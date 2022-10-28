Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
10 stories of affordable housing planned for Back Bay development
The proposal also includes more than $54 million in investments for the Hynes Convention Center MBTA station. A developer is seeking Boston’s approval to build over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Back Bay, proposing 125 affordable housing units, 12 stories of lab or office space, MBTA station improvements, and a public bike storage area.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Suburbs stymie new housing growth
A new report by the Boston Foundation confirmed what Boston area residents already know: There’s not enough housing in Greater Boston, and the housing is too expensive. Luc Schuster, executive director of Boston Indicators, the Boston Foundation’s research center, said a big part of the problem is there are higher income suburbs, often built near commuter rail stations, that have been reluctant to build more housing, leaving the job to a handful of communities.
high-profile.com
Sasaki Designs Boston Residential Development
Boston – Greystar’s new residential development in Boston’s Bay Village, 212 Stuart Street, recently celebrated its grand opening and is now available for leasing. Sasaki collaborated with Howeler + Yoon to provide architecture and landscape architecture services for the high-rise project, which includes one-, two-, and three-bedroom and townhouse style residences; a retail/restaurant space on the first floor; a fitness center; common rooms; a dog grooming station and space; and an outdoor patio on the 19th floor. The 19-story, 150,000sf tower links Back Bay to the Financial District.
Vice
Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change
In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
bostonagentmagazine.com
135 Seaport #1108, Boston
Experience luxury living at EchelonSeaport, Boston’s most coveted neighborhood. Residence 1108 is a south-facing one bed, one bath with floor to ceiling windows allowing an abundance of natural light. Hardwood floors, Thermador appliances, Italian cabinetry, built-in desk, & valet parking are included in the sale price. Location: Boston, MA.
whdh.com
Michelle Wu shares details of downtown revitalization plans
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has shared the city’s plans to revitalize its downtown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wu said the new plan will help expand housing downtown, enhance nightlife in the city and improve public transportation. “We really need to mix things up...
Dorchester Reporter
52-unit apartments proposed for lot along train tracks back from Morrissey Boulevard
City Realty of Brookline has proposed replacing a rental-car parking lot with a five-story, 52-unit apartment building at 13 Norwood St., along the Red Line/commuter-rail tracks and off Morrissey Boulevard. In a filing with the BPDA, City Realty also proposes 50 parking spaces. The units would be split between studios...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Residents Discuss the Future of Blue Hill Avenue’s Bus Lanes
Last week, during a virtual community meeting about the transportation future of Blue Hill Avenue, residents both disagreed about the options while at the same time sympathizing with each other’s struggles traveling down the congested corridor. The community meeting veered away from the regular presentation-plus-question-and-answer style, and instead included...
Boston Public Schools still trying to fill hundreds of vacancies
Boston Public Schools still trying to fill hundreds of vacancies two months into the school year. According to the BPS website, there are 838 positions they still have to fill, about 175 of them are teachers. They also need about 152 paraprofessionals and 77 cafeteria workers. Download the FREE Boston...
Boston Globe
The flaming Orange Line train is, by far, the most popular Boston costume this year
Plus, we want to see your Halloween costume. Boston-related costumes have always been a thing here in the Hub — after all, it was way back in 2014 that we were recommending “Boston-themed Halloween costumes for the very lazy.” But this year, local Halloween revelers have been anything but lackadaisical in single-mindedly embracing the most Boston costume in years: the burning Orange Line.
smartcitiesdive.com
Boston wants to use curb bump-outs to manage flooding, boost resilience
Boston announced its first green infrastructure policy requiring certain small-scale, right-of-way city infrastructure projects to include environmental features that improve resilience to the impacts of climate change, such as flooding. The policy specifically applies to curb extensions, or bump-outs, designed to increase pedestrian safety at crosswalks. The policy has three...
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
It just opened this fall and is already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, but multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents where they remember having...
Boston Globe
The best places to get Thai food in Greater Boston
More than 250 readers recommended 80 restaurants, including their favorite dishes and preferred spicy Thai food level. The streets of Bangkok have given birth to some of the most delicious and aromatic dishes you’ll ever find, but you don’t need to leave Boston in order to get a taste of authentic Thai food. If you’re a fan of pad Thai, red curries, and mango sticky rice, you can discover classic eateries and restaurants where you can sample cuisine from Southeast Asia. And while you’re handling the heat of a plate of khao gra pow, you can wash it all down with a cold glass of Thai iced tea.
miltontimes.com
Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event
More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
National Grid customers prepare for 64% rate increase Tuesday
BOSTON — National Grid is reminding customers to brace for higher electric rates starting Tuesday, November 1st. Typical residential electric customers will see a 64% rate hike. According to National Grid, the increase in electricity rates is a result of the rising price of natural gas “due to global...
quincyquarry.com
Halloween sighting near Quincy City Hall
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about on a lovely fall day, a Quincy Quarry News reporter spotted a penguin – in fact, The Penguin or at least his doppelganger in front of Quincy’s City Hall along Kim Jong Koch Plaza checking out the out of the way location of the impending statue of Abigail Adams.
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Boston
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being struck by a car in the area of Mass Ave and Harrison Ave in Boston. According to the Boston Police Department, the car struck the individual shortly before 10:00 p.m. There was no information available on the nature of...
DA: Boston woman held on $5,000 bail after attempting to set people on fire at Downtown Crossing
A Boston woman was arraigned on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and was held on $5000 bail Friday after allegedly attempting to light people on fire outside a Downtown Crossing grocery store last week. Syretta Copeland, 42, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon,...
wgbh.org
Pine Street Inn president says opposition to supportive housing is 'mostly based in fear'
Since 1969, Pine Street Inn has provided housing and other services to more than 1,400 homeless individuals every day. The organization has become one of the largest of its kind in New England, and now the South End nonprofit is on the move. Pine Street Inn plans to redevelop the...
VP Kamala Harris to rally for Massachusetts Democrats in Boston Wednesday
Less than a week out from Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Boston for a campaign rally in Roxbury, hoping to boost support for the statewide Democratic ticket and energize voters. Appearing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center at Roxbury Community...
Comments / 0