comes to acquiring Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. According to Josina Anderson, "As of 8am this morning I'm told 'it was looking like Green Bay was potentially going to offer the best deal for Chase (Claypool),' per league source."
Seahawks Reportedly Signing Former First Round Wide Receiver
The Seattle Seahawks are now the latest NFL team to give former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell a chance. Treadwell has been added to the Seahawks' practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The 27-year-old already spent time on the Patriots' and Cardinals' taxi squads this fall. Treadwell, a 2016 first-round...
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Look: Steelers Player Shocked By Tuesday's Trade News
The Pittsburgh Steelers manufactured a big-time trade ahead of this year's deadline — sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. When word broke in the Pittsburgh locker room, veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson seemed quite surprised. “CHICAGO!?” Johnson said, per team insider Chris Adamski. Johnson and...
NFL World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired Today
Everyone seems to love Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, except when he's coaching on game day... While Campbell appears to be beloved by the football world, many are starting to wonder if he's the right man for the job in Detroit. The Lions fell to the Dolphins, 31-27, on...
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Halloween Costume
Some fan decided to do a great Dak Prescott impersonation for Halloween. A video captured a fan wearing a Prescott jersey and doing his usual warmup routine with headphones on. It happened outside at a bar sometime over the weekend. Some people would even say that they mistook this person...
Look: Ezekiel Elliott, Girlfriend Go Viral On Halloween
Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys cruised to an impressive victory over the Chicago Bears by a final score of 49-29. Dallas got the win despite resting running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was nursing a few different injuries. Not long after the game was over, Zeke and the rest of the Cowboys could celebrate the win.
NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired On Tuesday Morning
The Indianapolis Colts continue to make noticeable changes to their offensive personnel. On Tuesday morning, they relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator. Brady first joined the Colts' staff in 2018 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. He was then promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2019. In 2021, the...
Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change
Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
Tyreek Hill Has 5-Word Reaction To Dolphins' Huge Trade
The Miami Dolphins are going all in. Just hours before the trade deadline, Miami acquired Broncos star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, a former fifth overall pick. After seeing the notification come across his screen, Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill had a five-word reaction to the move:. Tweeting, "Am I reading this...
Aaron Rodgers Reveals His Hope For The NFL Trade Deadline
Over the weekend, the Green Bay Packers suffered yet another loss - this time at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. After entering the season with Super Bowl aspirations, the Packers are just hoping to make the playoffs at this point. Following the team's 3-5 start, fans were starting to wonder if the team would finally make a trade for a wide receiver.
Bucs Release Player Following Tuesday's Trade Deadline
An already depleted Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line now has one fewer player. On Tuesday, after standing pat at the trade deadline, Tampa Bay waived offensive tackle Fred Johnson. The Buccaneers now have two vacated active roster spots after placing linebacker Shaquil Barrett on the injured reserve. Johnson played just...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
641K+
Followers
81K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1