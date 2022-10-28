ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borger, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Tickets on sale for Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast happening later this month. The Tuesday before Thanksgiving, people in the community will come together to pray and give thanks to God for the community, and ask for guidance for city, state and national leaders. Josh...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WT alumni invited to volunteer at Faith City Mission on Thursday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for West Texas A&M University alumni volunteers to serve meals at Faith City Mission this Thursday. A press release said WT alumni will help feed homeless people at the event, Serve with the Herd, on Nov. 3 at Faith City, located at 600 N. Tyler St.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

16th annual Caregivers Conference set for Thursday, Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 16th annual Caregivers Conference is on Thursday and Friday. The conference will feature Dr. Aaron Blight, author and founder of Caregiver Kinetics. He will speak about those who receive care and those who give care. He has more than 20 years of experience as a...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Registry open for Texas Tech Women’s Health ‘You Glow Girl’ themed event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is set to host GiRL Power. The Girls in Real Life event “You Glow Girl” theme will be on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Regency Room, located at 401 South Buchanan St.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Annual Books to Broadway concert to be held this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Books to Broadway concert is set to be held this Thursday at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room. Books to Broadway is a free concert of songs from Broadway musicals based on books. The show will be produced by Dr. Robert Hanson, Director of...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

I Found All The Meth Labs In And Around Amarillo

You know what they always say: Location! Location! Location!. I'm not entirely sure who 'they' is, but they're right. A good location is paramount to the quality of one's life. That's why I think it's important to know your surroundings. With that said, now I can tell you that I recently went down a deeeeeeeep rabbit hole and found an interactive map from the DEA that shows if there are any defunct clandestine labs near you.
AMARILLO, TX
CBS Austin

The mystery and truth behind the Chupacabra

AUSTIN, Texas — It's known to kill livestock and its name is translated as “goat sucker.”. “It looks very bizarre,” Texas A&M Veterinarian Terry Hensley said. “You see one at night at dusk or dawn, it’s probably a pretty scary-looking creature.”. There was speculation one...
NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo Truckers Gather for Funeral

On Saturday, October 29th Scottie “Kentucky” Dunn, an Amarillo tow truck driver who was tragically killed in a semi accident was laid to rest. Friends and family gathered from all over for his funeral and were met with a moving spectacle organized by Amarillo’s trucking community members. Truckers gathered, lining up their semis in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot, where the funeral was held. Two other trucks were parked separately from the other trucks in the parking lot, one with a crane waving the American flag, and the other waving a blue Kentucky Wildcats Flag.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Pantex hosting public meeting tomorrow for long-term environmental stewardship

PANHNDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex is hosting a long-term environmental stewardship public meeting tomorrow afternoon. The meeting is co-hosted by the U.S. DOE National Nuclear Security Administration and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The meeting is at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Carson County Square House Museum, located...
PANHANDLE, TX
101.9 The Bull

Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?

I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Governor Abbott And Ronny Jackson Hosting Events in Amarillo

Early voting is in full swing and election day will be Tuesday, November 8th. Since election day is so close candidates are making their way around the state talking to their constituents. A few weeks ago, Beto came into town for a town hall, and the question was asked, where is Governor Abbott and why hasn't he made his way to Amarillo for more than just a ribbon cutting?
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

High school football livestreams for Nov. 3 and 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host video and audio livestreams of the high school football games this week. Live video feeds on NewsChannel10.com and TPSN will be available 30 minutes before the games begin. WATCH. You can watch the Coronado vs Tascosa game on Thursday at 7 p.m. here.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy