swimswam.com
Japanese Olympic Finalist Yasuhiro Koseki Announces Retirement
Japanese national record holder and 2016 Olympian Yasuhiro Koseki announced his retirement after dealing with a lingering arm injury. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. Olympic finalist Yasuhiro Koseki of Japan has decided to hang up his goggles, announcing his retirement from competitive swimming at the age of 30. “I have...
swimswam.com
WATCH: All The Highlights From The Opening FINA World Cup Stop In Berlin
SCM (25 meters) The first two legs of the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit are now in the books, and there’s been no shortage of fast swimming. At the opening stop in Berlin, several swimmers set the tone with some incredibly fast performances. Below, find a select group of...
swimswam.com
High-Level International Meets For November 2022
The 2022 French Elite Short Course Championships are one of several key competitions taking place in the month of November. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. We’re getting into crunch time for FINA Short Course World Championships qualification, with the time window closing on November 13th.
swimswam.com
2022 FINA World Cup – Toronto: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) We’re entering the final day of the second stop of the FINA World Cup Series, with action kicking off from Toronto momentarily. The lineup of events renders big-time talent ready to close...
swimswam.com
The Canadian Swimming Fans Took Over On Night 3 Of The Toronto World Cup
Fans of Canadian swimming took control of the post-race area on the last night of the Toronto World Cup, creating a mob-like presence above the pool area. The crowd, which was mostly comprised of children who had come to watch the races, grew to nearly 100 on Sunday night. After each race, athletes exiting the racing area were met with a wave of screams asking for photos, autographs, and a wave from their favorite swimmers.
swimswam.com
WATCH: McIntosh Lowers 400 IM World Junior Record (Toronto Race Videos)
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Some of the top names in the sport converged over the weekend at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre for the second of three legs of the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit in Toronto, and when you bring that much talent together, there is bound to be some exceptional performances.
swimswam.com
A 59 Second Drop? The Progression of the Women’s 1500 Freestyle World Records
Katie Ledecky smashed the SCM 1500 free world record by 9.37 seconds. That's far from the biggest progression of the event's world record though. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. At the Toronto stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup, Katie Ledecky shattered the SCM women’s 1500 freestyle world record....
swimswam.com
Are Swedish Swimmers Better Curlers Than Canadian Swimmers?
Which swimmers are the best curlers? And more importantly, which swimmers have the best curling trash talk? The CBC found out this week in Toronto. For as long as sports have been televised, one of humanity’s truest traditions has been to watch the world’s greatest athletes try to be great at sports that aren’t their sport.
swimswam.com
Shaine Casas Rips 48.84 SCM 100 Back For New World Cup Record, Now #3 All-Time
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) World Record: 48.33, Coleman Stewart (USA) – 2021. World Jr. Record: 48.90, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017. World Cup Record: 48.88, Jiayu Xu (CHN) – 2018. PODIUM:. Shaine Casas (USA)...
swimswam.com
Marwan Elkamash Makes History as First Egyptian Man to Win Gold Medal at World Cup
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Marwan Elkamash made history on Sunday by becoming the first Egyptian man ever to win a gold medal at the World Cup. The 28-year-old swam in the “slower” heat of the men’s 800...
swimswam.com
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Beata Nelson
With six wins under her belt through two legs of the FINA World Cup series, Nelson has positioned herself to vie for the overall title this weekend in Indy. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a...
swimswam.com
Beata Nelson On SC Worlds: “There Are Spots Open That People Would Love To Have”
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) On night two of the 2022 Toronto World Cup, Beata Nelson overtook the women’s 100 backstroke field, winning the event in a 55.75. Nelson also won this event at the Berlin stop of the World Cup one week earlier, hitting a 56.03. If Nelson wins the 100 backstroke at stop #3 in Indianapolis, she will be entitled to the $10,000 bonus that FINA is paying athletes who one event at all three meets.
