Tickets on sale for Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast happening later this month. The Tuesday before Thanksgiving, people in the community will come together to pray and give thanks to God for the community, and ask for guidance for city, state and national leaders. Josh...
WT alumni invited to volunteer at Faith City Mission on Thursday
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for West Texas A&M University alumni volunteers to serve meals at Faith City Mission this Thursday. A press release said WT alumni will help feed homeless people at the event, Serve with the Herd, on Nov. 3 at Faith City, located at 600 N. Tyler St.
16th annual Caregivers Conference set for Thursday, Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 16th annual Caregivers Conference is on Thursday and Friday. The conference will feature Dr. Aaron Blight, author and founder of Caregiver Kinetics. He will speak about those who receive care and those who give care. He has more than 20 years of experience as a...
Registry open for Texas Tech Women’s Health ‘You Glow Girl’ themed event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is set to host GiRL Power. The Girls in Real Life event “You Glow Girl” theme will be on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Regency Room, located at 401 South Buchanan St.
Annual Books to Broadway concert to be held this Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Books to Broadway concert is set to be held this Thursday at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room. Books to Broadway is a free concert of songs from Broadway musicals based on books. The show will be produced by Dr. Robert Hanson, Director of...
NWTH Neonatal Unit babies show off their Halloween costumes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Babies in the Neonatal Unit at Northwest Texas Healthcare System celebrated their first Halloween. NWTH shared the Neonatal Unit Halloween costumes for the holiday. Check out the photos below!
‘Engineering is hands on’: WTAMU College of Engineering hosts annual ‘Punkin Chunkin’ competition
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual “Punkin Chunkin” competition took place today at West Texas A&M University, where college and high school engineering students created man made catapults and put them to the test. Of the 19 teams, some included high school students from Randall High School, who...
New women’s sober living: The Mustard Seed set to have open house
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Mustard Seed open house is October 31, from 10:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. at 814 s. Lamar. The open house will showcase the facility, the program, as well as a meet and greet. “The Mustard Seed is a women’s sober living that is geared toward...
I Found All The Meth Labs In And Around Amarillo
You know what they always say: Location! Location! Location!. I'm not entirely sure who 'they' is, but they're right. A good location is paramount to the quality of one's life. That's why I think it's important to know your surroundings. With that said, now I can tell you that I recently went down a deeeeeeeep rabbit hole and found an interactive map from the DEA that shows if there are any defunct clandestine labs near you.
CBS Austin
The mystery and truth behind the Chupacabra
AUSTIN, Texas — It's known to kill livestock and its name is translated as “goat sucker.”. “It looks very bizarre,” Texas A&M Veterinarian Terry Hensley said. “You see one at night at dusk or dawn, it’s probably a pretty scary-looking creature.”. There was speculation one...
Amarillo Truckers Gather for Funeral
On Saturday, October 29th Scottie “Kentucky” Dunn, an Amarillo tow truck driver who was tragically killed in a semi accident was laid to rest. Friends and family gathered from all over for his funeral and were met with a moving spectacle organized by Amarillo’s trucking community members. Truckers gathered, lining up their semis in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot, where the funeral was held. Two other trucks were parked separately from the other trucks in the parking lot, one with a crane waving the American flag, and the other waving a blue Kentucky Wildcats Flag.
Pantex hosting public meeting tomorrow for long-term environmental stewardship
PANHNDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex is hosting a long-term environmental stewardship public meeting tomorrow afternoon. The meeting is co-hosted by the U.S. DOE National Nuclear Security Administration and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The meeting is at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Carson County Square House Museum, located...
Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?
I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
Popular Photography Company No Longer Allowed to Photograph AISD
When it comes to high school, there are so many activities that our kids take part in, and most of the time those events don't get captured, and if they do, it's a zoomed camera phone photo. Wild Skies Photography is a photography company that went to many events including...
Student Crime Stoppers: More information provided to help identify Avondale Elementary suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo has released more information to help identify the suspect involved in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at Avondale Elementary. According to officials, the suspect is described as wearing a blue jacket, black ski mask and darker colored pants. Officers...
Good News Another New Restaurant in Amarillo is Opening Soon
I got a message recently asking me why I haven't mentioned anything about this new place coming to Amarillo. I did message them back and said I would look into it. I hadn't heard the news yet. Sometimes that happens. So, I did look into it. Oh, and the news...
Governor Abbott And Ronny Jackson Hosting Events in Amarillo
Early voting is in full swing and election day will be Tuesday, November 8th. Since election day is so close candidates are making their way around the state talking to their constituents. A few weeks ago, Beto came into town for a town hall, and the question was asked, where is Governor Abbott and why hasn't he made his way to Amarillo for more than just a ribbon cutting?
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help with aggravated assault case
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with an aggravated assault case. According to officials, on Oct. 29, at around 11 p.m., officers were called to NE 15th and N Cleveland on a man who had been shot. Witnesses stated that a dark colored car was...
Taking The Challenge To Hunt Down Amarillo’s 7 Gates Of Hell
The 7 Gates of Hell come up every year around Halloween. People debate on the location of the gates, what you're supposed to do when you get there, and what happens to you once you finally do. I took the challenge to hunt down Amarillo's 7 Gates of Hell. Here...
High school football livestreams for Nov. 3 and 4
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host video and audio livestreams of the high school football games this week. Live video feeds on NewsChannel10.com and TPSN will be available 30 minutes before the games begin. WATCH. You can watch the Coronado vs Tascosa game on Thursday at 7 p.m. here.
