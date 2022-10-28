ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

10 stories of affordable housing planned for Back Bay development

The proposal also includes more than $54 million in investments for the Hynes Convention Center MBTA station. A developer is seeking Boston’s approval to build over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Back Bay, proposing 125 affordable housing units, 12 stories of lab or office space, MBTA station improvements, and a public bike storage area.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Suburbs stymie new housing growth

A new report by the Boston Foundation confirmed what Boston area residents already know: There’s not enough housing in Greater Boston, and the housing is too expensive. Luc Schuster, executive director of Boston Indicators, the Boston Foundation’s research center, said a big part of the problem is there are higher income suburbs, often built near commuter rail stations, that have been reluctant to build more housing, leaving the job to a handful of communities.
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Sasaki Designs Boston Residential Development

Boston – Greystar’s new residential development in Boston’s Bay Village, 212 Stuart Street, recently celebrated its grand opening and is now available for leasing. Sasaki collaborated with Howeler + Yoon to provide architecture and landscape architecture services for the high-rise project, which includes one-, two-, and three-bedroom and townhouse style residences; a retail/restaurant space on the first floor; a fitness center; common rooms; a dog grooming station and space; and an outdoor patio on the 19th floor. The 19-story, 150,000sf tower links Back Bay to the Financial District.
BOSTON, MA
Vice

Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change

In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
BOSTON, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

135 Seaport #1108, Boston

Experience luxury living at EchelonSeaport, Boston’s most coveted neighborhood. Residence 1108 is a south-facing one bed, one bath with floor to ceiling windows allowing an abundance of natural light. Hardwood floors, Thermador appliances, Italian cabinetry, built-in desk, & valet parking are included in the sale price. Location: Boston, MA.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Michelle Wu shares details of downtown revitalization plans

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has shared the city’s plans to revitalize its downtown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wu said the new plan will help expand housing downtown, enhance nightlife in the city and improve public transportation. “We really need to mix things up...
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Residents Discuss the Future of Blue Hill Avenue’s Bus Lanes

Last week, during a virtual community meeting about the transportation future of Blue Hill Avenue, residents both disagreed about the options while at the same time sympathizing with each other’s struggles traveling down the congested corridor. The community meeting veered away from the regular presentation-plus-question-and-answer style, and instead included...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

The flaming Orange Line train is, by far, the most popular Boston costume this year

Plus, we want to see your Halloween costume. Boston-related costumes have always been a thing here in the Hub — after all, it was way back in 2014 that we were recommending “Boston-themed Halloween costumes for the very lazy.” But this year, local Halloween revelers have been anything but lackadaisical in single-mindedly embracing the most Boston costume in years: the burning Orange Line.
BOSTON, MA
smartcitiesdive.com

Boston wants to use curb bump-outs to manage flooding, boost resilience

Boston announced its first green infrastructure policy requiring certain small-scale, right-of-way city infrastructure projects to include environmental features that improve resilience to the impacts of climate change, such as flooding. The policy specifically applies to curb extensions, or bump-outs, designed to increase pedestrian safety at crosswalks. The policy has three...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

The best places to get Thai food in Greater Boston

More than 250 readers recommended 80 restaurants, including their favorite dishes and preferred spicy Thai food level. The streets of Bangkok have given birth to some of the most delicious and aromatic dishes you’ll ever find, but you don’t need to leave Boston in order to get a taste of authentic Thai food. If you’re a fan of pad Thai, red curries, and mango sticky rice, you can discover classic eateries and restaurants where you can sample cuisine from Southeast Asia. And while you’re handling the heat of a plate of khao gra pow, you can wash it all down with a cold glass of Thai iced tea.
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event

More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
MILTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Halloween sighting near Quincy City Hall

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about on a lovely fall day, a Quincy Quarry News reporter spotted a penguin – in fact, The Penguin or at least his doppelganger in front of Quincy’s City Hall along Kim Jong Koch Plaza checking out the out of the way location of the impending statue of Abigail Adams.
QUINCY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy